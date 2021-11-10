Best valerian tea

Let the valerian tea steep for 5-10 minutes, and drink it 30 minutes to 2 hours before bed to get the best results.

Which valerian teas are best?

A lot of people have trouble sleeping, with insomnia affecting roughly one-third of the adult population. Everything from anxiety to late-night screen use can add to sleep troubles. Fortunately, many techniques and products can help us recover from lost sleep and attain a healthier sleep cycle.

Valerian tea is one of the best teas for insomnia. Valerian, a flowering plant native to Europe, is one of the key ingredients in many teas promoting better sleep. Traditional Medicinals Organic Nighty Night Valerian Relaxation Tea is one of the most popular options due to its great flavor, high dose of valerian (450 milligrams) and effectiveness.

What to know before you buy valerian tea

Valerian takes time to work

Understandably, people want to sleep better immediately, but if you’re trying to recover your sleep cycle by drinking valerian tea, you may need to be patient and use it for a two-three weeks before you get any real benefit. Just consuming valerian one night when you feel restless might prove ineffective. However, there have not been enough studies to indicate a recommended dose or how long people should take it daily.

There are other valerian products, too

Valerian is used in many different products and supplements. You can also find valerian sprays, capsules and so on. This is partly because valerian is also considered a potential remedy for other symptoms like anxiety and restless leg syndrome. Other forms of valerian might be just as effective for getting better sleep, but for many people, drinking tea offers a therapeutic benefit that eating a capsule just cannot match.

Valerian has a funny odor

Valerian has a pungent odor that a lot of people will not enjoy. It smells sort of like feet, though the smell is unique. Luckily, the taste is better than the smell, though the odor could be a sticking point for some people who have a delicate sense of smell. Finding a tea where valerian is paired with other ingredients like honey and peppermint or adding your own sweeteners can help with the odor.

What to look for in a quality valerian tea

Valerian itself or a mixture of other ingredients

Certain valerian teas come with only valerian root inside, while others incorporate other ingredients such as peppermint, rosehip and chamomile. Unfortunately, there is no conclusive evidence on what a proper dose of valerian is. There could be anything from 1-1,000 milligrams in a single serving. Those wanting just valerian may have to experiment with different doses and products. However, the alternative is to get teas with blends of various herbs and flavors that might also help with anxiety or insomnia.

A high dose of valerian

If you want to test valerian tea by itself, it is worth finding a stronger option. Valerian has been deemed safe, and few people report any real side effects, but it is still better to consult a physician, especially if you want to drink valerian tea for longer than a month.

Bag to buck ratio

Tea can be expensive, but valerian tea is typically affordable. One box can range from just a few dollars to upwards of $20. Boxes will typically contain 15-30 tea bags. It is wise to check all the information on the box and label as some companies will advertise extra servings due to being able to use one teabag more than once.

valerian tea FAQ

What part of the plant is valerian tea made from?

A. Valerian tea is made from the roots and stem of the plant, which are found underground. The root of the valerian plant is known to have properties that assist with sleep and anxiety.

Does valerian tea have any potential side effects?

A. Most people will not experience any side effects when drinking valerian tea; however, side effects can arise. The side effects could include an upset stomach, headaches, insomnia or even heart palpitations. These complications are rare, but if you have them, seek medical attention immediately.

What are the best valerian teas to buy?

Top valerian tea

Traditional Medicinals Organic Nighty Night Valerian Relaxation Tea, 16 Tea Bags

What you need to know: This tea is made by one of the most reputable brands in the supplement industry and contains 450 milligrams of valerian and other healthy herbs that promote sleep.

What you’ll love: There is 450 milligrams of valerian while other ingredients like peppermint and lemon balm compliment the flavor and add to the potency. All the ingredients are natural and GMO-free. One purchase comes with a pack of two boxes, each containing 16 tea bags.

What you should consider: Those sensitive to valerian may not enjoy the effect or find it gives them bad dreams, while those wanting only valerian will have to look elsewhere.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top valerian tea for the money

Celestial Seasonings, Wellness Tea, Sleepytime Extra, Caffeine Free, 20 Tea Bags

What you need to know: This is one of the most affordable valerian teas on the market, and it comes mixed with chamomile and Tilia Estrella.

What you’ll love: Celestial Seasonings is a household name, and one box is just $5 and comes with 20 teabags. The taste is slightly sweet and masks the valerian well.

What you should consider: The dosage of valerian is not as high as the other options on the list.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Peruvian Naturals Hanan Valerian Root Tea

What you need to know: This is Peruvian valerian tea with no other ingredients and 1,000mg of valerian per teabag.

What you’ll love: Pure valerian with no other ingredients. There are options to buy 25 tea bags or 50 tea bags. This is the most potent tea on the list and it is ethically sourced and caffeine-free.

What you should consider: Those who are sensitive to valerian will want to go with another option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Stephen Morin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.