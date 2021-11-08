Best fly trap

Flies have receptors on their feet that allow them to get a taste of whatever they land on to determine if it’s edible.

Which fly trap is best?

Flies can turn even the most pleasant spaces and experiences into a nightmare. Because they can also spread disease and harmful bacteria, they are more than just buzzing, uninvited guests. Thankfully, traps are available that can help mitigate fly problems outdoors and even potentially eradicate an indoor infestation.

The RESCUE! Big Bag Fly Trap provides a simple and very effective manner in which to both attract and capture flies. Meant to be used outdoors, users of this product report a significant drop in flies after installation.

What to consider before you buy a fly trap

Expectations

No matter how effective, the use of a fly trap is rarely the only step one needs to take to address a fly infestation. To fully mitigate a fly problem indoors, you will need to determine how the insects are entering your space. From cracks between floorboards to poorly sealed windows, flies are masters at finding their way into environments that may provide them with a source of food or warmth.

Location of your fly problem

While indoor fly populations are annoying, the insects can usually be effectively captured or killed using the proper trap placed in a strategic location. Fly problems outdoors, however, are a bit trickier. If you live in an area where outdoor flies make enjoying your yard a challenge, you will have to use a trap to attract them to an area where you will not be spending as much time.

Fly species

Try to identify the species of fly that is causing the most trouble. Species like horse flies and deer flies can be an especially annoying occurrence outdoors in the summer due to their endless pestering and painful bites. Houseflies, as their name suggests, are often found indoors in search of sugary foods, as are tiny fruit flies. Knowing the species of the fly you want to kill will help you to determine the most effective type of trap to use, such as a fruit fly trap.

Simple vs. advanced

Fly traps can be as simple as sticky tape or as advanced as small, indoor units that use special lights and fans to attract and pull flies to their doom. Consider your location, your aesthetics and your goals to determine what type of trap will be the most effective and easy to use for you.

Fly trap types

Baited traps come in the form of bags or bottles that can be placed or hung in strategic locations. Flies are attracted to the trap’s bait and find themselves unable to escape. It’s not uncommon to see these traps filled with hundreds of flies during the summer months. Due to the odor of the bait used in these traps, as well as their unsightly appearance, they are meant to be used outdoors. However, they are also effective in barns and garages.

Electrified traps , often referred to as "bug zappers," use ultraviolet light to attract insects to a metal grid that produces a fatal electric shock. These traps are often used at night and are effective against a wide range of insect types. They require a power source and special safety considerations due to their electrified grid.

Adhesive traps capture insects using a sticky roll of adhesive tape. Flies get stuck to the tape after landing on it or bumping into it while flying and are unable to escape. Sometimes called "flypaper," these traps often come in rolls that can be hung in front of glass windows or other areas where flies gather. Their glue can make them both messy and hazardous, especially for areas where furry pets may interfere with them.

What to look for in a quality fly trap

Disposability

Most fly traps are designed to be disposable, so you don’t have to deal with unpleasant dead insects and bait. Disposable traps should be easy to handle, remove and throw away after they have done their job.

Reusability

Traps that are designed to be reused should be easily emptied and cleaned. Determine whether or not the possibility of coming into contact with unpleasant dead insects using a reusable trap is worth the cost saved over time.

Discretion

While being able to see the insects that a trap has killed or captured can provide assurance that it is working effectively, the presence of exposed insects is also unsightly. If you prefer to keep trapped flies out of sight, look for a trap that features a bag or bottle that can be covered or placed in such a way as to not see what’s inside. Some electronic traps capture insects in a pan or adhesive pad that is kept discreetly inside the trap until inspection.

Safety

Determining the safety of your fly trap requires considering not only the type of trap you are using but where it will be located and who else may come into contact with it. Sticky tape traps can become serious hazards in areas where pets may interact with them. Traps that include odiferous bait can attract both pets and other outdoor animals. Be sure to carefully read the instructions on your fly trap to ensure a safe installation, inspection, disposal and usage.

Odor

Flies are a part of the world’s natural order in that they feed on and help break down dead, decaying matter. Because their main food sources are often foul smelling, the bait used to attract them can be difficult to handle. If you plan to use your trap indoors, you will likely want to select a trap that uses a light source or a sweet-smelling odor to attract flies. While these bait types aren’t as effective as smellier varieties, they are easier to live within indoor spaces.

How much you can expect to spend on a fly trap

Fly traps can cost as little as $5 for a few rolls of sticky tape to $40-$60 for traps that use ultraviolet light or an electric shock to attract and kill insects.

Fly trap FAQ

Why are there flies in the house?

A. As supported by its prevalence in horror films, an excessive amount of flies indoors can be an anxiety-inducing occurrence. In some particularly troubling cases, a sudden influx of flies can be the result of a dead animal in your property’s wall or attic. However, seasonal fly infestations are also common in many regions. As cooler weather moves in, the insects look to gather and shelter in tight hiding spots. If your home has poorly sealed windows or siding, you may find that the bugs end up buzzing around your property. The ultimate solution to keeping flies out is making sure that your home is properly sealed against insect intruders.

Where do fruit flies come from?

A. The appearance of flies from seemingly out of nowhere is not a new phenomenon. In the middle ages, flies were believed to literally materialize from within rotting food or garbage. Realistically, we now know that flies are able to reach areas that may seem impossible and can also be present but difficult to see in their larval, maggot stage. Fruit flies often make their way into your home by hitching a ride from the grocery store to your kitchen inside fruit or vegetables. While harmless, these pests are unpleasant and can appear in large numbers to feed and reproduce on overripe fruit.

Are electrified fly traps dangerous?

A. Potentially. Any time an appliance has electricity running through it there is the possibility of shock or electrocution. Electrified fly traps feature protective screens that prevent anything larger than an insect from entering any dangerous areas, but they should still not be used where water, children or pets may be present. Poking sticks or other items into the trap’s grid can result in a painful shock.

What’s the best fly trap to buy?

Top fly trap

RESCUE! Big Bag Fly Trap

What you need to know: These disposable fly traps can hold up to 40,000 insects and last up to 30 days.

What you’ll love: Able to attract and capture thousands of flies, these disposable traps can be safely hung in your yard. The transparent bag allows you to view trapped insects without touching the trap.

What you should consider: Users recommend throwing the traps away on garbage day and being sure to hang them with a sturdy cable, as the effectiveness of their bait means any spills will continue to attract swarms of flies.

Top fly trap for the money

Trappify Hanging Fly Stick Traps

What you need to know: Useful both indoors and outside, these sticky traps are impossible for flies to escape from.

What you’ll love: All the benefits of traditional flypaper without the clumsy, sticky mess, these traps can be either hung or placed on a flat surface. A bottom cup is used to hold a bait of your choosing.

What you should consider: No bait is included and the trapped insects remain visible. This product can be hazardous for pets as it can get stuck in their fur.

Worth checking out

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap

What you need to know: This indoor trap is reminiscent of a smart speaker, making it aesthetically pleasing in your home.

What you’ll love: This advanced fly trap uses ultraviolet light and a fan to attract and pull insects onto a disposable adhesive pad. Trapped bugs are kept out of sight, and this trap poses no harm to pets or children if kept out of reach.

What you should consider: This trap is expensive and may not be as effective as smellier, less pleasant alternatives.

