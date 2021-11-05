Best iron gummies

People who don’t get enough iron in their diet are at a higher risk of developing anemia.

Which iron gummies are best?

Iron is an essential mineral for growth and development, but many people don’t like how liquid iron supplements taste. Luckily, there are a number of iron gummies that help mask iron’s unpleasant flavor. If you’re looking for an excellent iron gummy, the iron supplement and multivitamin by BeLive is vegan and has a top-notch flavor.

What to know before you buy iron gummies

What does iron do for you?

According to MedlinePlus, iron is an important part of hemoglobin, which helps carry oxygen from your lungs to the rest of your body. According to the National Institutes of Health, iron is also vital for growth, developing your nervous system and healthy connective tissue. If you don’t have enough iron, you may feel cold, dizzy or irritable. On the other hand, if you take too much iron, you can develop iron poisoning.

Iron gummy ingredients

Many iron gummies contain ferrous and ferric-iron salts. Ferric and ferrous iron salts tend to enter the bloodstream more quickly than iron stored in food, meaning you’ll likely notice the effects more quickly. According to the NIH, calcium may block iron absorption, so it’s a good idea to get a supplement that doesn’t contain calcium.

If you’re a vegan or vegetarian, you’ll want to get a gummy supplement specifically meant for vegans. This is because gummies are typically made from gelatin, which contains boiled bones, ligaments and tendons.

Iron gummies for kids

If your child doesn’t get enough iron, a gummy iron supplement is an ideal answer. Kids don’t need as much iron as adults, so you’re better off getting an iron gummy specifically meant for children to ensure you don’t overdo it. While adults need about 18 to 20 milligrams of iron every day, children only need about 8 to 15, depending on their age and gender.

What to look for in quality iron gummies

Reasonable iron content

It’s important to consider how much iron you’re currently getting in your diet before deciding on an iron gummy. You’ll want a supplement that will help you reach your daily iron goal, but not one that will cause you to consume too much iron. Foods like beans, lentils, tofu, baked potatoes, beef, chicken, eggs and turkey contain relatively high amounts of iron. A typical iron gummy supplement contains 50%-100% of an adult’s daily iron needs.

Flavors that mask the taste of iron

Iron gummies come in several flavors, some of which cover the taste of iron better than others. When shopping for iron gummies, consider which flavor you prefer and read up on whether the flavor properly masks the taste of the iron.

Other vitamins and minerals

There may be a specific reason you want a supplement that only contains iron. Still, if you don’t have a specific reason for excluding other minerals, it’s a good idea to get a gummy that contains vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin B and the other minerals you need to be happy and healthy. When buying a multivitamin, make sure it doesn’t include calcium if you want to get the most out of the included iron.

How much you can expect to spend on iron gummies

The average bottle of iron gummies costs $10-$20 for 60-100 gummies.

Iron gummies FAQ

Who needs iron gummies the most?

A. Iron gummies are ideal for anyone who isn’t getting enough iron in their diet. Women tend to need more iron than men because they lose iron when they menstruate. People also tend to need more iron if they work out often, have had weight-loss surgery, donate blood frequently, or are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Are gummy vitamins better than traditional supplements?

A. Gummy vitamins contain a lot of sugar, which is a serious drawback. Still, if you find it hard to swallow traditional supplements, gummy vitamins are an excellent alternative.

What are the best iron gummies to buy?

Top iron gummies

BeLive Iron Supplement and Multivitamin

What you need to know: These grape-flavored iron supplements contain vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, zinc and several other minerals.

What you’ll love: BeLive is vegan and tends not to hurt your stomach like other supplements. Although there is a slight iron taste, the grape flavor does an excellent job of covering it.

What you should consider: There seems to be an inconsistent texture in the gummies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iron gummies for kids

Vitamin Friends Iron Vegan Gummies

What you need to know: These vegan gummies contain a reasonable amount of iron for a child and come in fun flavors that kids love.

What you’ll love: Vitamin Friends gummies contain no genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, and they’re gluten-free and contain several other vital nutrients. Even the pickiest children are sure to love these gummies.

What you should consider: These supplements don’t contain enough iron for an adult’s use.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

VitaRaw Iron Gummies

What you need to know: These berry-flavored gummies have 60% of the iron an adult needs per day.

What you’ll love: VitaRaw Iron Gummies contain iron, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin B, biotin and more. Each bottle contains 90 gummies — 30 more than most brands sell you for the same price.

What you should consider: VitaRaw Iron Gummies don’t taste as great as some other iron gummies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

