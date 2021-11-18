Best quercetin supplement

While quercetin is found in apples, cherries, citrus fruits and green leafy vegetables, it is found in the greatest concentrations in onions.

Which quercetin supplements are best?

Found in citrus fruits, leafy vegetables, honey and several other fruits and vegetables, quercetin has been tied to lower levels of inflammation, as well as helping with blood pressure, blood sugar, and even anti-allergy and anti-cancer properties. Research studies are limited, but there is promising potential with quercetin’s impact on the body. Quercetin supplements are an excellent way to promote an anti-inflammatory diet. For overall quality and efficacy, the Thorne Research Quercetin Phytosome supplement is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a quercetin supplement

Free radicals have a lot of sources

Though free radicals have received a lot of press recently, they can come from a lot of different sources. Poor diets that have a lot of sugar and processed foods have been tied to the creation of free radicals. Cigarette smoke, pollution and other environmental dangers can also cause free radicals. Be sure to evaluate your diet, smoking habits and home and work environments for other ways to limit free radicals from forming.

The research on quercetin is limited

The list of health benefits for quercetin is extensive. In addition to reducing inflammation and fighting free radicals, quercetin is named in helping blood pressure, blood sugar, anti-allergy and even anti-cancer benefits. Most of these benefits have yet to be proven by controlled research studies. There is a lot of anecdotal affirmation for quercetin supplements but it is not yet government-certified. You may want to consult your healthcare professional first to make sure your use of quercetin will deliver the desired benefits.

There are a lot of food sources for quercetin

Quercetin can be found in many different food sources. Citrus fruits, apples, dark cherries, blueberries and blackberries are popular fruit sources. Green leafy vegetables, onions, parsley and sage also contain quercetin. Red wine and tea are high in quercetin and other flavonoids. Boosting your daily quercetin naturally through your diet is always recommended.

What to look for in a quality quercetin supplement

Delivery method

Quercetin comes in liquid, powder and capsule form. Liquid quercetin is usually found as drops or a spray that are easy to travel with. The powder form is mixed in beverages, which can be messy but cost-effective. Capsules are the least messy to take on the go, but they can be problematic for people who may have trouble swallowing.

Additional ingredients

Some quercetin supplements include extra ingredients that boost the product’s nutritional and supplemental impact. A common addition is bromelain, which comes from pineapple stems. Anyone with a pineapple allergy should take note. Vitamin C is also added to increase the antioxidant effect. Depending on your overall goals, quercetin supplements with additional nutrients may be your best option.

Recommended dosage

Most quercetin supplements provided 500-1,200 milligrams per day. You will need to experiment with the right dose for you. You should consult a healthcare professional if planning to give quercetin to children.

How much you can expect to spend on a quercetin supplement

Lower dose quercetin supplements in liquid and capsule form cost between $13-$18, while higher dose quercetin supplements in capsule and powder form are priced between $18-$25. Popular name-brand quercetin supplements cost between $25-$40 but often include additional antioxidants.

Quercetin supplement FAQ

What are the possible side effects of taking quercetin?

A. The most common side effects from quercetin supplements are headache and numbness or tingling. As with any supplement, if you experience troublesome side effects, stop taking the supplement and consult your healthcare professional.

Who shouldn’t take quercetin?

A. Women who are breastfeeding or pregnant, as well as anyone with kidney disease, should not take quercetin. Quercetin also can affect the effectiveness of certain prescription drugs, so check with your pharmacist or doctor before adding quercetin to your daily regimen.

How much quercetin is in a normal supplement dosage?

A. A typical quercetin supplement has between 250 to 350 milligrams of quercetin per serving. For perspective, the average American consumes between 15 to 40 milligrams each day through their diet. A 250-milligram quercetin supplement dose is equivalent to eating 2 pounds of onions. Monitor your response to higher doses of quercetin and keep in mind that the research is still limited on the overall effect of this elevated daily intake of quercetin.

What’s the best quercetin supplement to buy?

Top quercetin supplement

Thorne Research Quercetin Phytosome

What you need to know: This quercetin supplement is potent and reliable from a trusted brand that has collaborated with the Mayo Clinic on wellness research.

What you’ll love: This quercetin supplement promotes optimized immune response while minimizing the effects of stress on cellular health. It helps regulate histamine release for allergy sufferers and supports a healthy respiratory tract.

What you should consider: This product is a bit more expensive than similar supplements but comes from a trusted manufacturer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top quercetin supplement for the money

NOW Foods Quercetin with Bromelain

What you need to know: Boosted by bromelain, this quercetin supplement comes in a two-pack from a long-established family-run manufacturer.

What you’ll love: You get extra immune support with both quercetin and bromelain. It promotes normal respiratory function. It is non-GMO, vegan and free of nuts, gluten, dairy and eggs. Manufactured in a GMP Quality Assured facility.

What you should consider: This supplement is not recommended for anyone with an allergy to pineapple.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

Bluebonnet Super Quercetin

What you need to know: This quercetin supplement includes a wide array of powerful antioxidants to promote immune health.

What you’ll love: In addition to quercetin, this supplement includes Vitamin C, bromelain, rose hips, acerola, rutin, Hesperidin and citrus bioflavonoids in a vegetable capsule. The capsules are non-GMO, kosher, vegan and free of gluten, soy and nuts.

What you should consider: Taking the right dose is essential for getting the maximum effect from this supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

