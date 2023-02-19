Best nonflammable candle alternatives for renters

Recently, we were reminded that candles are not as safe for the home as they seem. Over 30,000 Good Matters Three-Wick Candles were recalled because they burned too hot and shattered the glass jar they were in. Renters, however, are well aware of the dangers of candles because most landlords do not allow tenants to have open flames in their home or apartment. Luckily, there is an abundance of flameless options that offer a similar ambiance and scent.

In this article: Eywamage Glass Flameless Candles, Vinkor Flameless Flickering Birch Bark Candles and Across Color-Changing Flameless Candles

Types of flameless candles

Just like there is a wide variety of regular candles — tea light candles, taper candles, votive candles and more — there are also several types of flameless candles that you can buy. Besides the size and shape, you have options such as flickering, color changing, scented, wax dipped and more.

Best flameless candles

Eywamage Glass Flameless Candles

There is a 3-inch, a 4-inch and a 5-inch pillar candle in this set. Each has a real wax wick that can produce a flickering effect. The gray glass gives these candles an impressive elegance, and the remote lets you turn them on or off and set the timer.

Sold by Amazon

Vinkor Flameless Flickering Birch Bark Candles

The burned-down look combined with the flickering flame of these three pillar candles gives them a natural aesthetic. The birch bark design makes them appropriate for nearly any decor, and the batteries last up to 150 hours.

Sold by Amazon

Across Color-Changing Flameless Candles

The flickering flame action on this flameless candle is impressive. It moves up and down as it sways side to side, giving it an incredibly realistic appearance. When you choose a different color, the entire candle changes. The 12 color options make this candle suitable for everyday or holiday use.

Sold by Amazon

Grand Gold Mirrored LED Flameless Oversized Pillar Candle

This oversized candle is 10 inches tall and 6 inches in diameter. It has three flameless wicks, which helps it to stand out from other options. The chic translucent golden glass holder makes it a perfect centerpiece for any occasion.

Sold by Home Depot

Enpornk Flameless Candles

If you are looking for a complete set, this offering comes with nine candles. You get two 4-inch, two 5-inch, two 6-inch, one 7-inch, one 8-inch and one 9-inch candle. You can set the timer for 2, 4, 6 or 8 hours and the batteries last up to 200 hours.

Sold by Amazon

Symple Stuff Six-piece Unscented Taper Candle

It can be difficult to find flickering flameless taper candles. These ivory options come with six in a pack and are coated in real wax to give them a natural look. The purchase includes two remotes so you can have two groups of independently controlled candles.

Sold by Wayfair

Acmee Flameless Floating Rose Candles

The sophisticated elegance of floating rose candles is hard to beat. You can put them in a vase for a beautiful centerpiece or float them in a bowl. This set comes with four candles that automatically turn on when put in water. The replaceable batteries can last up to seven days.

Sold by Amazon

Other flameless options worth checking out

This pack of six flameless pillar candles features flame simulation technology to make the flickering more realistic.

These three color-changing candles come with a remote and have a gentle rose scent.

The 24 flameless tea lights in this pack are waterproof so they can be placed in water if you desire.

This set of three color-changing, flameless candles is vanilla-scented and made with real wax.

The three pillar candles in this set feature an attractive birch bark design and have a vanilla scent.

