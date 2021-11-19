For best results, steep your chamomile tea in boiling water for 4-5 minutes, but feel free to experiment with brew times if this doesn’t produce tea to your taste.

Which chamomile teas are best?

Whether you’re drinking it for sleep, relaxation, other potential health benefits or simply because you like the taste, spending some time picking the best chamomile tea will leave you with a quality product.

Picking the right chamomile tea is easy once you know more about its features — whether bagged or loose, pure or blended. If you’re looking for pure chamomile teabags from a respected tea producer, Taylors of Harrogate Organic Chamomile Herbal Tea is the top choice.

What to know before you buy chamomile tea

Bagged vs. loose

Just like other teas, chamomile tea is available in bagged and loose varieties.

Bagged chamomile tea is more convenient — just put a bag in your mug, cover it with boiling water, let it steep for a few minutes and you’re done. On the downside, cheap chamomile teabags may contain the discarded parts of the chamomile plant once all the prime flowers have been used for loose tea or higher quality teabags.

Loose chamomile tea is more of a hassle to make, as you'll require a teapot or some kind of tea infuser. On the plus side, it's generally made from whole chamomile flowers, so you can easily see what you're getting, and it can offer better value for the money.

Chamomile tea blends

Although chamomile tea is generally made from nothing but the chamomile plant, you can also buy chamomile tea blends. What the chamomile is blended with will depend on the purpose of the tea. For instance, if you’re buying a chamomile blend to encourage sleep, it’s often mixed with lavender, while a chamomile tea blend for digestive health might be mixed with ginger and mint.

Number of servings

Consider how many servings of tea you get in a pack. When you buy bagged tea, it’s easy to tell since one teabag equals one cup of tea. To work out the number of servings in a pack of loose leaf tea, you’ll need to do a little math. You should use approximately 2 grams of loose chamomile tea per cup, which is roughly 0.07 ounces. This means, for every ounce of loose tea, you’ll get around 14 servings.

What to look for in a quality chamomile tea

Certified organic

If you want to avoid pesticides and harsh chemical fertilizers, choose chamomile tea that has been certified organic by the USDA. Luckily, it’s fairly easy to come by certified organic chamomile tea, so you won’t have to search far and wide.

Non-GMO

Many consumers are concerned with genetically modified organisms, so non-GMO verification can help set your mind at ease.

Tins

Some chamomile tea comes in tins. While this is by no means essential and doesn’t say anything about the quality of the product inside, it’s a nice touch if you’re buying chamomile tea as a gift or you don’t have a suitable container for storing your tea. You will, however, pay more for chamomile tea that comes in a tin.

How much you can expect to spend on chamomile tea

The price of chamomile tea depends on factors such as the quantity, packaging and any other ingredients. You can pay anywhere from $5-$25 for chamomile tea.

Chamomile tea FAQ

What’s chamomile tea good for?

A. Even before the advent of modern medicine, chamomile was used as a medicinal herb and a range of studies have backed up some of its health-related properties. Chamomile tea may be best known for aiding in sleep and relaxation. It may also help with wound healing, gastrointestinal issues and skin conditions, as well as improving immunity and acting as an anti-inflammatory. As such, chamomile tea is worth incorporating into your diet.

Is it OK to drink chamomile tea every day?

A. Chamomile tea is generally considered safe to drink unless you have an allergy to plants in the daisy family. Daily consumption is fine, even in quantities of up to five cups. It’s worth noting that drinking chamomile tea can cause drowsiness, especially when consumed in large quantities, so avoid drinking too much at a time when you need to be alert. Its safety also hasn’t been established in pregnant people and young children, so exercise caution in these cases.

What are the best chamomile teas to buy?

Top chamomile tea

Taylors of Harrogate Organic Chamomile Herbal Tea

What you need to know: This certified organic chamomile tea comes from a respected name in the tea business.

What you’ll love: This tea is made from nothing but chamomile to make the most of its health and wellness benefits. It’s certified non-GMO and USDA organic, plus approved by the Soil Association which regulates organic produce in the UK. Each pack contains 50 teabags.

What you should consider: Some buyers would prefer it if the bags were individually wrapped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top chamomile tea for the money

Davidson’s Tea Chamomile Flower Loose Tea

What you need to know: Containing enough chamomile flowers to make more than 200 cups, this loose chamomile tea offers excellent value for the money.

What you’ll love: This tea comes in a huge 1 pound bag, so it’s great for anyone who goes through a lot of chamomile tea. It’s USDA-certified organic and made from potent Egyptian chamomile flowers.

What you should consider: The large size isn’t ideal if you only drink chamomile tea occasionally.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bigelow Benefits Sleep Chamomile Lavender Herbal Tea

What you need to know: A tasty chamomile tea blend that’s designed to promote sleep.

What you’ll love: The blend of chamomile, lavender, wild orange leaves, poppy flowers, passionflower and rose is designed for sleep and relaxation. Some people prefer the flavor of this blend to that of pure chamomile tea.

What you should consider: You get more than 100 teabags in total but they’re divided between 6 separate boxes, so the packaging is somewhat excessive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

