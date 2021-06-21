Skip to content
California considers extending eviction protections for unpaid rent past June
Studio City family searches for cat after Uber Eats driver seen taking it into her car
16-year-old Canoga Park boy drowns in Lake Havasu; 3 injured in rescue attempt
Child Tax Credit Awareness Day: IRS launches tool ahead of 1st payments on July 15
19 killed, including 15 innocent bystanders, in shootings near U.S. border in Mexico
It’s here — the best deals of Prime Day 2021
Florida man pulled gun on police chief’s daughter over missing cream cheese at Starbucks: Authorities