Having trouble monitoring your blood pressure? Try these 12 handy blood pressure logs

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is when the force of blood against the artery wall is greater than it should be.

Which handy blood pressure logs are best?

Are you having trouble monitoring your blood pressure? The only way to know if your blood pressure is high is to measure it, and for the most accurate readings, you’ll have to measure it consistently. You might be used to having your blood pressure taken at the doctor’s office, but you can also keep an eye on your blood pressure at home. To do this, you’ll want to have a log that will help you keep all your data neatly organized.

Reasons to track your blood pressure

The average blood pressure range is usually under 120/80 mm Hg. The “mm Hg” refers to millimeters of mercury and relates to how the pressure is measured. High blood pressure can be a reason for concern as it could indicate potential health risks in the future such as stroke, heart disease or heart attack. Keeping a close eye on your blood pressure can prevent future complications and help you see if a new or current course of treatment is working.

How to track your blood pressure

If you or your healthcare professional are concerned about your blood pressure, it might be recommended that you track your blood pressure regularly at home. All you need to do is a blood pressure monitor and write down your results. For the most accurate data, make sure to take your blood pressure at the same time daily. Usually, this means checking your blood pressure once in the morning and once in the evening. Each time you should take two readings for best accuracy, waiting about a minute or so in-between the first and the second.

Best blood pressure logbooks

Best standard size blood pressure logbooks

Blood Pressure Log Book by AC Writers Club

What you need to know: This is a 61-page paperback blood pressure logbook that’s 6 inches by 9 inches in size.

What you’ll love: It comes with instructions for getting the best results as well as tips for when to take your measurements. The log pages are straightforward to fill out without looking too busy or getting too complicated.

What you should consider: This is a bare-bones blood pressure log and is not ideal if there are other health factors you wish to track alongside the blood pressure data.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Blood Pressure Log Book by Kaitlyn Walters Blood Pressure Journals

What you need to know: This is a 99-page paperback blood pressure logbook that’s 6 inches by 9 inches in size.

What you’ll love: The book has a pretty floral cover and allows you to record up to four readings per day for an entire year. There are columns for recording blood pressure, blood sugar, weight and pulse. It also has a section where you can personalize your motivation and write down any quotes that might inspire you.

What you should consider: There will be unusable, wasted space if you don’t intend to track blood sugar, weight or pulse.

Blood Pressure Log Book by Sapphire Mountain Press

What you need to know: This is a 60-page paperback blood pressure logbook that’s 6 inches by 9 inches in size.

What you’ll love: There are a few instructional pages in the front, so you’ll know what to look for as you record your results. The chart allows you to track blood pressure and your pulse together. There’s also a corresponding column for brief notes.

What you should consider: It costs more but includes fewer pages.

Blood Pressure Log Book by Sweet Cherry Logbooks

What you need to know: This is a 105-page paperback blood pressure logbook that’s 6 inches by 9 inches in size.

What you’ll love: It’s formatted so that you can compare weeks side by side, and there is enough space to track blood pressure data for about a year. The chart includes room for blood pressure results as well as your pulse and a few brief annotations.

What you should consider: The space for notes is very small.

Best pocket-sized blood pressure logbooks

Blood Sugar and Blood Pressure Log Book Mini by Clarence Edgehill

What you need to know: This is a 106-page mini paperback blood sugar and blood pressure logbook that’s 4 inches by 6 inches in size.

What you’ll love: With this book, you can track blood pressure and blood sugar four times a day, making it very thorough. It has enough space for about a year’s worth of tracking as well as five lines for notes at the end of each week.

What you should consider: It might be too involved if you only plan to check blood pressure twice a day and don’t require space to keep tabs on your blood sugar.

Blood Pressure Log Book Pocket Size by Suphiss Publications

What you need to know: This is a 123-page paperback blood pressure tracking journal that’s 5 inches by 8 inches in size.

What you’ll love: The format is clean and easy to follow. The charts last for over a year and there are short lines for notes after each day and longer note sections weekly.

What you should consider: It’s a little bigger than other pocket-sized options.

Blood Pressure Log Book by Carlos Henry Johnson

What you need to know: This is a 99-page paperback pocket-sized blood pressure recording log that’s 4 inches by 6.5 inches in size.

What you’ll love: The layout is simple, straightforward and easy to read. There’s space for blood pressure measurements as well as a column for tracking your pulse.

What you should consider: The columns are not divided by day or week, just the date, which might make referencing past records a little more tedious.

Blood Pressure Log Book Pocket Size by Pistachio Publishing

What you need to know: This is a 70-page small paperback blood pressure recording book that’s 4 inches by 6 inches in size.

What you’ll love: There’s room for recording up to three blood pressure and pulse readings per day for a year. There’s a whole section in the front for listing your current medications, and there are several areas for including brief notes.

What you should consider: The format might make it harder to differentiate days, especially if you miss a reading and don’t skip a line.

Best large print format blood pressure logbooks

Blood Pressure Log Book by Happy Publishing Press

What you need to know: Available in hardcover or paperback, this is a 104-page large print blood pressure journal that’s 8.5 inches by 11 inches in size.

What you’ll love: There’s a section in the front for your contact information, your doctor’s information and your pharmacy’s information. The print is large, and the format is easy to read, with space for recording daily blood pressure and pulse readings.

What you should consider: There isn’t much room for notes if you have larger handwriting.

Large Print Blood Pressure Log Book by Mindbuff Books

What you need to know: This is a 106-page large-print paperback blood pressure log that’s 6 inches by 9 inches in size.

What you’ll love: It’s large print, but the book itself isn’t huge, so it’s easy to carry around. In the front, there are directions for recording your results. The charts are easy-to-read with room for blood pressure and pulse records, as well as a line at the bottom for marking your average AM and PM readings at the end of the week.

What you should consider: There isn’t much room for jotting down notes.

Blood Pressure Log Book Large Print by Iya Sterbun

What you need to know: This is a 109-pages large-print paperback blood pressure logbook that’s 8.5 inches by 11 inches in size.

What you’ll love: There’s room to chart your blood pressure and pulse four times a day, and the individual days are marked clearly, so there’s no confusion or fumbling with finding the right place. There’s also a cute cactus print on the cover.

What you should consider: There isn’t much room for notes.

Large Print Blood Pressure Log Book by Nancy Robertson

What you need to know: This is a 113-page large-print paperback blood pressure logbook that’s 8.5 inches by 11 inches in size.

What you’ll love: There’s a lot of room for recording blood pressure readings. It’s easy to use and geared towards those who need a little extra help seeing their records.

What you should consider: It’s too large to be conveniently portable.

