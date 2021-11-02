Best diatomaceous earth food grade supplement

The FDA says that diatomaceous earth food-grade supplements are generally recognized as safe. This fossilized organism may offer some surprising health benefits.

Which diatomaceous earth food-grade supplements are best?

Diatomaceous earth has long been used as a chemical additive in swimming pool filters and to keep ticks, lice and other crawling insects off pets, but it has another surprising use, too: improving the overall health of people. From glowing skin to healthy digestion and lowering blood cholesterol, diatomaceous earth is a potential superstar when it comes to health. Food-grade earth diatomaceous has many potential benefits, and the best diatomaceous earth food-grade supplements are easy to incorporate into your daily routine.

When you’re ready to try diatomaceous earth but want a product that is 100% organic and made in the U.S., Diatomaceous Earth Food-Grade DE is a good choice.

What to know before you buy a diatomaceous earth food-grade supplement

Diatomaceous earth is a sedimentary layer of earth made from the fossilized skeletons of small algae called diatoms. These diatoms lived in lakes, streams, oceans and creeks that dried up. The skeletons of diatoms contain silica — the beneficial part of diatomaceous earth.

There are some important things to consider when choosing a diatomaceous earth food-grade supplement.

Food grade vs. pest grade vs. filter grade

There is only one form of diatomaceous earth that’s safe to ingest: food grade. This type of grade contains a concentrated amount of crystalline silica (0.5% to 2%). Other forms have much higher amounts of silica and potentially additional chemicals that can be dangerous to humans when taken internally.

Look for a “food-grade” label on your diatomaceous earth.

Package size

Package size varies and can range from 1 to 2 pounds to 50-pound sacks. Generally, larger packages aren’t food grade and should only be used for pest control or in pool filter systems, but sometimes you can purchase bulk quantities.

If you choose to purchase a large quantity of diatomaceous earth, make sure it comes in a resealable container. This prevents moisture from getting into the package (and keeps it from spilling, too).

What to look for in a quality diatomaceous earth food-grade supplement

Scoop included

Look for diatomaceous earth food-grade supplements with an included scoop. This makes it easy to measure servings.

Organic, certified harvest sites

There are only four food-grade diatomaceous earth harvesting sites in the U.S. Make sure your supplement comes from one of those sites and has an independent certification.

No artificial ingredients

Some diatomaceous earth food-grade supplements add artificial ingredients to prevent caking or they have fillers and binders. For best results, choose a product that’s 100% diatomaceous earth.

How much you can expect to spend on a diatomaceous earth food-grade supplement

Pay attention to the per-pound price of diatomaceous earth food-grade supplements, as the package size varies. Expect to pay $3-$10 per pound.

Diatomaceous earth food-grade supplement FAQ

How do you take diatomaceous earth food-grade supplements?

A. Because diatomaceous earth is actually tiny fossilized skeletons, it doesn’t easily dissolve in water. However, you can add a 1 teaspoon to your morning smoothie, swirl it into oatmeal or substitute a portion of flour and use it to bake with. Make sure to drink plenty of water, as the diatoms actually absorb moisture.

The taste of your diatomaceous earth varies depending on the supplement you choose. Some users report a slightly chemical or fishy taste or smell, while others don’t detect any taste or odor.

What are some of the potential benefits of diatomaceous earth?

A. Because the human body contains silica, many people believe that adding more with diatomaceous earth can help resolve certain health conditions.

The potential benefits of diatomaceous earth food-grade supplements for skin include:

Soothing eczema

Reducing inflammation

Boosting collagen production

Strengthening hair and nails

Internally, some people find that diatomaceous earth food-grade supplements help to regulate their digestion and bowel activity. Others report less joint pain and lower levels of bad cholesterol.

While there isn’t enough research to empirically support these claims, a substantial body of anecdotal evidence seems to indicate that many people find benefit from taking a daily diatomaceous earth food-grade supplement.

Is there anyone who should not take diatomaceous earth food-grade supplements?

A. As with every supplement, talk to your doctor before taking any diatomaceous earth food-grade supplements. Because of its action on the digestive tract, people with Crohn’s disease or irritable bowel syndrome/irritable bowel disease shouldn’t take diatomaceous earth food-grade supplements.

What’s the best diatomaceous earth food-grade supplement to buy?

Top diatomaceous earth food-grade supplement

What you need to know: This food-grade diatomaceous earth supplement is 100% made in the U.S.

What you’ll love: This has no additives and is processed with equipment that helps keep contaminants out of the final product. It’s independently certified as organic by the Organic Materials Review Institute. The supplement comes with a measuring scoop.

What you should consider: Some users find this brand too gritty for drinking in liquids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top diatomaceous earth food-grade supplement for the money

EasyGo Products Food-Grade Diatomaceous Earth

What you need to know: This is an economical way to give food-grade diatomaceous earth a try.

What you’ll love: The product is 100% freshwater diatomaceous earth. It’s collected in Nevada and packaged in California and is organic. This product offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: Some users complain that they don’t the smell.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

FOSSIL POWER Food-Grade Diatomaceous Earth

What you need to know: This flavorless diatomaceous earth has no scent.

What you’ll love: The product has no added chemicals or preservatives. It’s mined from one of only four food-grade diatomaceous earth deposits in the U.S. Smaller granules are easier to mix with liquid.

What you should consider: Some customers have experienced an upset stomach with this product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

