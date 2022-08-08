Which turmeric supplement is best?

Turmeric is both a plant native to Asia and Central America and the spice that’s derived from said plant. It’s used to flavor foods, as a dye and in supplement form, to combat inflammation among other symptoms and conditions. Turmeric supplements may also include extra ingredients for additional beneficial effects.

The best turmeric supplement is the Garden of Life MyKind Organics Extra-Strength Turmeric Supplement. You only need to take one pill a day, and it includes extra ingredients for better absorption and to aid your digestion.

What to know before you buy a turmeric supplement

What is turmeric good for?

Turmeric supplements mainly work to reduce inflammation, which can also soothe pain. Some conditions that can respond well to these effects include:

Arthritis

Back pain

Digestion issues

Headaches

Heartburn

Menstrual pain

Muscle and joint swelling

Skin inflammation

Forms

Turmeric supplements come in three forms.

Capsules come in quick-dissolve packets. These are often the easiest to swallow due to their slick nature, but they can also be pulled open to add the powder to something else.

come in quick-dissolve packets. These are often the easiest to swallow due to their slick nature, but they can also be pulled open to add the powder to something else. Pills are made of tightly compressed powder. They can be hard to swallow for some and if you can’t swallow them they need to be crushed, which is difficult, or chewed, which is bitter.

are made of tightly compressed powder. They can be hard to swallow for some and if you can’t swallow them they need to be crushed, which is difficult, or chewed, which is bitter. Powders easily let you add your supplement to a drink or food. This isn’t recommended for turmeric as it imparts a bitter flavor if too much is used; considering the size of most supplement doses, this is all but assured.

Dosage

Turmeric supplement dosage can be split between potency and quantity.

Potency refers to how much turmeric is included in one dose. It can be as little as 100 milligrams or as much as 1,500 milligrams. Crucially, many supplements require you to take several servings throughout the day to reach a full dose.

refers to how much turmeric is included in one dose. It can be as little as 100 milligrams or as much as 1,500 milligrams. Crucially, many supplements require you to take several servings throughout the day to reach a full dose. Quantity, then, refers to how many servings are included. For example, one 1,500 milligram dose may require three servings to reach and the bottle includes 90 servings, meaning that the bottle has 30 days’ worth of doses.

What to look for in a quality turmeric supplement

Non-genetically modified organisms

Most supplements, turmeric or not, don’t use any genetically modified ingredients, including pesticides and the like. Look for the United States Department of Agriculture’s certification; if it lacks it, it may not actually be non-GMO.

Dietary compliance

Most turmeric supplements aim to be compatible with as many dietary restrictions as possible. This includes being manufactured in facilities with no risk of cross-contamination from allergens such as nuts or shellfish and refusing to use ingredients that would make them unusable by those who adhere to kosher, vegan and gluten-free lifestyles.

Other ingredients

Turmeric supplements often include extra ingredients to tackle more issues than just inflammation.

Black pepper extract is the most common extra ingredient, often going by Bioperine. It helps the body absorb curcumin, the primary compound of turmeric and the compound responsible for the beneficial effects.

is the most common extra ingredient, often going by Bioperine. It helps the body absorb curcumin, the primary compound of turmeric and the compound responsible for the beneficial effects. Ginger root is also common as it also aids in absorption.

is also common as it also aids in absorption. Probiotics are the last most common addition. They help with digestive issues, both those you may already have and those that large doses of turmeric supplements can cause.

How much you can expect to spend on a turmeric supplement

They can cost as little as $5 to as much as $50. Cost mainly depends on the size and quantity of doses included, but extra ingredients and brand names can also add to the cost.

Turmeric supplement FAQ

Are there reasons not to take turmeric supplements?

A. There are a few groups of people and some situations that call for avoiding turmeric supplements:

It can thin the blood and cause the clotting process to slow down, so it should be avoided if you’re on blood thinners or have blood-related issues

and cause the clotting process to slow down, so it should be avoided if you’re on blood thinners or have blood-related issues Those who are pregnant, breastfeeding or have estrogen-related hormonal issues.

pregnant, breastfeeding or have estrogen-related hormonal issues. Diabetics as it can raise your blood sugar.

as it can raise your blood sugar. Those with sensitive stomachs.

Do turmeric supplements have any side effects?

A. Yes, though they’re rare unless you take a high dose. These side effects can include:

Diarrhea

Dizziness

High heart rate

Lightheadedness

Nausea

Vomiting

Other side effects are possible if the supplement contains other ingredients besides turmeric.

What’s the best turmeric supplement to buy?

Top turmeric supplement

Garden of Life MyKind Organics Extra Strength Turmeric Supplement

What you need to know: Just one of these a day can ease multiple issues.

What you’ll love: Besides the anti-inflammation from turmeric, this supplement includes black pepper for better absorption, probiotics for digestion and ginger for increased bioavailability. All ingredients are non-GMO and the capsules are gluten-free, vegan-friendly and kosher-friendly. It comes with 60 or 120 servings.

What you should consider: It has a lower dose of turmeric than many other supplements. The pills are large so some customers struggled to swallow them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top turmeric supplement for the money

BioSchwarts Turmeric Curcumin With Bioperine Supplement

What you need to know: This supplement offers one of the highest dosages of turmeric you can find.

What you’ll love: It’s almost entirely turmeric with only 10 milligrams of black pepper to boost absorption out of the 1,500-milligram dose. There are no allergens in the gluten-free and vegan-friendly capsule including soy, nuts or shellfish. It’s made in the U.S.

What you should consider: With the high dosage comes a high chance of side effects such as gas, nausea and stomach cramps. It can take time to start noticing positive effects.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

MegaFood Turmeric Curcumin Extra Strength Supplement

What you need to know: This supplement has one of the longest ingredient lists for improving whole-body health.

What you’ll love: You only need two capsules a day and they can be taken anytime, including on an empty stomach. Besides turmeric, this also contains black pepper for absorption and a blend of fruits for nutrition and antioxidation. It comes in 60-, 90- or 120-count bottles.

What you should consider: It costs a little more than most turmeric supplements. Some purchases received broken bottles. Others took them for months and didn’t feel any positive effects.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.