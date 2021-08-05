Home Diagnostics

Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Politics
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Japan 2020
Los Angeles traffic
Destination California
Podcasts
Get breaking news alerts
Get KTLA newsletters
News tips
BestReviews
Top Stories
U.S. flying Central Americans to Mexico as authorities encounter more families, minors at border
NASA will pay 4 people to spend a year pretending they are isolated on Mars
Police seek public’s help to find 2 exotic birds stolen from Canoga Park business; reward offered
Rents climb across U.S. as steep house prices push many into apartments
Coronavirus
How to get vaccinated in SoCal
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
United Airlines says its U.S. employees must get vaccinated — or risk being fired
Top Stories
CNN fires 3 unvaccinated employees who showed up to work: ‘We have a zero tolerance policy on this’
Top Stories
Vaccines give COVID-19 survivors big immune boost, studies show
U.S. added 943,000 jobs in July; unemployment rate drops to 5.4%
‘I just don’t see myself doing that’: Impending vaccination rules prompt concern among NYC business owners
L.A. community colleges to require vaccine or regular COVID tests for students, faculty this fall
Shows
Morning News
30th Anniversary
LA Unscripted
5 Live
Off the Clock
Frank Buckley Interviews
California Cooking
Inside California Politics
Friends with Friends
Podcasts
Community
Watch KTLA live
Watch on mobile apps
Watch on smart TVs
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Contests
News tips
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
About
News team
Community
Community calendar
News tips
Contact us
Contests
Get KTLA newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Job openings
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
iOS, Android apps
Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV
KTLA+ FAQ
Search
Search
Search
Home Diagnostics
Best smart thermometer
Most Popular
Vanessa Bryant reaches settlement in lawsuit filed by her mother
San Bernardino police shoot armed 13-year-old who falsely claimed he had killed 3 people: Officials
Video
All clear given after abandoned limousine prompts evacuations at LAX
Video
3 hospitalized after high-speed pursuit ends in rollover crash in Echo Park
Video
Man arrested on suspicion of killing woman in Reseda
Video
COVID transmission remains high in L.A. County, but surge appears to be leveling off
Video
Rents climb across U.S. as steep house prices push many into apartments