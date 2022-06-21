Top outdoor decorations

There are many ways to enhance the look of a garden, from choosing colorful flowers to adorning it with stones, mulch and lights. Garden ornaments are another means to personalize your outdoor green space, adding an element of playfulness, beauty or even spirituality to the garden.

Ornaments may be decorations to hang from trees or statues placed on the ground. Most are weather-resistant, which are the best ornaments for your garden.

Best garden ornaments

Teresa’s Collections Garden Gnome Statue

The gnome is the signature garden ornament, representing fertility, leisure pursuits and a bit of frivolity. This durable and colorful decoration is a classic depiction, with the bearded gnome wearing his iconic red cap and enjoying a relaxing pastime — watering flowers. As a modern touch, this gnome includes a solar light.

Sold by Amazon

Sunnydaze Tanya the Tortoise

This large tortoise sculpture named Tanya fits in elegantly within a lush outdoor green space, particularly near a pond or fountain. It’s available in two sizes: 20 inches and 30 inches. Made from a blend of light concrete, sand and fiberglass, it’s designed for durability and has an aged aesthetic. Since it should be brought in during freezing temperatures, it also makes an attractive indoor ornament. Companion Talia the Tortoise is also available and measures 30 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Design Toscano Frederic the Little Fisherman of Avignon

This cute statue is a popular choice for those with a pond in their garden. Named Frederic, this statue of a young fisherman represents leisure times and an optimistic spirit, perfect for an outdoor oasis.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Glitzhome Standing Fleur-de-Lis

It’s seen on currency, royal crests and even sports teams logos, and it can be a part of your backyard. A symbol of purity, the iconic fleur-de-lis, or lily, makes for a terrific garden ornament. Weather-resistant and designed to resemble stressed concrete, this statue is imposing at over 2 feet tall.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

What On Earth Squirrel Tree Climber

This cute and clever decoration boasts a cautious squirrel with its very own hard hat. At 12 inches tall, the ornament is realistically sized and subtly designed to blend in with an outdoor space. It’s weather-resistant and includes hardware for easy setup.

Sold by Amazon

La Jolie Muse Fairy Garden

An adorable addition to the garden for anyone who enjoys fairies and magic, this three-piece set features a swing set, flower cottage and horse-drawn carriage to set up in the hidden corners of your garden. It’s designed with changing weather in mind, resisting frost, snow, rain and UV rays. Notably, the house comes equipped with a solar panel and lights up after dark.

Sold by Amazon

Design Toscano Dragon of Falkenberg

For those seeking something sizable and a little more fierce, this iconic statue offers a creative look at a legendary dragon. This statue comes in three pieces, meant to be situated on a flat surface with space in between each. Once in place, it stands over a foot tall and two feet long.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Fonmy Wind Spinner

At 6 inches in diameter, this decorative wheel ornament hangs from a tree or post in the garden providing a pop of color and serenity. The wind spinner arrives flat but is easily popped open so that a spherical three-dimensional ornament creates a hypnotic sight when it twirls. You have

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.