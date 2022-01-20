Best medicinal mushrooms

When taking a medicinal mushroom powder, you can use it in different ways, including adding it to your smoothie, veggies or cup of coffee.

Which medicinal mushrooms are best?

Mushrooms always seem to get a bad rap because of their poisonous and hallucinogenic species. But some types of mushrooms provide a healthy dose of vitamins, minerals and fibers and are available in different forms, including powder and capsules.

To choose your medicinal mushroom, the source of the mushroom is crucial, so options sourced from pure mushroom extract such as the Real Mushrooms 5 Defenders Mushroom Supplements are a great choice.

What to know before you buy a medicinal mushroom

Types

Several medicinal mushrooms exist, from Reishi, Turkey tail and Shiitake mushrooms to Maitake and Cordyceps mushrooms. Some species have specific health benefits, such as the Chaga mushroom, which is packed with antioxidants, making it an excellent choice if you want a supplement to boost your immune health.

Lion’s mane mushroom is also known as the mushroom of the mind because of its effect on brain health and nerve function. This type of mushroom may also help protect against Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.

Benefits

Not all mushrooms have health benefits. Most people think fungi are inherently poisonous, but medicinal mushrooms’ positive value dispels this claim. Whether it is the Ganoderma, Cordyceps or Shitake mushroom, many species of medicinal mushrooms come with incredible health benefits

Chaga mushroom, for example, is also an antioxidant powerhouse, which means it can protect your cells from the effects of inflammatory chemicals, an effect that people with cancer, arthritis or cardiovascular disease may find beneficial. Shiitake and reishi mushrooms have also been linked with aiding cancer recovery due to their anti-tumor and immune-boosting properties.

Dosage

The recommended dosage of medicinal mushrooms usually depends on the type of mushroom. If you’re taking a Cordyceps mushroom supplement, the ideal dosage is 2,000 milligrams daily. A product that primarily contains Ganoderma lucidum extract is taken as 5.2 grams daily, which is often divided into three doses of 1800 milligrams.

Another way to get the correct dosage is to check the supplement’s label for the direction for use or discuss with your doctor or pharmacist.

What to look for in a quality medicinal mushroom

Dosage form

From tinctures to capsules and powders, medicinal mushroom supplements come in different forms and the option you choose will depend on your personal preference. Tinctures are the liquid extracts of the mushroom and they are usually prepared by dissolving the extract of the mushroom in alcohol. You can take them orally, and they offer a great way of taking a medicinal mushroom supplement if you have trouble swallowing other dosage forms.

Medicinal mushrooms are also formulated as capsules or powders. The latter is ideal if you want to customize your usage to measure specific doses. The powder form is a great option if you also want to mix different mushroom extracts. On the other hand, capsules are the most convenient and are made using powdered mushroom extract and encapsulated in a gelatin shell.

Clinical trials

While many mushroom species have been used for hundreds of years because of their medicinal properties, it’s also important to verify their safety and potency through clinical trials, especially when taking them for certain conditions. For instance, if you’re considering taking a medicinal mushroom supplement because of its antitumor benefits, mushrooms such as Ganoderma and Cordyceps have been listed by the National Institute of Health in the potential treatment of cancer.

Source

When choosing your mushroom supplement, products containing extracts made from the “fruiting” body are usually a better option. One reason is that the fruiting body is packed with the majority of the beneficial compounds, such as beta-glucans. To be sure your mushroom is made from the fruiting body, check the package’s label. If you see myceliated grain in the ingredients, the final product was likely obtained by simply grinding the mushroom mycelium and not the fruiting part.

How much you can expect to spend on medicinal mushrooms

The cost of medicinal mushroom supplements is usually 15-35 cents per pill. If you’re buying the powder form, the price ranges from $3-$12 per ounce.

Medicinal mushroom FAQ

Are there side effects?

A. Medicinal mushrooms are generally safe but may cause side effects, such as nausea, stomach upset, dizziness and dry mouth in some people.

How do I take medicinal mushrooms?

A. Before you start taking medicinal mushrooms, it’s best to notify your doctor. That said, the dosage of these supplements is often dependent on their ingredients, but you can always check the direction for use on the package to know the right dosage per day.

What’s the best medicinal mushroom to buy?

Top medicinal mushroom

Real Mushrooms 5 Defenders Mushroom Supplements for Immune Support

What you need to know: It is made from organic Chaga, Turkey Tail, Maitake, Shiitake and Reishi mushroom extracts.

What you’ll love: The blend of immune-boosting mushroom species in this product is an excellent support to your body’s natural immune system. It is made from the fruiting body of these species, which provides more benefits than the mycelium-sourced mushroom supplements.

What you should consider: While the manufacturer indicates organic ingredients, this claim isn’t certified by a third-party lab.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top medicinal mushroom for the money

NutriFlair Mushroom Supplement 2600mg

What you need to know: It’s a blend of 10 unique medicinal mushrooms, including Cordyceps, Reishi, Lion’s mane, Chaga, Turkey Tail, Maitake, Shiitake, Enoki, Agaricus and Oyster mushrooms.

What you’ll love: It is a multipurpose mushroom supplement providing a combination of immune-boosting, memory-enhancing and stress-busting effects when taken. It is also made with all-natural ingredients free of soy, gluten and dairy. Plus, it is vegan-friendly.

What you should consider: It might not be the ideal choice if you don’t like swallowing pills as you have to take three capsules daily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Thrive 6 Ultimate Mushroom Complex

What you need to know: It contains tested and verified extracts from six medicinal mushrooms including Lions Mane, Reishi, Chaga, Cordyceps, Maitake and Turkey Tail.

What you’ll love: The extracts are derived from whole mushroom fruiting bodies, which means you’re getting the beneficial compounds in the mushroom components. It is also vegan-friendly, gluten-free and certified organic.

What you should consider: Some users complained of headaches after taking the supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ayotola Ogunsipe writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.