Health benefits of turmeric

Turmeric is an essential spice used in many Indian dishes. Its pepper-like flavor enhances the taste of many recipes, making adding powder form to food an easy way to reap health benefits from the spice.

Does turmeric benefit health?

Enhancing the flavor of food isn’t the only benefit offered by spices. Many varieties, such as turmeric, provide a wide range of potential health benefits. With its anti-inflammatory properties, the use of turmeric for natural medicinal purposes dates back to antiquity in South Asia. In addition to adding it to food, many people opt to take turmeric in supplemental form in modern times.

Although you should always seek professional medical advice before treating any health concern with natural remedies, the antioxidant boost the popular spice provides may relieve symptoms caused by inflammation. A quality supplement like Garden of Life’s Extra Strength Turmeric uses the best ingredients for optimal results.

Where does turmeric originate

The spice turmeric is in the ginger family and is derived from the roots of the turmeric plant. It contains the compound curcumin, rich in antioxidants and gives the spice its bright yellow hue. Turmeric is primarily grown in India, Asia and Central America.

How does turmeric reduce inflammation

Turmeric’s ability to reduce inflammation is more than just wishful thinking. According to the Mayo Clinic, curcuminoids are vital compounds found in turmeric that are natural anti-inflammatories and may offer positive benefits for certain diseases.

Taking a turmeric supplement is an easy way to add the anti-inflammatory benefits of spice to your diet. However, it’s essential to keep in mind that turmeric should not be used in place of essential medicines to treat diseases. Guy stresses the importance of checking with your doctor before taking turmeric supplements.

How may turmeric be beneficial to health

Inflammation occurs when the body detects injury, illness or bacteria, leading to the immune system emitting cells to promote healing. Over time, prolonged inflammation can cause uncomfortable symptoms such as pain and swelling and result in various diseases like heart issues and cancer. Taking steps to reduce inflammation may lower such risks. While turmeric is not a cure, it may help ease various symptoms and health issues, such as:

Muscle and joint pain

Digestive concerns

Skin irritation and inflammation

Arthritis

Stress

Insomnia

Turmeric supplement features

If you are considering adding turmeric to your diet to see if its anti-inflammatory properties work for you, taking a supplement or adding it to food are good ways to start.

Types

Turmeric supplements come in several forms. Capsules are the most common option, but turmeric powder is also popular. Although not as readily available, you’ll also find turmeric in liquid, tablet, soft gel and gummy forms.

If you have difficulties swallowing capsules, consider one of the other available forms of turmeric. What’s more, if you choose turmeric powder, you can easily consume this versatile option by mixing it with food or beverages.

Strength

The potency of most turmeric supplements is measured in milligrams and ranges from approximately 500 to 1,500 milligrams in each dose. The strength of powdered turmeric is typically measured in teaspoons or grams.

Absorption

Absorption is vital to getting the health benefits of turmeric, which can be a challenge if not consumed properly. Curcumin doesn’t absorb very well into the bloodstream, but pairing it with other foods can help.

Good fats like those found in lean meat, fish, nuts, and avocado increase the absorption rate of the important compounds in the spice. Additionally, black pepper promotes its absorption by stimulating hydrochloric acid in the gut.

While adding these absorption boosters to your diet is an excellent way to get the most out of turmeric, some turmeric supplements are formulated with ingredients like coconut oil and black pepper to increase their effectiveness. Additionally, some turmeric supplements also contain probiotics that promote digestion, which in turn improves absorption.

How much can you expect to spend on turmeric supplements

Turmeric supplements that cost less than $7 are available but may not be very potent and don’t contain premium ingredients. You’ll find the best options for $7-$25, with top-quality supplements by recognizable brands falling on the higher end of the price spectrum.

If you plan to purchase turmeric powder, prices vary depending on the ounces in the package. However, on average, you’ll pay $5-$10 for a package that contains 4 to 8 ounces and $10 or more up for bulk options or powdered turmeric with multiple ingredients.

Tips for getting the health benefits of turmeric

Don’t like taking capsules? Try supplementing your diet with turmeric powder that’s easy to mix with food or beverages.

Always take a turmeric supplement as directed on the packaging. Don’t exceed 8 grams of the spice per day.

Check with your doctor before you begin taking turmeric for any health condition.

For the best absorption, choose a turmeric supplement that contains black pepper.

If you are a vegetarian, you’ll be pleased to know that many turmeric supplements are made with only plant-based ingredients.

What are the best turmeric supplements to buy?

Garden of Life’s Extra Strength Turmeric

This quality turmeric supplement uses black pepper that enhances absorption and doesn’t contain dairy, gluten or animal-based additives. It’s an excellent choice for anyone who wants to introduce turmeric into their diet.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Nature’s Reward Pure Organic Turmeric Powder

A quality powder that’s made from turmeric that’s grown using organic practices. It comes in a canister that maintains freshness.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Sundown Turmeric Capsules

As one of the most affordable turmeric supplements on the market, these capsules are ideal for anyone on a budget. Even though it is affordable, the formula is non-GMO and rich in curcuminoids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Nature’s Truth Turmeric Curcumin & GInger Gummies

Anyone who doesn’t like to take capsules will appreciate these turmeric gummies’ chewy consistency and tasty peach flavor. They also contain ginger, loaded with antioxidants.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond, iHerb and Amazon

Youtheory Tropic Flavored Turmeric Powder

Youtheory’s turmeric powder is highly concentrated and dissolves quickly, making it easy to consume its antioxidants in shakes, smoothies and sauces. The flavor has been praised for being mild and slightly sweet.

Where to buy: iHerb and Amazon

Natricost Turmeric Capsules

These turmeric capsules are easy to swallow and have a high curcuminoid content. They also contain black pepper, so you get the most benefits with each dose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Starwest Botanicals Turmeric Root Powder

Starwest Botanicals’ turmeric powder comes in a bulk 16-ounce package that’s an affordable choice for daily use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

MegaFood Turmeric Curcumin Extra Strength

This extra-strength turmeric supplement is blended with cherries and berries for an added nutritional boost. It also contains black pepper for absorption.

Where to buy: iHerb and Amazon

Qunol Liquid Turmeric

Consumers find Qunol’s extra strength formula with black pepper easy to take with a liquid consistency and pleasant orange flavor. It’s simple to mix with shakes, smoothies and other nutritional drinks too.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.