Best vitamin for tinnitus

Try to take B vitamins in the morning since they usually give you a boost of energy, but they may affect sleep if taken too late in the day.

Which vitamins for tinnitus are best?

The ringing sound that screams in our ears for seemingly no apparent reason is known as tinnitus. About 10 percent of the adult population has experienced tinnitus for at least 5 minutes in the past year. While it isn’t usually a sign of a serious problem, recurring tinnitus or ringing that doesn’t stop can be a symptom of a more serious underlying condition. The onset of tinnitus can be caused by a lack of vitamin D, which in turn can cause poor bone health, affecting the small bones in your ears.

Nature Made Vitamin D3 is a great option that combines value and quality. There are over 220 capsules that include vitamin D and calcium, and Nature Made is one of the most reputable companies in the supplement industry.

What to know before you buy vitamins for tinnitus

What causes tinnitus?

Tinnitus affects the auditory nerve that connects the brain to the ear, so it actually affects both our ears and our brain. There are many potential factors that are likely to cause tinnitus, such as:

loud workplace environments where power tools, gunfire or machinery are used

ear and sinus infection

brain tumors

thyroid issues or aberrations

frequent headphone usage at a very loud volume

Tinnitus reduction and treatment options

The simplest way to reduce your chances of experiencing tinnitus is to either avoid or muffle loud sounds. If you cannot avoid being around loud sounds, try using earplugs to dampen them. Also, turn down the volume on headphones and other audio devices.

If your tinnitus is ongoing, it is wise to consult a doctor about it. Tinnitus can be a trigger for other problems like depression and fatigue if it is not treated, and stats suggest those with tinnitus are more likely to have a poor social life and a higher chance of unemployment. If your tinnitus is serious, doctors might suggest trying supplements, medication, hearing aids or other treatment.

Hydration and a balanced diet

There have been a lot of studies about how certain vitamins and diets affect tinnitus. For example, one Korean study found that factors like hydration, lack of protein intake and lack of B vitamins seemed to increase the chance of experiencing tinnitus.

What to look for in vitamins for tinnitus

B Vitamins are important

Many studies link a lack of B vitamins, especially B2, B3 and B12, with an increased chance of experiencing tinnitus. B vitamins are enzymes that assist the body’s cell processes and metabolism. People with vitamin B deficiencies are likely to experience a number of symptoms, including fatigue, vision loss, shortness of breath and many others.

Vitamin D2 vs. D3

There is no actual Vitamin D by itself. Instead, you can buy either vitamin D2 or D3. Vitamin D2 is sourced from plants, while D3 typically comes from animal sources like eggs, fish and meat. So, if you see a generic vitamin D supplement, it is actually vitamin D2. Both supplements work to keep bones and muscles healthy as well as promote healthy brain function. Ask your doctor if you are unsure of which one you should take.

Brand and type of vitamin

With supplements, it is always worth it to remember that the FDA does not inspect supplements unless they state they are made to treat a specific condition. This means that it is up to the manufacturer’s integrity to ensure that the supplement is indeed high quality and contains the ingredients on the label. Hence, it is always wise to read customer reviews and do a little homework on the manufacturer you wish to buy a supplement from.

Vitamins for tinnitus FAQ

What can I do in my daily life to reduce tinnitus?

A. Try avoiding or distancing yourself from loud sounds. If you cannot avoid loud sounds, try to wear earplugs to mitigate them. In addition, turn down the volume when wearing headphones and slowly turn it up if needed.

What does B12 actually do?

A. Vitamin B12 plays a huge role in maintaining a healthy metabolism and red blood cell formation. It helps with body regulation, and together with the B vitamins, it gives you an energy boost.

What are the best vitamins for tinnitus to buy?

Top vitamin for tinnitus

Nature Made Vitamin D3, 220 Tablets, Vitamin D 2000 IU (50 Micrograms)

What you need to know: These are vitamin D3 tablets manufactured by one of the most trusted supplement manufacturers and include calcium to support bone growth.

What you’ll love: Nature Made is one of the most popular supplement manufacturers on the market, and there are no reasons to doubt the product’s quality. One bottle comes with 220 tablets that contain 50 micrograms of vitamin D3 and 105 milligrams of calcium. Vitamin D3 can help with keeping ear bones strong and healthy.

What you should consider: Some people may prefer to take vitamin D2 over vitamin D3, especially if they don’t consume animal products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vitamin for tinnitus for the money

Nature’s Way, Riboflavin, Vitamin B2, 100 Capsules (100 Milligrams)

What you need to know: This is pure vitamin B2 (riboflavin) with no additional vitamins or supplements added to the mix.

What you’ll love: Help keep your nervous system healthy and maximize energy output from food with this product from Nature’s Way, which has an enviable reputation. This package is a great value for money.

What you should consider: Some people claim it makes them feel hot and turns their urine a deeper yellowish color.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Now Foods, Methyl B12, 100 Lozenges, (1,000 Micrograms)

What you need to know: This is a methyl B12 supplement that is affordable, and the lozenges are soft and easy to swallow.

What you’ll love: Now Foods is one of the leading supplement manufacturers. These B12 lozenges are soft, sweet and easy to swallow. It’s not manufactured with allergens or tree nut ingredients.

What you should consider: This product does contain fructose and can’t be left out for too long in humid conditions.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

