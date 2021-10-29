Best mop for concrete floors

If you want to kill 99.9% of germs without using harsh chemicals, invest in a quality steam mop.

Which mops for concrete floors are best?

There are many benefits to having a concrete floor, from durability to versatility. Keeping your concrete floor clean is important because it’s a porous material. One of the best ways to do that is by mopping it. Effectively mopping your concrete floor starts with a great mop.

With its dirt-grabbing microfiber pad and swivelling head, the Turbo Microfiber Mop is our top choice for mopping your concrete floors. Pair it with a non-acidic, mild cleanser and mopping your concrete floor will be a breeze.

What to know before you buy a mop for concrete floors

Although concrete is a rock-hard flooring surface, it requires a more gentle approach than you might think. Concrete floors are porous and have a tendency to hold on to dirt and soak up spills. This makes them susceptible to mildew if not regularly cleaned. While mops all perform the same basic function, some will work better for your concrete floor than others.

Material

The material the mop pad is made of will make a big difference in how effective it is at cleaning your concrete floors. The ideal material is microfiber. Because it has such fine fibers, it can get down into the porous concrete while also using less water. Additionally, a microfiber mop can be used for dry mopping.

Type of mop

When deciding on a mop, you should consider the types of mops available to you. Traditional push mops require using a bucket of water and cleaning solution. These tend to be the most affordable, although they require more physical work on the user’s part.

Electric mops are a great time saver and they’re perfect for those who don’t want to spend too much energy mopping. If your household is sensitive to chemicals, try a steam mop. The heat will kill the majority of the germs without a cleanser. Steam mops are also the best option for untreated concrete.

Double duty

Something to consider when shopping for a mop for your concrete floors is whether or not you can use it for both dry mopping and wet mopping. If it can pull double duty, it cuts down on the cleaning tools cluttering your closet.

What to look for in a quality mop for concrete floors

Maneuverability

One of the first things you should look for in a quality mop for concrete floors is how easy it is to maneuver. If it’s easy to handle, it will be less work for you. The best mops will have a head that rotates. Ideally, you want one with the largest rotation possible.

Adjustable handle

For ease and comfort of use, you should look for a mop with an adjustable handle. You can customize the height of your mop to match your size, reducing strain on your body. An adjustable handle can also be used to help you get into tight spaces and under furniture.

Reusable pads

If you plan on using a mop with a pad, make sure you find one with reusable pads. Not only is this much better for the environment than disposable pads, reusable pads are typically made of better materials. After mopping, simply throw the pad in the washing machine.

Steam function

If you can purchase a mop with a steam function, you’ll save yourself the hassle of mixing a cleaning solution every time you mop. These mops clean using the heat of the steam, so they are great for households with allergies or sensitivities to chemicals. They also kill up to 99.9% of germs, keeping your home cleaner than ever.

Sprayer function

A good middle ground between a manual mop and an electric mop is one with a sprayer function. These have reservoirs that contain the cleaning solution and can spray a small amount of solution directly in the area where you’re cleaning. It’s far easier to use than a bucket and reduces the amount of work you have to do.

How much you can expect to spend on a mop for concrete floors

For a basic, manual mop or mop set, plan on spending between $20-$60. If you can spend more than $60, consider investing in an electric or steam mop.

Mops for concrete floors FAQ

What is the best way to clean concrete floors?

A. Keeping your concrete floor clean starts with daily dry mopping, ideally with a microfiber mop. About once a week, you should wet mop. Mop first with a mild cleaning solution, then again with clean water to remove the solution and additional grime.

Is a steam mop good for concrete floors?

A. For cleaning without chemicals and killing germs, you can’t do better than a steam mop. Using the heat of the steam, you can remove up to 99.9% of germs and won’t need a cleaning solution. For those who are sensitive to chemicals or experience allergies, this is a great option.

Will straight bleach harm concrete?

A. Bleach won’t hurt your concrete initially, but you should never allow it to sit on the surface for more than 5 minutes. If it sits longer, you could potentially damage the concrete. If you do use bleach on your concrete floors, try diluting it to reduce the risk of damaging your floors.

What are the best mops for concrete floors to buy?

Top mop for concrete floors

Turbo Microfiber Mop

What you need to know: This no-brainer, simple approach to mopping offers you versatility along with a thorough cleaning.

What you’ll love: The best thing about the Turbo is it can double as a dry mop. The microfiber pad is highly effective at removing dirt and dust when dry and cleaning more thoroughly when wet. It also has a 360-degree swivel for ultimate maneuverability.

What you should consider: Users have reported the handle may not be as sturdy as other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mop for concrete floors for the money

O-Cedar Easy Wring Microfiber Spin Mop

What you need to know: The O-Cedar Easy Wring Microfiber Spin Mop is a durable, well-designed option at a great price.

What you’ll love: The triangular head on the mop makes it easy to get in tough-to-reach corners. The ergonomic design makes cleaning less of a pain, and the built-in wringer makes the mopping process quick and easy.

What you should consider: Some users say the included bucket is smaller than one might expect, especially compared to other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop

What you need to know: With tons of settings and great reviews, the Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop is one of the best options for your concrete floors.

What you’ll love: No harsh chemicals are needed for cleaning with this steam mop. Bissell also guarantees it cleans 99.9% of germs on your floors. It heats up quickly and there are multiple steam settings so you can customize your mopping.

What you should consider: The price is a little steep, but it’s reportedly very durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Kohl’s and Chewy

