How to use a muscle stimulator to ease work-related pains

Around one-third of workplace injuries are as a result of a trip, slip or fall. Back injuries are common in both office environments and manual labor environments.

Which muscle stimulator that eases pain is best?

Muscle stimulators are small, typically battery-operated devices designed to help stimulate muscles and relieve pain. They do this by delivering a mild electrical current to the muscle.

Muscle stimulators, sometimes called transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), use pads called electrodes to provide varying levels of electrical stimulation to the area experiencing pain.

Pads or electrodes are attached to the skin. Next, you need to switch the machine on. After that, electrical impulses will be delivered to the area experiencing pain and you should feel a tingling sensation. These electric pulses can reduce the number of pain signals sent to your brain through your spinal cord. Muscle stimulators can also produce endorphins which can act as a natural painkiller.

What are muscle stimulators used for?

Muscle stimulators can reduce pain and muscle spasms caused by pain or injury caused at work.

The most common type of office work-related injuries result in lower back pain. Sometimes, office work can cause issues with leg flexibility which can cause pain in the hips, knees and ankles. Moreover, office work can cause frozen shoulders and even cause mild to extreme neck pain. Manual labor can cause aches, pains and overuse injuries, as well as catastrophic injuries, for an unlucky few.

The good news is that muscle stimulators can aid in pain management and even enhance recovery times by reducing pain and muscle spasms caused by various conditions. What’s more, muscle stimulators can be used to relieve the symptoms of arthritis, menstrual pain and sports injuries.

Do muscle stimulators work?

Research into the benefits of muscle stimulators is still assessing their overall benefits and effectiveness. However, users and doctors tend to agree that muscle stimulators are a good, safe and effective method of pain relief. One in-depth study published by the National Institutes of Health showed that the method is particularly effective for aiding in muscle strengthening and thereby aiding in injury recovery.

However, muscle stimulators tend to work differently for different people. This means that if you’re suffering from a chronic or new work-related issue, muscle stimulators could work for you. Muscle stimulators are also a great alternative to short-term pain relief medications by reducing your symptoms while speeding your recovery time. It’s always a good idea to consult a doctor before trying out a muscle stimulator.

Who shouldn’t use a muscle stimulator?

Muscle stimulators are not known to have any significant side effects. You should, however, consult a doctor before starting any new well-being regimen. Some people can be allergic to the stimulator pads or electrodes, and people with sensitive skin should take extra care to find a pad that’s kind to their skin.

People with pacemakers or other metal or electrical implants should generally not use a muscle stimulator without consulting a doctor. Moreover, muscle stimulators are not suitable for pregnant women or people with epilepsy or heart issues.

How to use a muscle stimulator for work-related injuries

Generally, muscle stimulators work in much the same way. However, it’s important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions at all times. Muscle stimulators are usually ergonomically designed to be light and capable of being used on the move. This means that you can, if you wish, use your muscle stimulator while moving around. That being said, you should not use the machine while driving or in the bath or shower.

Step 1: Put the pads on

Your first step is to get your muscle stimulator and make sure that the electrodes are attached correctly. Next, make sure that the machine is off and attach the pads to the site of your injury. Most devices will have two or more electrodes. You should attach the pads to the general area where you’re experiencing pain and never on any open wound or any site that’s especially swollen. This means that you should attach the pads to either side of the painful area and at least 2.5 centimeters (or 1 inch) apart. You should never put the pads on the front of your neck, temples, heart, mouth, or eyes or over varicose veins, nor should the pads be placed over bone.

Step 2: Turn the machine on

This step is where you turn on and adjust the strength of the muscle stimulator. The first step is to turn on the machine when the pads are applied to the correct area of the body. At this point, you may feel a slight electrical sensation pass through your skin.

Step 3: Adjust the strength of the stimulator

Most muscle stimulators have a dial that allows you to adjust and control the strength of the electricity that flows through the pads. Start on a low setting. Next, you should gradually increase the strength or setting until you feel a strong pulse but remain comfortable. If the machine feels painful or uncomfortable, you should reduce the pulse slightly until it feels strong but comfortable.

When you’re finished, turn the device off and remove the electrodes from your skin. Make sure to store the stimulating device correctly to keep it working correctly and prevent it from getting damaged.

