Which glycine supplement is best?

Glycine is an amino acid that builds vital proteins in your body. It is a foundation for collagen, creatine and other compounds that have a variety of health benefits. Glycine is not an essential amino acid, meaning it is synthesized within the body. But, if you are low in glycine due to age or other health factors, you can boost your glycine levels with a supplement.

If you’re looking for the best glycine supplement, NOW 1,000-Milligram Glycine Supplements are vegan-friendly, quality-tested capsules that deliver 1,000 milligrams of glycine. You can take up to three capsules daily depending on your preference and dosage.

What to know before you buy a glycine supplement

What it is

Glycine is an amino acid that produces proteins in your body. It is not an essential amino acid, meaning it is naturally produced by other amino acids. It is a major factor in your body’s collagen and is found in the compound creatine. Both collagen and creatine have health benefits such as promoting bone health and muscle strength. Glycine also produces glutathione, which prevents cell damage.

What it does

Glycine has many beneficial properties, aiding in bone health, muscle health and brain functions. It also helps with general immunity and overall health. The three major benefits of glycine are its ability to build collagen, creatine and produce glutathione in the body.

According to Mayo Clinic, collagen is a structural protein that provides elasticity and strength to bones, blood, cartilage, tendons, internal organs and skin. Collagen supplements may boost skin and bone health as you age. Glycine is responsible for roughly 35% of your body’s collagen.

Creatine is beneficial to muscle sprints, says Examine. Whether lifting weights or running, creatine boosts a muscle’s ability to exert energy in quick bursts.

Glutathione may reduce the risk of heart disease and help prevent damage to your body’s cells. Glycine also reduces the risk of heart disease by boosting your body’s ability to use nitric oxide. Nitric oxide reduces blood pressure levels and increases overall blood flow. Because of these beneficial effects, glycine supplements are used to treat leg ulcers, enlarged prostates and symptoms of stroke.

Glycine helps promote a sense of calm in the nervous system by stimulating the production of serotonin in the brain. Glycine lifts mood levels and strengthens cognition and memory, as noted by Examine. It also promotes healthy and restful sleep.

Glycine may also reduce the negative side effects of some antipsychotic drugs. If you are currently on antipsychotic medication, consult with your doctor before taking glycine supplements.

Side effects

Glycine supplements commonly have no major side effects. Mild side effects may include nausea, upset stomach or other gastrointestinal issues. If you are taking antipsychotic drugs, it is not recommended that you take glycine supplements unless given approval by your doctor. As with any supplement, consult your doctor before use to ensure it doesn’t interact with any other medications. It’s important to note that the long-term safety of glycine supplements requires further research.

What to look for in a quality glycine supplement

Forms

Glycine supplements come in topical, capsule or powder form. Topical creams treat skin conditions and are prescribed by your doctor. If you have trouble swallowing pills, capsules may prove difficult. Powders mix into your favorite smoothie or shake to add an extra boost to your routine.

Quality-testing

When choosing a glycine supplement, find a brand that has been tested independent of the manufacturer. This ensures the supplement’s safety and quality.

Vegetarian-friendly

Some capsules are made with gelatin, an animal by-product. If you are vegetarian or vegan, look at the supplement’s ingredients list to ensure no gelatin was used to make the capsule.

Dosage

Glycine comes in a variety of forms and doses. The most common dose for capsules and powders is between 500 milligrams and 1,000 milligrams. If you are taking antipsychotic medications, consult with your doctor before taking a glycine supplement, as it may interact with current medications. Topical glycine creams for skin conditions are by prescription only.

How much you can expect to spend on a glycine supplement

Glycine supplements range in price from $8 to over $30, depending on form and dosage.

Glycine supplement FAQ

How long does it take glycine supplements to work?

You may feel the effects the first night, but allow 3 days for the glycine supplement to take full effect.

Who should not take glycine supplements?

Children and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should not take glycine supplements.

What foods are good sources of glycine?

Foods that are high in glycine include red meat, turkey, chicken, pork, canned salmon, seeds, peanuts, almonds, granola, quinoa, soybeans, pasta, hard cheese, bread, eggs and beans.

What’s the best glycine supplement to buy?

Top glycine supplement

NOW 1,000-Milligram Glycine Supplement

What you need to know: This capsule is made in the USA by a family-owned company and delivers 1,000 milligrams of glycine per capsule to support and boost your nervous system.

What you’ll love: It’s vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free. It’s also quality-tested by an independent authority for stability and potency.

What you should consider: If you have difficulty swallowing pills, capsules may not be the best form of glycine supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top glycine supplement for the money

Glycine 3,000 Milligram by Horbaach

What you need to know: Its quick-release formula delivers 3,000 milligrams of the free-form amino acid glycine per serving.

What you’ll love: This cost-effective capsule is gluten-free and supports a positive mood throughout the day.

What you should consider: The capsules are made with gelatin and are not vegetarian or vegan-friendly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bulk Supplements Glycine Powder

What you need to know: This powder packs 1,000 milligrams of glycine per serving and mixes into your favorite smoothie or shake.

What you’ll love: It’s gluten-free, additive-free and works to support skin health by improving skin elasticity and preventing fine lines.

What you should consider: This powder is on the more expensive side of glycine supplements.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

