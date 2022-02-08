Best glutathione supplement

Although capsules are the most common form, you can also buy liquid glutathione supplements, and even topical creams.

Which glutathione supplement is best?

Sometimes called the “master antioxidant,” glutathione is a powerful free radical neutralizer found in many foods like kale, beef and poultry. It’s also produced naturally in the human body. That being said, some people may have low levels of glutathione due to illness, stress or a poor diet, so supplements are often recommended.

Most glutathione supplements are sold in the form of a liquid supplement or capsules. Now Foods Glutathione 500-milligram Vegetarian Capsules are the top pick because they’re potent, and suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

What to know before you buy a glutathione supplement

Benefits of glutathione

Similar to other antioxidant-rich supplements like elderberry, glutathione works by fighting off free radicals that could lead to illness and oxidative stress. Ingesting high amounts of antioxidants can have a number of significant health benefits.

Some studies have shown that glutathione could be useful for liver detox and for treating fatty liver disease.

Like many antioxidants, glutathione supplements could reduce inflammation caused by autoimmune diseases.

Studies have shown that children with autism tend to have lower glutathione levels. Taking an oral glutathione supplement has shown promise as a method for reducing oxidative stress in these individuals.

The symptoms of psoriasis are related to inflammation. Antioxidants like glutathione have anti-inflammatory properties that could improve the severity of these symptoms.

Oxidative stress is closely related to age-related illnesses and conditions like Alzheimer’s disease, cancer and diabetes. Because of this, many people take glutathione supplements to treat and reduce the risk of these illnesses.

Natural sources of glutathione

Taking supplements orally can be useful for replenishing low glutathione levels, but it’s important to balance these with a well-rounded, nutritious diet. Luckily, many common foods contain high levels of the powerful antioxidant. Eating vegetables like spinach, fruits like avocado or proteins like fish and poultry can be a great way to get high amounts in your diet. Other foods that could help increase your glutathione levels include eggs, broccoli, garlic and nuts. That’s because they contain high amounts of sulfur, a mineral that’s needed to produce glutathione in the body.

Your body also produces a lot of its glutathione while you sleep, so getting a good night’s rest on a regular basis could help increase your levels.

What to look for in a quality glutathione supplement

Liposomal vs. reduced glutathione

When shopping for a glutathione supplement, you’ll come across two main types: liposomal and reduced. According to proponents of liposomal glutathione, the reduced kind could be partially destroyed in the digestive process, making it less effective. Liposomal glutathione is covered in a lipid casing that protects it during digestion and increases absorption. For most people, either type will be suitable when combined with a healthy diet.

Supplement blends

Many supplements combine a healthy dose of glutathione with vitamin C, milk thistle or curcumin, as these substances are known to support the body’s natural production of antioxidants.

Dosage

The majority of glutathione supplements contain around 250 to 750 milligrams per serving, which is a sufficient dose for most people. If you have a busy schedule or don’t enjoy taking multiple pills, look for a supplement that can be taken once a day.

How much you can expect to spend on a glutathione supplement

The cost of a glutathione supplement will usually depend on the size of the container and whether you’re interested in reduced or liposomal glutathione. Most people can expect to spend around $15-$30 for a bottle of 60-100 capsules, or $0.30-$3 per dose.

Glutathione supplement FAQ

Are there any side effects to taking glutathione?

A. As with most supplements, taking glutathione in capsule or liquid form may cause mild side effects like bloating or a stomachache. Chat with a doctor before buying glutathione supplements. If you want to avoid the potential side effects, eating a balanced diet that contains a lot of glutathione appears to have no side effects whatsoever.

Does glutathione lighten skin?

A. In recent years, glutathione has been aggressively marketed as a “wonder drug” that could brighten complexion and balance skin tone, particularly when injected or applied topically. There is very little evidence to support this claim, and repeated injections of glutathione might even be harmful.

What’s the best glutathione supplement to buy?

Top glutathione supplement

Now Foods Glutathione 500-milligram Vegetarian Capsules

What you need to know: These veggie capsules contain a generous amount of reduced glutathione and milk thistle to boost production.

What you’ll love: Now Foods has been producing high-quality, affordable supplements since 1968. The capsules are completely plant-based and vegan-friendly, and the formula contains no genetically modified ingredients. The milk thistle extract and alpha lipoic acid could make the supplement more effective.

What you should consider: The capsules are on the larger side, and some users questioned the potency.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top glutathione supplement for the money

California Gold Nutrition L-Glutathione Reduced Veggie Capsules

What you need to know: These reduced glutathione capsules are very affordable and potent enough to be taken once a day.

What you’ll love: The formula contains no GMOs, gluten or soy and one capsule is 500 milligrams. The capsules are vegan-friendly and all California Gold products come with a money-back guarantee within 90 days.

What you should consider: The capsules only contain reduced glutathione and no additional vitamins or minerals to boost effectiveness.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Aurora Nutrascience Mega-Liposomal Glutathione Liquid Supplement

What you need to know: This liquid glutathione supplement has added vitamin C and an organic fruit flavor.

What you’ll love: This liquid supplement uses liposomal glutathione, which may be more potent, and vitamin C to boost the effectiveness even further. The liquid has a pleasant fruit flavor without any sugar, gluten or GMOs.

What you should consider: The liquid can leave behind an unpleasant aftertaste and it’s considerably more expensive than other supplements.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

