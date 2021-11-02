Best elderberry tea

If you dislike the taste of elderberry, try different natural sweeteners like honey, agave or stevia, or mix other herbs into the tea to make it taste better.

What are the best elderberry teas?

Elderberry’s ability to increase cytokine response and help fend off various respiratory illnesses has made it a health store staple. Elderberry supplements come in various forms including capsules, gummies, chewable and tea. It is popular in tea for due to the soothing effect it has — especially when combined with other ingredients like ginger, peppermint and echinacea — and the pleasant taste, which is a blend of sweet and tart.

There are many different options for elderberry tea, but for a pure tea that only contains elderberry, Buddha Teas Organic Elderberry Tea takes the crown for being an affordable 1,000 mg elderberry punch that will help fight off colds or other illnesses.

What to know before you buy an elderberry tea

Boosts immunity

Elderberry is found around the world in temperate and semitropical regions, and various peoples have been consuming elderberry for centuries. Despite this long-term use, the effects of elderberry are still understudied. Some studies have shown that elderberry boosts the immune response and shortens the duration of symptoms in people with the common cold and certain strains of influenza, but the overall evidence is uncertain. Studies have been inconclusive on whether or not elderberry offers any other benefits to mental health or has any ability to help with coronaviruses, including COVID-19.

Know your cytokines

Cytokines are proteins that cells release as a means of communicating with other cells and dealing with inflammation. Some cytokines actually trigger inflammation, while other ones work to stop inflammation. Elderberry can increase the production of cytokines, which, in turn, boosts immunity. The activation of the inflammatory process is beneficial to the immune system and gives the body a head start against pesky viruses.

Elderberry products are not technically made to treat any condition

Most elderberry products are general health supplements, and as with other health supplements on the market, the FDA does not actually test and approve elderberry products. Companies stating that their product helps treat a specific condition will need to go through more rigorous testing and get the FDA’s approval as a treatment. It is always a good idea to read the label and consult with a doctor about elderberry tea, especially if you intend to use it to treat a specific condition.

What to look for in a quality elderberry tea

Elderberry concentration

Some labels can be misleading. Elderberry is often mixed with other ingredients for various reasons — to help keep costs down, to improve the taste or because the other ingredients might offer other health benefits. An elderberry tea could have anywhere from 1 to 1,000 mg of elderberry per serving (or tea bag). For people who just want elderberries and its possible health effects, aim for 1,000 mg as lower amounts will be less effective in boosting your immune system.

Reputation

Since supplements are not FDA-approved, there can be a discrepancy in how much of an advertised product is actually inside the supplement. This makes it very important to learn about the product and the manufacturer before making a purchase. If the product is well-reviewed, has a high ranking and doesn’t have any fraudulent claims against it, it is probably safe to consume.

Natural ingredients

Most elderberry tea has no added sugar or artificial ingredients, but read the label to make sure. A good elderberry tea should only have natural ingredients, and the fewer ingredients used, the better. Some teas might incorporate a natural sweetener like stevia, but it’s very easy to find elderberry teas with no sweetener at all.

Elderberry tea FAQ

Is elderberry safe to consume long-term?

A. While elderberry supplements are generally safe to take for multiple days, it is inadvisable to take them long-term without the direct consent of a doctor. Some studies suggest that elderberry may be an effective immune booster and prevent colds when taken regularly, but those studies are not conclusive.

How does elderberry tea stack up next to other elderberry supplements?

A. Any form is OK to take, but it is important to look for high-quality ingredients and reputable manufacturers. People will choose the form based on their own preferences. Some people dislike the taste of elderberry, so a capsule is easier for them to consume. Others, though, find the soothing effects of drinking a cup of elderberry tea therapeutic.

What’s the best elderberry tea to buy?

Top elderberry tea

Buddha Teas Organic Elderberry Tea

What you need to know: This is an organic elderberry tea with 1,000 mg of elderberry for when you need to fight off a cold or want an immune system boost.

What you’ll love: There are no other ingredients, only elderberry. This is a certified organic product, and the box is made of recycled materials. It’s packed with antioxidants that boost the immune system.

What you should consider: Some people will dislike the taste of the elderberry since there are no other ingredients to compliment the flavor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top elderberry tea for the money

Pukka Herbs Elderberry and Echinacea Tea

What you need to know: This organic blend of elderberry, echinacea and other herbs tastes great and boosts the immune system.

What you’ll love: This is one of the most affordable elderberry tea options on the market. It’s a delicious, all-natural blend that includes elderberry, echinacea and other natural herbs. It’s made of 99.9 percent organic ingredients.

What you should consider: The box doesn’t come with a transparent food label that tells you how much elderberry is inside each tea bag.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb.

Worth checking out

Traditional Medicinals Organic Echinacea Plus Elderberry Seasonal Tea

What you need to know: This renowned tea from Traditional Medicinals contains over 1,000 mg of elderberry combined with other herbs.

What you’ll love: There is more elderberry in each serving than in most competitor teas. Other healthy ingredients like ginger, echinacea and chamomile add flavor and other health benefits. You can buy this in bulk or just get one box.

What you should consider: The tea bags break open more easily than other brands’ bags do.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb.

