You might be tempted to fill your rubber hot-water bottle to the brim, but it’s actually more effective to limit your fill to two-thirds.

Which rubber hot-water bottle is best?

There’s nothing like a warm substance for soothing aches and pains, and a filled rubber hot-water bottle is one of the older and most trusted methods of accomplishing this. In fact, some rubber hot-water bottles can get and stay too warm; in which case, it’s smart to purchase a rubber hot-water bottle that includes one or more knit covers.

The best rubber hot-water bottle is the Attmu Blue Transparent Bottle with Knit Cover. This is one of the most secure rubber hot-water bottles available, and with such a wide mouth, it’s easy to fill, empty and refill.

What to know before you buy a rubber hot-water bottle

Materials

Aren’t rubber hot-water bottles just made of rubber? Yes, some are, but others use thermoplastic instead.

Rubber: Two important factors to note concerning rubber hot-water bottles are: Rubber hot-water bottles are thicker than plastic — and thus take longer for the heat to make its way through — and people with latex allergies should avoid rubber hot-water bottles entirely.

Covers

Extended exposure to heat of any kind opens you up to heat-related injuries, and rubber hot-water bottles are no exception. This is why so many rubber hot-water bottle options include a cover to add a protective layer without limiting the transfer of heat you need from your rubber hot-water bottle.

What to look for in a quality rubber hot-water bottle

Size

Child: Child-sized rubber hot-water bottles contain less than 1 liter of water and are, as you may have guessed, designed explicitly for use by children. To prevent harm to children, these bottles also intentionally dissipate heat more quickly than other bottle sizes.

Mid-size: Mid-sized rubber hot-water bottles actually cover a large range of sizes: anything between 1 and 1.75 liters, to be exact.

Standard: For large heat-soothing needs, you’ll need a big rubber hot-water bottle. These standard (more like large) sized rubber hot-water bottles can hold up to 2 liters of water and are big enough to completely cover the abdomen or any similarly sized area of the body.

Surface types

Rubber hot-water bottles are available in more than just flat surfaces, and each type of surface actually serves a specific purpose.

How much you can expect to spend on a rubber hot-water bottle

Rubber hot-water bottles are not only easy to manufacture, but they’re also fairly cheap to manufacture. These facts combine to allow you to find top-tier rubber hot-water bottles that cost less than $10. That doesn’t mean you can’t find expensive options that cost more than $20, but it does mean you’re likely paying for something else instead of just the rubber hot-water bottle.

Rubber hot-water bottle FAQ

Is it safe to sleep with a rubber hot-water bottle?

A. That depends on the location of your rubber hot-water bottle. It’s perfectly safe as long as it’s used to warm the lower area of your bed, where your toes rest. If you place it higher than this, you’ll add a big risk of rolling onto it in your sleep and causing it to pop. Depending on how hot your water still is, that can cause some serious harm.

What’s the best way to keep the inside of a rubber hot-water bottle clean?

A. Keeping your rubber hot-water bottle clean is one of the easiest tasks you’ll ever have to complete in life. All you have to do is make sure it’s empty and left hanging to dry between uses. Remember to not use any cleaning substances, because most of them can actually damage the rubber.

What’s the best rubber hot-water bottle to buy?

Top rubber hot-water bottle

Attmu Blue Transparent Bottle with Knit Cover

What you need to know: This is a top-quality rubber hot-water bottle with a comfortable separate knit cover.

What you’ll love: Leaks are rare when this rubber hot-water bottle’s lid is appropriately closed.

What you should consider: While all of these hot-water bottles are made of rubber, this model retains its rubber smell the most, which can be off-putting to some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rubber hot-water bottle for the money

All One Tech Classic Rubber Bottle With Thermoplastic

What you need to know: This rubber hot-water bottle is just as good as the others, but it will save you a few bucks.

What you’ll love: This rubber hot-water bottle stays warm for a surprisingly long time.

What you should consider: You’ll want to replace the included knit covers, as their quality is much lower than that of the rubber hot-water bottle itself.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HomeTop Rubber Hot-Water Bottle With Brown Bear Cover

What you need to know: This rubber hot-water bottle is all about the included cute bear cover.

What you’ll love: This rubber hot-water bottle can retain its heat for up to eight hours.

What you should consider: It might look like a top option for kids’ use, but just like any rubber hot-water bottle, it’s strongly recommended that parents supervise any use around children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

