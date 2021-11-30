Best cranberry pill

Pay close attention to dosage when comparing cranberry pills’ prices, as the bottle’s quantity may not reflect its actual day supply. For example, certain formulas may be single-pill dosages, whereas others require you to take three per day.

Which cranberry pills are best?

Individuals who experience urinary tract infections often take cranberry-based products to keep these infections at bay. Although there are conflicting studies about the benefits of cranberry pills, some people report more bladder regularity and fewer UTIs when taking them.

Cranberry pills are jam-packed with a high concentration of cranberry extract that contains vitamins and nutrients that may manage the causes of UTIs. If you’re looking for an organic formula, Pure Co Organic Cranberry Pills remains one of the best-selling options.

What to know before you buy cranberry pills

What are UTIs

UTIs occur when one or more parts of the urinary tract become infected. It may cause difficulty or a burning sensation when you attempt to urinate. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, certain individuals may be more prone to UTIs than others based on health conditions, lifestyle habits or age.

How do cranberry pills help UTIs?

Some studies indicate that cranberries may effectively reduce the risk for UTIs, according to NCCIH. Cranberries contain proanthocyanidins, making it more difficult for bacteria to penetrate or adhere to the bladder wall.

While cranberries and natural cranberry juice are popular ways to consume cranberries, the pill form has grown popular. Cranberry pills contain a concentrated amount of cranberry powder up to 35,000 milligrams. They’re often taken preventatively to minimize the risk for UTIs, but they may not be an effective treatment for existing UTIs.

Who should take cranberry pills

Adults often take cranberry pills at risk for UTIs, including older adults and diabetics. Some individuals add cranberry pills to their everyday vitamin and supplement regimens, whereas others take during periods they feel more prone to contracting UTIs. Children with certain health concerns may benefit from taking cranberry pills.

Safety considerations

Before you begin taking cranberry pills, it’s recommended to speak with your doctor regarding any side effects or drug interactions. The NCCIH indicates conflicting evidence on whether cranberries and cranberry products conflict with warfarin, a blood thinner.

Most importantly, you should see your doctor if you’re experiencing UTI symptoms, as they could be signs of more serious health issues that may require immediate attention and treatment.

What to look for in a quality cranberry pill

Formula

Cranberry pills are available as tablets, capsules and soft gels. Tablets tend to be the most affordable, but some individuals experience difficulty swallowing them when they’re large or have flavored coatings. Capsules and soft gels are considered easier to swallow as they are usually smaller than cranberry tablets. It’s more common to find capsules and soft gels within rapid-release formulas, as well.

Potency

Potency refers to the concentration of cranberry powder in each dose. Depending on the formula, cranberry pills may contain anywhere from 400-35,000 milligrams. Lower-potency formulas are often preferred by individuals new to taking cranberry pills and those with sensitive stomachs. Higher-potency cranberry pills are often taken by those without sensitive stomachs, though it’s often recommended to take them with a meal to avoid an upset stomach.

Additional nutrients

It’s common for cranberry pills to contain additional nutrients, particularly vitamins C, D or E. All these vitamins support immune health, but that’s not all they do.

Vitamin C may promote wound healing, and it supports the absorption of iron. It’s also an antioxidant that counteracts inflammation in the body.

may promote wound healing, and it supports the absorption of iron. It’s also an antioxidant that counteracts inflammation in the body. Vitamin D may support bone and heart health, plus it’s said to provide an energy boost for individuals who aren’t exposed to enough sunlight.

may support bone and heart health, plus it’s said to provide an energy boost for individuals who aren’t exposed to enough sunlight. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that may promote eye health and lower the risk of certain cancers.

Specialty formulas

Some of the most popular specialty formulas of cranberry pills include non-GMO, vegan and organic. Many allergen-free varieties are often free of common allergens like fish, gluten, tree nuts, or lactose. For those on specialized diets, there are also a few sodium- and sugar-free cranberry pills.

How much you can expect to spend on cranberry pills

Cranberry tablets and soft gels with lower-potency formulas start at $5 per bottle for one or two-month supplies. Organic, vegan and allergen-free formulas cost $10-$25 for up to 90-day supplies. Specialty formulas, including those enriched with several nutrients, may run as high as $30 or more per bottle.

Cranberry pill FAQ

How should I store cranberry pills?

A. Most bottles of cranberry pills are shelf-stable at room temperature. They should be stored inside cabinets or drawers away from UV light, as it may affect the formula’s integrity. It is not recommended to refrigerate cranberry pills unless the bottle instructions indicate otherwise.

Do I need to take cranberry pills if I don’t experience UTIs?

A. If you don’t experience UTIs, you may not need to take cranberry pills or supplements. Instead, you may benefit from incorporating cranberry-based products into your diet to promote bladder health, such as dried cranberries or pure cranberry juice. A nutrient-dense diet, as well as good personal hygiene habits, will also support bladder health.

What are the best cranberry pills to buy?

Top cranberry pill

Pure Co Organic Cranberry Pills

What you need to know: These vegan capsules are free of over 10 common allergens, including gluten, tree nuts and shellfish.

What you’ll love: Non-GMO ingredients are sourced from local US and Canadian farms and are GMP-certified. Each serving delivers 25,000 milligrams of fresh cranberries, making it one of the highest-potency formulas available. Many people agree the capsules are ideal for sensitive stomachs.

What you should consider: A few people reported the pills started to deteriorate sooner than expiration dates.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cranberry pill for the money

Puritan’s Pride Cranberry Fruit Concentrate Softgels

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a cranberry pill that is quality assured, Puritan’s Pride inspects batches up to 15 times for potency, purity and consistency.

What you’ll love: Besides 8,400 milligrams of fresh cranberries, the formula contains high-potency vitamin D3 to support bone health. The rapid-release soft gels are small and easy to swallow, even when taking more than one at a time. The pills are also gluten-free.

What you should consider: There are mixed reviews regarding taste and whether they effectively promoted bladder health.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nature’s Bounty Cranberry with Vitamin C Softgels

What you need to know: Made by a leading supplement brand, these cranberry soft gels are enriched with vitamins C and E to boost immune health.

What you’ll love: The soft gels are free of common allergens, and they’re one of few formulas that are sodium-free. Nature’s Bounty subjects batches to rigorous testing for quality assurance, including third-party facility audits and inspections. The bottle is tamper-resistant.

What you should consider: The formula contains soy, gelatin and beeswax, so it’s not a vegan formula.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

