Which mole removal pens are best?

If you have a mole you want to remove but don’t want to go through the time-consuming and expensive process of going to the dermatologist, you might consider investing in a mole removal pen that you can use at home. You can use mole removal pens at home to remove age spots, skin tags and moles. If you want the best mole removal pen available, the Amzgirl Portable Beauty Equipment, USB Charging is a fantastic product.

What to know before you buy a mole removal pen

Understand how to use mole removal pens

Most mole removal pens have one small needle that heats up and cauterizes the area where you would like to remove the mole. Cauterizing the area where you are removing the mole keeps you from bleeding, but you will get a small scab on your skin, and it will probably take at least a few weeks for the scab to shed. Once the scab goes away, you will have clear skin where you used to have a mole.

With most moles, you only need one treatment, but you might need multiple treatments if you don’t use a high enough setting or if you aren’t able to remove the full mole on the first attempt. You can use a similar process to remove small tattoos, freckles, skin tags and age spots.

Think about the ease of use

It’s also crucial to think about how simple it is to use the mole removal pen you’re considering. The mole removal pen you’re considering should have an ergonomic and comfortable handle that is simple to hold so that it doesn’t slip.

Consider your pain tolerance

You should also consider your pain tolerance when selecting a mole removal pen. The amount of pain you will experience when using a mole removal pen will be based on a few different factors, including the quality of the mole removal pen, the size of the needle and the setting that you’re using.

What to look for in a quality mole removal pen

Power source

Many mole removal pens feature a cord that plugs into a USB port and a rechargeable battery. You need to fully charge the mole removal pen before you first use it.

Effectiveness

You should look for a mole removal pen with at least a few accessories and three settings for improved versatility when removing moles of different depths and sizes.

Settings and accessories

The higher the mole removal pen setting, the deeper it penetrates into your skin. Higher settings work well for large, raised moles, while lower settings work best for small moles and skin tags.

How much you can expect to spend on a mole removal pen

Mole remover pens tend to vary in price from about $15 to $80, but most of the pens cost less than $40. The more high-end mole removal pens sometimes feature additional needles or settings.

Mole removal pen FAQ

After you use a mole removal pen, how long does it take for a mole to disappear?

A. Mole removal pens will instantly cauterize the spot where the mole was removed, but you won’t immediately have clear skin. Instead, a scab will form on your skin, and it might take up to 30 days for the scab to fall off. You should allow the scab to naturally fall off rather than picking at the scab.

How often should you charge your mole removal pen?

A. Most mole removal pens will work for multiple hours on one charge, but you likely won’t need to use mole removal pens for several hours at once. You should charge your mole removal pen every few months if you’re not regularly using it to make sure that it’s ready to use whenever you do need it.

Can you use mole removal pens to remove raised moles?

A. Mole removal pens work on everything from skin tags to raised moles to flat moles. It might take several treatments to burn off a raised mole, since the tool will only penetrate through one thin layer of skin in a single treatment.

What are the best mole removal pens to buy?

Top mole removal pen

Amzgirl Portable Beauty Equipment, USB Charging

What you need to know: This portable mole remover from Amzgirl is perfect for home use, with nine adjustable levels and 10 replaceable needles.

What you’ll love: This effective Amzgirl mole removal pen device is simple to use and features nine strength modes for different skin problems, including warts and tattoos. The tool is also risk-free and safe to use in your own home.

What you should consider: The instructions that come with this tool are very difficult to understand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mole removal pen for the money

Skinpro Skin Tag Corrector & Mole Removal Cream

What you need to know: This popular and affordable mole corrector from Skinpro is composed of a chemical that is meant to be effective on moles and skin tags.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly Skinpro mole remover offers a brush-on applicator that is easy to use and is composed of 25% salicylic acid, which helps remove warts, skin tags and moles. It is fairly effective for most customers.

What you should consider: It’s crucial to keep in mind that this corrector might not work on some warts, skin tags and moles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Compound W Skin Tag Remover

What you need to know: This chemical skin tag removal device from Compound W protects your surrounding skin while removing small to medium skin tags.

What you’ll love: This Compound W skin tag remover comes with eight different treatments and is composed of chemicals that are meant to permanently freeze off skin tags. The skin tag remover also features skin protector shields that you can use to target particular areas.

What you should consider: This device often needs more than one treatment and might not work well on bigger skin tags.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.