Best ashwagandha gummy

Ashwagandha gummies are a sweet way to get powerful stress relief. They come in a variety of flavors and doses, so it’s easy to find one that will work for you.

Which ashwagandha gummy is best?

Think gummy vitamins are just for kids? Ashwagandha gummies are a great way to explore the world of Ayurvedic medicine and all it has to offer. Ashwagandha is a powerful tool that can help you naturally manage stress and improve your overall health and wellness. The best ashwagandha gummies make it even easier to access these benefits wherever you are.

For a yummy taste and effectiveness, Goli Nutrition Ashwagandha Gummies are a good choice.

What to know before you buy ashwagandha gummies

As an adaptogenic herb, ashwagandha helps to balance the body and manage stress. There are a few things to consider when choosing the best ashwagandha gummies.

Potency

One serving of ashwagandha gummies should contain between 300-600 milligrams of ashwagandha. People new to ashwagandha should avoid doses of more than 1000 milligrams, as they can cause side effects.

Over time, it is possible to increase your dose of ashwagandha as needed, but pay attention to how higher doses affect you. Talk to your doctor if you have concerns about interactions with other medication or side effects.

Lab testing and analysis

The best ashwagandha gummies will include a lab analysis of their contents. This lab analysis will also certify that there are no harmful heavy metals — arsenic, cadmium, lead or mercury — that can lead to damage in the liver, kidneys, central nervous system, immune system and reproductive organs.

Looking to explore more natural ways to balance the body and manage stress? Golden milk, a warm milk mixed with turmeric and other warming spices, is another more familiar Ayurvedic treatment adapted to Eastern tastes.

What to look for in quality ashwagandha gummy

No artificial flavors, preservatives or fillers

The best ashwagandha gummies use no artificial flavors or ingredients. This means that they are naturally sweetened with vegetable and fruit juices or things like organic cane sugar.

Likewise, stay away from ashwagandha gummies that use preservatives or fillers. Both of these can impact the overall value of the gummy. Plus, artificial preservatives and fillers just aren’t healthy in any form.

No potential allergens

Those with life-threatening allergies need an ashwagandha gummy that is free from potential allergens. Look for ingredient labels that indicate your gummy is:

Gluten-free

Soy-free

Vegan

Nut-free

Gelatin-free

All ingredients of the best ashwagandha gummies should be organic and non-GMO, too.

Added beneficial ingredients

Some ashwagandha gummies feature added ingredients to boost their benefits. These may include things like:

CBD

L-theanine

Vitamin D

Zinc

Maca root powder

Turmeric

Each of these compounds offer specific benefits, but talk to your doctor before starting any type of supplementation.

How much you can expect to spend on ashwagandha gummies

Ashwagandha gummies range in price depending on the quantity of gummies, what ingredients are added and the size of the dose. Expect to pay $12-$20 for high-quality gummies.

Ashwagandha gummy FAQ

How many ashwagandha gummies should you take?

A. Before taking any supplements, including those considered all-natural, talk to your doctor. The dose for gummies is different from other forms of ashwagandha. Ashwagandha root powder dosage is from 1,000-6,000 milligrams, but the extract dose is lower, about 500-1,500 milligrams. For gummies, the recommended daily dose is between 300-600 milligrams.

At first, some people worry that their dose is too low, as they don’t feel immediate effects. This is normal; ashwaghanda’s effects take a week or two to kick in. If a week passes and you still are not feeling any relief, slowly increase your dose (as guided by your doctor).

What are the potential benefits of ashwagandha?

A. Ashwagandha is being studied intensely for not only reducing stress but for other conditions as well. Research in the last five years has found that ashwagandha:

Does ashwagandha have side effects?

A. Ashwagandha is considered safe for most people. There are some who should not take ashwagandha. They include those who are:

Pregnant or nursing

Immunocompromised

Waiting for a surgical procedure

Allergic to nightshades or grasses

Lower doses are safer to start with. Taking too much ashwagandha at once can lead to side effects, such as vomiting or diarrhea. If this is a concern, take several small doses over the course of the day instead of one large dose.

What’s the best ashwagandha gummy to buy?

Top ashwagandha gummy

Goli Nutrition Ashwagandha Gummies

What you need to know: These gummies provide the benefits of ashwagandha plus a little extra mood boost.

What you’ll love: Featuring powerful and potent organic KSM-66 ashwagandha root extract, these are vegan (no gelatin) and gluten-free. They also include mood-boosting vitamin D.

What you should consider: Watch out for broken seals or melted gummies, especially in the summer months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top ashwagandha gummy for the money

Ashwagandha Gummies With Organic Maca Root Powder

What you need to know: Maca root and ashwagandha combine in a relaxing and restorative gummy.

What you’ll love: This two-month supply of ashwagandha gummies offers a lab-tested 1000 milligrams of ashwagandha per serving. They are made in the U.S. with no binders or fillers and are GMO-free, gluten-free and vegan.

What you should consider: Some people received the wrong product. Check the label when you order.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Purefinity Ashwagandha Gummies

What you need to know: If you’ve already noticed the benefits of ashwagandha and want a more potent gummy, this is the one for you.

What you’ll love: These ashwagandha gummies are gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO. With added vitamin D and zinc, they offer a powerful boost to both mood and the immune system. They are lab-tested, so you know exactly what you’re getting. They also come with a money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: This is a high-dose ashwagandha gummy. Start with half a serving and work your way up as needed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

