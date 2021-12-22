Best vitamin B5 supplement

Taking vitamin B5 as a supplement can help improve skin health and treat skin conditions like acne and acne-related blemishes.

Which vitamin B5 supplements are best?

Vitamin B5, also known as pantothenic acid, is one of the precursors of coenzyme A, a substance that builds and breaks down fatty acids. CoA may also reduce oily skin and prevent acne breakouts, which is why it is believed that vitamin B5 may help treat acne.

If you have a vitamin B5 deficiency or you want to give it a try in treating your acne, choose a vitamin B5 supplement that is made with quality ingredients like Jarrow Formulas Pantothenic Acid B5 500 Milligrams.

What to know before you buy a vitamin B5 supplement

Acne treatment

If you have a vitamin B5 deficiency, you can take a supplement to correct it. However, this type of deficiency is rare, and the most popular use of B5 supplements is to treat acne and acne-related blemishes. According to the National Institutes of Health, there is evidence that vitamin B5 has anti-inflammatory and moisturizing effects, which might be the reason for its anti-acne benefits.

Vitamin B5 can also be used topically, as you can find it in skin lotions and creams.

Recommended daily intake

For most people, the recommended daily intake of B5 depends is 5 milligrams, but people who are pregnant and breastfeeding usually need slightly more — 6 milligrams if you’re pregnant and 7 if you’re lactating. Since your body doesn’t store this vitamin, it is also important that you consume food containing it or take a vitamin B5 supplement. It is also important that you don’t exceed the recommended daily amount because a high dose of B5, such as 10 or 20 grams, can cause diarrhea and bleeding.

Interaction

Consult your doctor or pharmacist before you start taking B5, because it may interact with other drugs. For instance, vitamin B5 affects the absorption and efficacy of the antibiotic tetracycline. If you have to use both, take them at different times to prevent the interaction. B5 can also raise the level of Alzheimer’s drugs in the blood like donepezil, memantine, galantamine and rivastigmine, which can lead to adverse effects. Additionally, vitamin B5 may increase your risk of bleeding if you’re using blood-thinning drugs such as warfarin and aspirin.

What to look for in a quality vitamin B5 supplement

Quality

While the Food and Drug Administration doesn’t evaluate the quality and effectiveness of supplements, you can still tell whether your supplement is of high quality by checking for a third-party certification label. These labels are usually provided by independent organizations to show that the information provided by the manufacturer about the quality, potency and purity is accurate. For example, a GMP-certified label means that the product was made in a facility that adheres to current standards of manufacturing, processing and packaging.

Dosage strength

For most people, the recommended daily intake of B5 is between 5 and 7 milligrams, but most vitamin B5 supplements contain far more at 500 milligrams. However, this amount is generally safe in adults. In fact, most people can tolerate up to 1 gram of B5, but when you take very high doses above 10 grams, it can cause diarrhea, bleeding, fluid retention or swelling.

Types

The natural form of vitamin B5 found in plants and animals is pantothenic acid, and most oral vitamin B5 supplements contain it. Another chemical that resembles pantothenic acid is dexpanthenol, which is usually available as an ingredient in over-the-counter creams that treat skin conditions due to its strong moisturizing property and wound-healing effect.

How much you can expect to spend on vitamin B5 supplement

Depending on the ingredients and pill count, expect to pay as low as $9 and as high as $25 for the more expensive bottles, which usually contain between 100-250 pills. You can calculate the cost per serving to get the true cost of your supplement. On the other hand, if you’re looking for powders, creams or lotions containing a form of pantothenic acid, expect to pay as much as $40-$50.

Vitamin B5 supplement FAQ

How do I know if I have vitamin B5 deficiency?

A. Some of the symptoms include fatigue, irritability, insomnia, nausea, vomiting, hypoglycemia, numbness and burning feet. Speak with your doctor for a proper evaluation if you think you have a vitamin B5 deficiency.

How much vitamin B5 should I take daily?

A. Depending on your age or condition, the recommended daily intake of vitamin B5 starts from as low as 1.7 milligrams and heads up to 7 milligrams. For children, the recommended daily intake is between 1.7-4 milligrams, while adults can take between 5-7. The recommended amount for pregnant women is 6 milligrams.

What’s the best vitamin B5 supplement to buy?

Top vitamin B5 supplement

Jarrow Formulas Pantothenic Acid B5 500 Milligrams

What you need to know: These vegan-friendly vitamin B5 capsules are formulated to maintain optimal health by supporting energy production and metabolism.

What you’ll love: This supplement doesn’t contain gluten, wheat or soy, so you don’t have to worry if you’re allergic to these ingredients. It’s manufactured in a GMP-certified facility so you’re sure of its quality.

What you should consider: Some users mentioned they had a headache after taking the supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by: Amazon and iHerb

Top vitamin B6 supplement for the money

Now Supplements Pantothenic Acid 500 Milligram B-Complex Vitamin

What you need to know: These gluten-free capsules are sourced from calcium pantothenate, a more stable form of pantothenic acid.

What you’ll love: The supplement is made in GMP-certified facilities with high-quality ingredients that are free of allergens. They are also easy to take since the capsules are soft gels.

What you should consider: They are not vegan-friendly because they contain animal-sourced gelatin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nutricost Pantothenic Acid 500mg

What you need to know: This vitamin B5 supplement is formulated as a one-a-day capsule to provide 500 milligrams of pantothenic acid.

What you’ll love: It’s made in a certified GMP facility and is gluten-free. The capsules are also convenient to take since the recommended dosage is once daily.

What you should consider: Some users mentioned hair loss as a side effect of this high-dose supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

