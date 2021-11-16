If you don’t like the tart taste or strong smell of liquid apple-cider vinegar, taking the pills can be a convenient alternative.

Which apple-cider vinegar pill is best?

While apple-cider vinegar has grown in popularity due to claims of its numerous health benefits, many apple-cider vinegar fans still struggle with its sharp, tart taste and strong smell. Luckily, there are easy-to-take pill options, which many are starting to embrace.

When looking for the best apple-cider vinegar pill brand, you should choose one that gives you only the good stuff and none of the bad. Goli Apple-Cider Vinegar Gummies, for example, contain premium quality apple-cider vinegar and are free of artificial coloring, flavoring or preservatives.

What to know before you buy apple-cider vinegar pills

Benefits

While apple-cider vinegar has been touted in the natural health community as a supplement with many health benefits, some of these claims about its usefulness have been found to lack strong scientific evidence. So what are the beneficial claims of apple-cider vinegar that are backed by science? Well, apple-cider vinegar contains acetic acid, so when you take the supplement with your meal, it delays the rate at which the stomach empties of food, an effect that will slow down the breakdown of carbs, which tends to reduce the spike in your blood sugar after your meal. This effect on blood sugar has also been linked to better weight management, making apple-cider vinegar a great weight-loss supplement.

Dosage

One reason you may choose to take pills over liquid apple-cider vinegar is because of the strong taste and smell of vinegar in the liquid form, but this may leave you unsure of the amount of apple-cider vinegar you are supposed to take. If you are comparing the pill with the liquid in terms of the dosage, the first thing to take note of is the brand you intend to choose, since the amount varies by brand. However, most brands’ pills contain between 500mg and 600mg of apple-cider vinegar. So when you take one capsule containing 500mg, for instance, it is equivalent to 10 milliliters or two liquid teaspoons of apple-cider vinegar.

Certification

Apple-cider vinegar is a popular superfood due to claims about the usefulness of the vinegar it contains, but it might be difficult to ascertain the authenticity of the content in some brands of this supplement without third-party lab testing. In fact, there have been claims by some users about some apple-cider vinegar products not having the acidity the manufacturers claim. Fortunately, there are ways to ensure you are getting it right when buying your apple-cider vinegar. For instance, you can look out for a seal of approval from an authoritative third-party organization.

What to look for in a quality apple-cider vinegar pill

Pills vs. liquid

If you love the benefits of apple-cider vinegar but hate the taste, one way to avoid this tart taste is to take it as a capsule or gummies. Apart from the taste, liquid apple cider can also be harsh on your teeth, which is another reason to choose the pills. If you’re wondering which is the better option between these pill forms, gummies are said to be easier to take than capsules because they are usually pleasant tasting.

Ingredients

If you are worried about reacting to certain ingredients in your apple-cider vinegar pill, you can look out for options that are free of common allergens. Additionally, some apple-cider vinegar products — especially the gummies — are often sweetened to make them easy to take. If you’re going for these options and looking to minimize your sugar intake, you can choose products that don’t contain added sugars (some gummies contain added sugar or sugar alcohol).

Condition

When you decide to try an apple-cider vinegar pill, you should notify your doctor — especially if you have a medical condition. For instance, apple-cider vinegar is a natural diuretic, so you should avoid it if you’re already taking a diuretic. The acidic nature of apple-cider vinegar also means that it is not recommended for people who are prone to stomach discomfort or digestive issues like inflammatory bowel disease.

How much you can expect to spend on apple-cider vinegar pills

On the average, you can expect to pay $6-$15 for a bottle containing 250 pills. However, there are some expensive options that cost $18-$25 for a bottle of 60 pills.

Apple-cider vinegar pill FAQ

When is the best time to take apple-cider vinegar?

A. While taking apple-cider vinegar right after your meal can delay digestion, there is currently no evidence that taking it at specific times has any effects. So you can take your apple-cider vinegar pills at any time you find most convenient.

Which is better: apple-cider vinegar pills or liquid apple-cider vinegar?

A. If you don’t like the tart taste or the strong smell of liquid apple-cider vinegar, the pills can be a convenient alternative. They are also a great option if you’re always on the go because you can simply toss them in your bag. However, liquid apple-cider vinegar is usually absorbed faster in the body than the pill form.

What’s the best apple-cider vinegar pill to buy?

Top apple-cider vinegar pill

Goli Apple-Cider Vinegar Gummies

What you need to know: These great-tasting, vegan-friendly apple-cider vinegar gummies combine apples with other super ingredients including beet-root, pomegranate, pectin, vitamin B9 and B12.

What you’ll love: Instead of corn syrup, it uses organic tapioca as the sweetener, which is a healthier option. Apart from being gluten-free, it is also gelatin-free and doesn’t contain artificial preservatives that can trigger allergies.

What you should consider: Some users complained about these gummies being expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top apple-cider vinegar pill for the money

NutriFlair Apple-Cider Vinegar Capsules With the Mother

What you need to know: These all-natural apple-cider vinegar capsules are formulated with raw, unfiltered apple-cider vinegar — its murky appearance is due to the presence of beneficial bacteria, yeast and protein, referred to as “the mother.”

What you’ll love: It contains 800mg of apple-cider vinegar, which is higher than what most brands offer. It is also vegan-friendly, gluten-free and doesn’t contain artificial preservatives.

What you should consider: Some users mentioned that the pills are too big and not pleasant-tasting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

WellPath Pure Apple-Cider Vinegar Gummies

What you need to know: These organic low-sugar, apple-cider vinegar gummies are made with real apples, and include organic ginger root.

What you’ll love: It is certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to contain all-organic ingredients. It doesn’t contain artificial sweeteners and uses organic tapioca syrup. It is also gluten-free and gelatin-free.

What you should consider: It contains 5 grams of sugar, which some calorie-conscious users found too high.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

