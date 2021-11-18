Postnatal vitamins for breastfeeding offer all of the essential nutrients a new breastfeeding parent needs to replenish their energy and fortify their child’s breast milk diet.

Which postnatal vitamin for breastfeeding is best?

Postnatal vitamins for breastfeeding offer all of the essential nutrients a new breastfeeding parent needs to replenish their energy and fortify their child’s breast milk diet. Before you purchase a postnatal vitamin for breastfeeding, you should consider your and your baby’s particular nutritional needs. The New Chapter Perfect Postnatal Multivitamin is a first-class postnatal vitamin for breastfeeding.

What to know before you buy a postnatal vitamin for breastfeeding

Consider your milk production

Breastfeeding isn’t always simple, but if you’re a new parent having difficulty with lactation, there are several different postnatal vitamins for breastfeeding you can take to boost your milk production.

These postnatal vitamins include herbs or vitamins, like fenugreek and brewer’s yeast, that encourage lactation. Some new parents find that the additional nutrients in the postnatal vitamins boost their milk production no matter whether or not the postnatal vitamin promotes lactation.

Supplement your vitamins with a fortified diet

Even if you take postpartum vitamins for breastfeeding, you still need to supplement your postnatal vitamins with a fortified diet, complete with nuts, vegetables, fruits, meat and fish. You also need to remember to stay hydrated since you are depleting the fluids in your baby while you’re breastfeeding.

Find a postnatal vitamin with iodine

You also need to find a postnatal vitamin with iodine since iodine is an essential nutrient for breastfeeding parents and helps support brain development in newborn infants. You can put some iodized salt in your food while preparing it if you can’t find a postnatal vitamin for breastfeeding with iodine.

What to look for in a quality postnatal vitamin for breastfeeding

Vitamins

Postnatal vitamins for breastfeeding include several different vitamins that are important for breastfeeding parents and their newborn babies. For instance, vitamin C is included to speed up healing, which is crucial no matter how you deliver your baby.

Vitamin D is also important for boosting your immunity and strengthening your bones, while B complex vitamins help improve your mood and milk production. Docosahexaenoic acid or DHA helps encourage newborn development and assists mothers in fighting postpartum depression.

Organic vs. non-organic

No parent wants unknown chemicals going through their infant’s body, and the Food and Drug Administration does not regulate many postnatal vitamins for breastfeeding. Some of the top postnatal vitamins are Non-GMO Project Verified and organic certified. These organic postnatal vitamins typically exclude synthetic fillers and animal gelatin.

Taste

Except for some gummies, postnatal supplements are not known for being delicious. Postnatal gummies come in a wide range of flavors, and some postnatal vitamins are naturally flavored with lemon. Keep in mind that most organic postnatal vitamins don’t have any artificial flavors or dyes, which works well for many customers since sugar is not a healthy ingredient.

How much you can expect to spend on a postnatal vitamin for breastfeeding

Postnatal vitamins for breastfeeding range in price from about $10-$45. The most basic postnatal vitamins for breastfeeding cost less than $35, while mid-range postnatal vitamins for breastfeeding vary in price from about $20-$35 and high-end postnatal vitamins for breastfeeding go for over $35.

Postnatal vitamin for breastfeeding FAQ

What is the difference between prenatal vitamins and postnatal vitamins for breastfeeding?

A. Prenatal vitamins and postnatal vitamins for breastfeeding are relatively similar since they both include folic acid and B complex vitamins. One big difference between the two kinds of vitamins is that postnatal vitamins have vitamin D and other essential vitamins for early infant development.

Is it already to take prenatal vitamins as postnatal vitamins?

A. Some physicians might suggest that new parents continue to use their prenatal vitamins after delivering, but postnatal supplements offer additional vitamins for breastfeeding.

Can you get the nutrients you need from only food?

A. Foods do offer the nutrients you need for breastfeeding, but it can be challenging for new parents to regulate their diet enough to make sure that they get enough vitamins. Postnatal vitamins take all of the guesswork out of vitamin intake so that you have the energy you need to give to your new infant.

What’s the best postnatal vitamin for breastfeeding to buy?

Top postnatal vitamin for breastfeeding

New Chapter Perfect Postnatal Multivitamin

What you need to know: This postnatal multivitamin from New Chapter is a highly rated and energy-boosting mineral, vitamin and probiotic for new parents.

What you’ll love: This New Chapter postnatal multivitamin helps boost your energy and lactation while improving the growth of your hair and nails. The fermented probiotic formula of this postnatal multivitamin won’t cause digestive issues.

What you should consider: This postnatal multivitamin includes soy, which can be an allergen for some breastfed newborn infants.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top postnatal vitamin for breastfeeding for the money

Rainbow Bright Vibrance Postnatal Multivitamin

What you need to know: This comprehensive postnatal multivitamin from Rainbow Bright is meant to be taken from conception up until your child is about two years old.

What you’ll love: This Rainbow Bright postnatal multivitamin includes enzymes, probiotics and prebiotics and comes with about 19 nutrients to promote the healthy development of your child’s organs and muscles.

What you should consider: This postnatal multivitamin is not vegan and suggested to take twice a day for about three years.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Megafood Baby & Me 2 Postnatal Vitamin

What you need to know: This postnatal multivitamin from Megafood is an herb-free version of the Baby & Me whole foods multivitamin.

What you’ll love: This Megafood postnatal multivitamin is versatile, non-GMO and free of soy, dairy and gluten. With this postnatal multivitamin, customers experience extra nail and hair growth, which you can also use as a prenatal vitamin.

What you should consider: This postnatal multivitamin doesn’t contain essential vitamins like magnesium and calcium.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.