Best vitamin B2 supplement

Research has linked vitamin B2 intake with the lowering of blood pressure in hypertensive patients who have the methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase gene.

Which vitamin B2 supplements are best?

You can’t talk about B vitamins without mentioning vitamin B2, also known as riboflavin. It’s vital for absorbing the other B vitamins and is a popular remedy for preventing and treating migraine headaches.

If you’re considering taking a vitamin B2 supplement, regardless of your reason, it is important to choose a product that offers the purest formulation of vitamin B2. A top pick is ForestLeaf Vitamin B2 Riboflavin, 400 milligrams.

What to know before you buy a vitamin B2 supplement

Vitamin B2 deficiency

Vitamin B2 is stored in the body in small amounts, so the risk of having a deficiency is high if your food lacks it. B2 deficiency may also be due to the intestines being unable to absorb the vitamin properly or because it is being excreted rapidly. Cracked lips, dry skin, mouth ulcers and sore throat may mean you have a deficiency. However, it’s best to notify your doctor and confirm this diagnosis through a blood test.

Uses

Like other B vitamins, B2 helps build red blood cells and maintain other cellular functions by breaking down fats, carbohydrates and protein to release energy. This explains why you may experience an energy boost after taking a B2 supplement or any product containing B vitamins.

There is also evidence according to National Institutes of Health research that taking high doses of B2 may be helpful in the prevention and treatment of migraine headaches. To prevent migraines, it is recommended that you take at least 400 milligrams daily for up to one month. If you’re considering taking B2 for this reason, speak with your doctor or pharmacist.

Recommended dietary allowance

For men aged 19 years and over, the recommended daily allowance of vitamin B2 is 1.3 milligram per day while for women, it is 1.1 milligram. If you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, you will need a higher amount, which you can get from a vitamin B supplement or your prenatal supplement. Generally, expectant mothers are required to take 1.4milligrams per day while breastfeeding mothers need 1.6 milligrams daily.

Overall, taking excess vitamin B2 is rare because most food sources and B2 supplements don’t contain high amounts of this vitamin. However, if it ever happens and you take an overdose, the excess B2 in your system can cause liver damage.

What to look for in a quality vitamin B2 supplement

Side effects

When taking riboflavin, you may notice a change in the color of your urine to a bright yellow color. You don’t have to be concerned about this change as it simply means that your body is excreting the excess vitamin. Another potential side effect of vitamin B2 is diarrhea, which usually occurs when taking high doses.

Interactions

Taking vitamin B2 with an antibiotic like tetracycline can reduce the effectiveness of the latter. To avoid this interaction, take the antibiotic a couple of hours before or after your vitamin B2. This vitamin may also mildly interact with antidepressant medication such as amitriptyline or anti-seizure drugs such as phenobarbital. Always speak with your doctor if you’re considering taking a vitamin B2 supplement.

Dosage

The recommended dose for treating vitamin B2 deficiency is between 5 and 30 milligrams. You can either take a pure B2 supplement or a B complex formulation that contains the amount of B2 you need. If you’re considering taking vitamin B2 to manage your migraines, you need high-dose options that contain up to 400 milligrams.

Third-party testing

Third-party testing is usually done by independent organizations to verify the maker’s information on the supplement’s quality, potency and purity. Look for third-party certification labels such as GMP-certified, which indicates adherence to current good manufacturing practices. You may also see labels like Certified Vegan to show that the ingredients are vegan-friendly.

How much you can expect to spend on vitamin B2 supplements

Depending on the number of pills, the price of a bottle of vitamin B2 supplement typically ranges from as low as $7 to as high as $30.

Vitamin B2 FAQ

Can vitamin B2 cure migraine headaches?

A. While many claim that consuming a diet rich in vitamin B2 or taking a B2 supplement prevents migraine symptoms, there is still limited research to back this claim.

Does taking vitamin B2 cause yellow urine?

A. B2 is water-soluble, so when you take an excess of it, it passes out in your urine and turns it to a bright yellow color. You don’t have to be concerned if you notice the change of color — it is a harmless sign that your body is passing out excess B2.

What are the best vitamin B2 supplements to buy?

Top vitamin B2 supplement

ForestLeaf Vitamin B2 Riboflavin, 400 milligrams

What you need to know: This gluten-free supplement contains high-quality B2 that provides your body with the energy you need and may help prevent migraine symptoms.

What you’ll love: It contains the recommended dose for treating migraines. It’s made in a GMP-approved facility.

What you should consider: Some users said the capsules were too big to swallow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vitamin B2 supplement for the money

Now Supplements, Vitamin B2 100 Milligrams

What you need to know: This supplement is gluten-free and vegan-friendly.

What you’ll love: It contains no added sugar, and it’s manufactured in a GMP-certified facility, assuring the highest standard of quality.

What you should consider: If your dosage is more than 100 milligrams daily, you will have to take multiple capsules.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

Nutricost Vitamin B2 100 Milligrams

What you need to know: This non-GMO supplement contains 100 capsules per pack.

What you’ll love: It includes high-quality riboflavin that is free of major food allergens like gluten, wheat, soy, peanuts and shellfish. It is also made in a GMP-compliant facility.

What you should consider: Some users complained about the taste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

