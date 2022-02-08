Best energy gel

If you’re an avid runner or cyclist, an energy gel can help you improve your performance and give you a much-needed energy boost.

Which energy gel is best?

If you exercise regularly for an extended time without stopping, chances are you tend to run out of energy or experience fatigue. This is an issue for athletes who run marathons or cycle great distances since they burn high amounts of fat and carbohydrates during their exercise. To combat this, consider trying an energy gel during your workout. Science in Sport Isotonic Energy Gels is a great option since it provides fuel for your body and is easy to consume while running or cycling.

What to know before you buy an energy gel

How it works

During intense exercise, you burn fat and carbohydrates, both of which serve as your body’s main source of energy. In order to perform optimally and prevent fatigue, you need to keep your energy levels up. An energy gel replaces the carbohydrates your body needs for sustained effort by the using simple sugars. Energy gels can help you run longer and perform better.

Always take an energy gel with water. Doing so will make sure that the sugars make their way into your bloodstream more easily. If you’re new to using energy gel, start with small amounts at a time to help your body get accustomed to it.

When to use it

These gels work best for those who exercise for more than an hour, since they give you a major energy boost. They’re also ideal for marathons runners, professional cyclists and athletes.

Generally, you should consume the gel right before a long workout session. Or, if you’re exercising for more than an hour, take it around the 60-minute mark. If you’re doing a workout that lasts more than a few hours, pace yourself to taking one every hour.

Everyone’s metabolism is different. Some people start feeling the effects in a couple of minutes, while others won’t notice them for up to 20 minutes.

Benefits

The biggest benefit is the gel’s ability to replace necessary carbohydrates in your body so you can keep going at peak performance. Besides this, it’s travel-friendly, so you can consume it without having to slow down or stop.

Some gels also contain other things such as electrolytes or caffeine. These ingredients can help control your blood pressure, rehydrate your body, assist your muscles in recovery and improve your overall performance.

If you’re interested in other ways to help your body recover after intense exercise, try a wellness drink or an electrolyte beverage.

Downsides and risks

As long as you take the gels as directed, they are safe to consume. However, they do come with a few potential side effects. The most common issues happen when you consume too many gels at once or take them with a sports drink. This leads to an overload of sugar and can cause cramps or stomachaches. These symptoms typically disappear on their own after a couple of hours.

Besides this, some gels contain unhealthy ingredients that could cause bloating, diarrhea or nausea. Drinking more water while exercising or switching to a better gel can help combat or prevent these issues.

Finally, while caffeinated gels can improve your performance and build endurance, too much caffeine could be problematic. Common issues with taking too much caffeine include higher blood pressure, heart palpitations, an upset stomach and heartburn. To avoid this, alternate between caffeinated and non-caffeinated gels.

What to look for in a quality energy gel

Main ingredients

Nearly all energy gels are a major source of carbohydrates. This means they typically contain some type of easily digestible sugar such as glucose, sucrose, maltodextrin or fructose. Additionally, they usually use some type of gel agent to give them a thick texture. Many gels also have preservatives or artificial flavors.

Flavor

Some gels are plain, while others have flavors, like fruit, chocolate or a nut taste. There are also sweet or tangy options. The flavor can help if you have trouble getting the gel down, but it shouldn’t be the defining feature.

Consistency

Energy gels vary in consistency from viscous to thin and watery. If it’s too liquidy, it could spill out from the packet or cause you to cough. On the other hand, if it’s too thick, it could be difficult to swallow without extra water. Try a few out and find the gel you like most based on taste and performance.

Size and quantity

Most gels come in individual pouches between 1-1.5 ounces. The number of pouches in a pack ranges from 6-24 pouches. Some packs include multiple flavors for variety.

How much you can expect to spend on an energy gel

Pricing depends on the brand and how many gels come in a pack. Expect to spend around $10-$20 on packs with 20 or fewer gels. For larger packs, you’ll likely spend closer to $30-$40.

Energy gel FAQ

Are energy gels safe for all ages?

A. Like nutritional supplements, only adults should take energy gels. Some products list the intended age range on the packaging, but most do not. When in doubt, consult a doctor before consuming one.

What’s the best way to introduce them to my fitness routine?

A. Slowly incorporate an energy gel into your daily training or exercise routine. If it’s your first time using one, consume half of a pouch just before starting intense exercise and the other half around the midway point.

What are the best energy gels to buy?

Top energy gel

Science in Sport Isotonic Energy Gels

What you need to know: With 22 grams of carbohydrates, this fast-acting gel is great for those who want enough energy to keep running or cycling for hours.

What you’ll love: The gel’s formula doesn’t have extra water, so it’s easy to consume on the go. It contains minimal sugar to prevent an energy crash after high-intensity exercise.

What you should consider: It takes some time to get used to the gel’s consistency.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top energy gel for money

Clif Shot — Energy Gels

What you need to know: This is a great option for those who want a variety pack that quickly replaces burned carbohydrates and helps build endurance.

What you’ll love: These gels come with varying levels of caffeine, allowing users to tailor their caffeine intake. There are also six flavors, including vanilla and mocha. Furthermore, the packaging is convenient and designed to keep them from falling on the path behind you.

What you should consider: You’ll need to consume water with this gel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GU Energy Original Sports Nutrition Energy Gel

What you need to know: This 24-count pack includes an assortment of flavors, including Tri-berry and Chocolate Outrage. It provides two sources of energy for avid athletes.

What you’ll love: Each pouch contains 100 calories and is packed full of electrolytes. Some of the flavors also contain caffeine for an extra energy boost. The gels are vegan, kosher and gluten-free.

What you should consider: The texture is quite gooey.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

