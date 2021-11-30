Best saffron supplement

Saffron supplements are well-tolerated by most people and rarely cause adverse side effects. However, those on blood-pressure medicines or blood thinners should speak to their doctor before taking them.

Which saffron supplements are best?

Saffron is most commonly used in cooking, but these days more and more people are taking it as a supplement for its purported health benefits. These range from improved mood and cognitive function to appetite suppression and reduced symptoms of PMS.

Saffron supplements are available in several forms and various dosages, both of which are important to consider when choosing one. It is also best to purchase one that comes from a reputable brand, such as Life Extension Optimized Saffron. This supplement is made in the United States and comes from a company that has been making supplements for over 40 years.

What to know before you buy a saffron supplement

What is saffron?

Saffron is a popular spice often used in Mediterranean and North African dishes. It is known for its complex flavor that is simultaneously nutty, floral and sweet, and perhaps most notably the vibrant reddish-yellow hue it imparts on the dishes it is cooked with. Unlike many spices that come from the roots or leaves of plants, saffron comes from the flower’s stigma on the Crocus sativus plant.

Saffron has been cultivated for thousands of years, with its earliest recorded history dating back to the 7th century. It is mainly grown in Middle Eastern, South Asian and Mediterranean countries. However, these days it is being cultivated in more and more places around the globe, including New Zealand and Germany.

Health benefits of saffron

Like many vibrantly-colored foods and spices, saffron appears to boast a number of health benefits when taken regularly. Saffron is rich in antioxidants, which are believed to play a vital role in reducing inflammation and protecting the cells from damage from free radicals. There is also some evidence to suggest that saffron can help reduce anxiety and depression and boost brain and eye health by improving cognitive function and fighting age-related macular degeneration.

The above benefits may just be the tip of the iceberg too. Some studies show that saffron may potentially help suppress appetite and aid in weight loss, reduce the symptoms of PMS and improve libido.

Types of saffron supplements

The majority of saffron supplements come in capsule form, which many may find to be the most convenient since they can be easily transported and stored. That said, you can also find them in gummy and tincture forms if you don’t like swallowing pills.

Features to look for in a quality saffron supplement

Source

As touched on previously, saffron is currently being cultivated in several countries around the world. However, many people consider saffron from Iran, the Kashmir region of India, Spain and Greece to be some of the best quality.

Ingredients

Most saffron supplements also contain other ingredients for various purposes, so it is worthwhile to read the label to ensure it doesn’t contain anything you don’t want or may be sensitive to. Common additives and fillers in saffron capsule supplements include rice powder, silica, stearic acid and acacia gum. Gummies often have natural or unnatural flavors and sweeteners. Both may also include additional supplements or vitamins for added health benefits.

Amount per serving

Not all saffron supplements contain the same amount of saffron per serving. The highest-quality supplements may have as much as 88.5 milligrams per serving, while lesser quality options and those made with more than one herbal or vitamin supplement may have as little as 25 mg.

Certification

Like most other supplements, saffron supplements can obtain a variety of certifications to verify their quality or purity. The most common certifications include gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, good manufacturing practices and third-party tested.

How much you can expect to spend on a saffron supplement

Most saffron supplements cost between 10-50 cents per capsule or gummy. Tinctures cost between $5-$15 per ounce.

Saffron supplement FAQ

Why is saffron so expensive?

A. Saffron is expensive for two reasons. It is difficult to grow and must be harvested by hand, which is costly. Also, it takes roughly 1,000 flowers to make a single ounce of saffron.

Can I take saffron supplements on an empty stomach?

A. For most people, saffron supplements can be taken with food or on an empty stomach as per their preference. However, if you experience any gastrointestinal issues after taking a saffron supplement, consider taking it with food next time and see if that solves the problem.

What are the best saffron supplements to buy?

Top saffron supplement

Life Extension Optimized Saffron

What you need to know: These certified gluten-free and non-GMO capsules come from a reputable brand that has been manufacturing their supplements in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for over 40 years.

What you’ll love: It contains 88.25 milligrams of saffron per serving, and it is both non-GMO and gluten-free.

What you should consider: It contains silica, which some may not want.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top saffron supplement for the money

Mother Nutrient Saffron Extract

What you need to know: At just $0.10 per serving, this is one of the most affordable saffron supplements that still contains 88.5 milligrams of saffron per capsule.

What you’ll love: It is made with high-quality Mediterranean-grown saffron. Plus, the only other ingredient inside of the capsule is rice flour.

What you should consider: The 7-month supply may be more than those just testing out the supplement may want.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Flaming Supplements Saffron Extract Gummies

What you need to know: Those who don’t like swallowing pills will appreciate these tasty saffron gummy supplements.

What you’ll love: They also contain rhodiola rosea, lemon balm and GABA synergize to improve your mental clarity without causing any jitteriness.

What you should consider: They only have 30 milligrams of saffron per serving.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

