Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Politics
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Hispanic Heritage Month
Los Angeles traffic
Podcasts
Get breaking news alerts
Get KTLA newsletters
News tips
BestReviews
Top Stories
Man shot by police in Azusa: LASD
Video
LAPD patrol car rammed by assailant, officer trapped inside in Wilmington
Residents sue over foul stench in Dominguez Channel that continues to plague Carson, surrounding areas
Video
Jury in Elizabeth Holmes trial gets to hear Theranos founder’s bold promises
Coronavirus
How to get vaccinated in SoCal
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Here’s what to know about COVID-19 vaccine boosters
Top Stories
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids
Video
Top Stories
CDC panel backs expanded COVID-19 booster rollout
Video
Can new coronavirus variants keep emerging?
Appeals court overturns order aimed at protecting immigration detainees from COVID-19
FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines and approves Moderna, J&J boosters
Video
Shows
Morning News
30th Anniversary
LA Unscripted
5 Live
Off the Clock
Frank Buckley Interviews
California Cooking
Inside California Politics
Friends with Friends
Podcasts
Community
Watch KTLA live
Watch on mobile apps
Watch on smart TVs
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Contests
News tips
About
News team
Community
Community calendar
News tips
Contact us
Contests
Get KTLA newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Job openings
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
iOS, Android apps
Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV
KTLA+ FAQ
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
Search
Search
Search
Pregnancy
Best ovulation test
Most Popular
California stimulus checks: Why you may not have received a payment yet — or won’t at all
Alec Baldwin didn’t know prop gun that killed woman on New Mexico movie set was loaded: Warrant
Video
NOAA releases winter outlook: Here’s what to expect in SoCal as La Niña emerges
Video
California travel blogger among 2 killed in apparent crossfire of drug-gang shootout in Mexico’s Tulum
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids
Video
L.A. drivers beware: Full closure of 101 Fwy through downtown set to begin Friday night
Video
Trio charged with grand theft, embezzlement after allegedly stealing public funds meant to help homeless in L.A.