When you take a blood pressure reading can greatly affect the accuracy of your monitor. Actions like eating and working out, having just woken up or recently taken medication can all change your blood pressure.

Which Omron blood-pressure monitor is best?

A large portion of the population has high blood pressure that must be closely monitored to prevent debilitating and potentially fatal issues, including strokes and heart attacks. When it comes to monitoring your blood pressure there are few better brands than Omron. There are tons of Omron blood-pressure monitors to choose from, however, which can make it complicated to pick the right device for you.

The best Omron blood-pressure monitor is the Omron 10 Series Wireless Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor. This Omron model packs in every possible feature from multi-user, multi-reading storage to Bluetooth to a top-of-the-line display, and its accuracy is unquestioned.

What to know before you buy a Omron blood-pressure monitor

Wrist vs. upper-arm Omron blood-pressure monitor

Omron blood-pressure monitors are available in wrist or upper-arm measuring models.

Some Omron blood-pressure monitors measure from the wrist and tend to be slightly more comfortable than upper-arm models. This comfort does sacrifice a little accuracy, but not enough to make a noticeable difference. Upper arm: Upper arm-based Omron blood-pressure monitors measure from the bicep. They are slightly more accurate than wrist-based Omron blood-pressure monitors, though this difference is only important for those with extreme ranges of blood pressure.

Expandable vs. D-ring cuff

Omron blood-pressure monitors have one of two cuff types, expandable and D-ring.

Expandable cuffs let the Omron blood-pressure monitor fit most of the population by starting small and expanding until a proper fit is achieved. Many find them to be more comfortable because of this. Expandable cuffs fit wrist circumferences of 5¼ to 8½ inches and bicep circumferences of 9 to 17 inches. D-ring: D-ring cuffs need to be properly sized to get an accurate measurement and typically are used in upper arm-based Omron blood-pressure monitors. The typical sizes and fits for bicep circumferences are: small for 7 to 9 inches, medium for 9 to 13 inches, and large for 13 to 17 inches.

What to look for in a quality Omron blood-pressure monitor

Bluetooth

Higher-end Omron blood-pressure monitors include Bluetooth connectivity to your phone or tablet and an accompanying app. This makes it easy to keep a record of your readings and chart your blood pressure; some even can automatically send the results to your doctor.

Readings storage

Many Omron blood-pressure monitors that don’t have Bluetooth will store a record of your readings you can access at any time. Most Bluetooth Omron blood-pressure monitors also store this data — it’s just easier to read and access through the accompanying app.

Irregular heartbeat

Some Omron blood-pressure monitors will also check for irregular heartbeats when reading your blood pressure. If you receive notice that your heartbeat is irregular, take another reading to be sure and then contact your doctor.

How much you can expect to spend on an Omron blood-pressure monitor

Omron blood-pressure monitors are available in a fairly narrow price range, typically between $50-$100, with the price affected by where you obtain your reading. The most basic upper-arm models rest at the $50 end, plus or minus $10, with the best ones costing between $70-$100. Wrist Omron blood-pressure monitors tend to cost about $10 more than an identically-featured upper-arm model.

Omron blood-pressure monitor FAQ

How do I know which size cuff I need to use with my Omron blood-pressure monitor?

A. If you’re buying a wrist monitor, measure the circumference of your wrist; for upper-arm monitors, measure the circumference of your bicep. Then compare that measurement to Omron’s sizing chart.

Will a wrist-based Omron blood-pressure monitor give a different reading than an upper-arm-based monitor?

A. Yes. Blood-pressure readings vary based on where on the body they are measured, so monitors of both types will give slightly different readings even if taken at the same time. If both monitors are properly calibrated, the difference should be minor.

What are the best Omron blood-pressure monitors to buy?

Top Omron blood-pressure monitor

Omron 10 Series Wireless Upper-Arm Blood-Pressure Monitor

What you need to know: The best Omron blood-pressure monitor money can buy.

What you’ll love: Bluetooth connection, storage of up to 200 readings, multi-user toggle and clearly displayed information are only some of the functions of this top-dollar monitor.

What you should consider: You’ll need to be fairly tech-savvy to take advantage of most of what this monitor offers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Omron blood-pressure monitor for the money

Omron 7 Series Wrist Blood-Pressure Monitor

What you need to know: A great option for those who don’t need all the bells and whistles, just a good quality blood-pressure monitor.

What you’ll love: Ease-of-use features like auto-inflate in position and wrist placement mean anyone can comfortably use this monitor.

What you should consider: Only one user can be registered to this device. Also, it runs a little small, so those with large wrists might not be able to use it effectively.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Omron Evolv Wireless Upper-Arm Automatic Blood-Pressure Monitor

What you need to know: A Bluetooth-focused monitor best for those on the go.

What you’ll love: This blood-pressure monitor also detects irregular heartbeats.

What you should consider: You’ll need to connect it to your phone via Bluetooth for optimal use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews.

