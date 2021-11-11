Best kids face shield

Face shields offer complete coverage for the face protecting the eyes, mouth and nose from airborne droplets. Higher-quality face shields can also feature special anti-reflective and anti-fog coatings.

Which kids face shields are best?

Face shields have long been used by health care professionals, but in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are being used by more and more people, including kids. Face shields are a great option for kids, as they provide full coverage of the face and make it harder for them to touch their eyes, nose or face. The TCP Kids Face Shield is one of the best on the market, offering an exceptionally comfortable fit and anti-fog coating.

What to know before you buy a kids face shield

Type

There are face shields that clip on to glasses or have a band that goes around the head. If a child wears glasses, opt for the clip-on style to ensure the face shield will be fully compatible with their glasses. The headband versions of the face shield offer more flexibility as the band can stretch to fit different head sizes.

Fit

Using an adult face shield might not just be uncomfortable for a kid, but if it fits poorly, it might not be doing its job. It is important to choose a face shield that offers full coverage without being too tight or loose. The ideal coverage for a face shield is for it to cover from about an inch above the eyebrows to below the chin. The face of the shield should have a curve so it can cover the sides of the face.

Material

Most types of face shield lenses are going to be made from durable materials such as polycarbonate. A high-quality face shield should not cause any visual strain or image distortion for the wearer. Acetate or propionate materials are known to provide excellent clarity. Some face shields also offer protection from UV radiation.

What to look for in a quality kids face shield

Coating

Fogging of the face shield can be annoying and dangerous. A high-quality face shield should come with an anti-fog coating that absorbs moisture. There are also other types of coatings such as anti-scratch and anti-reflective coating that help improve the comfort and durability of the face shield.

Comfort

A face shield should fit snugly, but it should not be too tight. For the headband version of the face shield, the band should be adjustable for a comfortable fit. The foam pad that rests on the forehead should be soft and made from high-quality material so it doesn’t irritate the skin. For kids who wear glasses, the face shield should allow for the glasses to fit comfortably.

Compatibility

High-quality face shields are fully compatible with other personal protective equipment (PPE), meaning the shield can easily be worn with face masks, respirators, goggles and other PPE equipment.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids face shield

You can get some cheaper versions for as low as 50 cents, while high-quality face shields are around $2.

Kids face shield FAQ

What is the advantage of wearing a face shield versus a face mask?

A. A face shield offers more coverage than a face mask. The face shield also makes it less likely that the wearer will touch their eyes, nose or face. Some people find it uncomfortable to wear a face mask for an extended time. They might feel more comfortable with a face shield. Ideally, you want to wear a face mask and face shield for complete protection against airborne droplets.

Do face shields require cleaning?

A. Yes, the face shield should be cleaned or disinfected after each use. The infectious droplets that are stopped by the face shield can remain active for hours or days, so the face shield needs to be cleaned regularly.

Are face shields shatterproof?

A. No, most types of face shields are not shatterproof, although they offer good resistance to impact. There are some face shields on the market that claim to be shatterproof.

What are the best kids face shields to buy?

Top kids face shield

TCP Kids Face Shield

What you need to know: This face shield for kids offers the ideal combination of complete coverage, excellent durability and comfort.

What you’ll love: The 180-degree protection of this product from the front and sides makes sure the face, eyes and nose are fully covered. This product features an ultra-clear lens with an anti-fog coating.

What you should consider: Assembling the product can be tricky.

Top kids face shield for the money

Tomorotec Face Shield for Kids

What you need to know: The comfortable design, full face coverage, and a choice of cute designs make this a great product for its price.

What you’ll love: Made from high-transparency materials, the lens of this face shield offers distortion-free visibility. The elastic headband and soft forehead foam are comfortable for extended use.

What you should consider: This face shield might be too big for younger kids.

Worth checking out

Kids Face Shield With Fisherman Hat

What you need to know: This face shield with a fisherman hat offers a unique style for full coverage for the head and face.

What you’ll love: The face shield is detachable for easy cleaning or storage. The soft material of this face shield offers excellent durability.

What you should consider: The size of this product can run small for older kids.

