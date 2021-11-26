Best buffalo plaid Christmas decor

While formerly associated with frontier life and lumberjacks, buffalo plaid has moved mainstream and is the unofficial plaid of Christmas.

Which buffalo plaid Christmas decor is best?

Nothing says cozy and Christmas like good old-fashioned buffalo plaid. The pattern features large red-and-black squares or black-and-white squares. Buffalo plaid is associated with rustic and farmhouse styles but can easily be incorporated into modern Christmas decor with products like buffalo plaid tree skirts, stockings and ball ornaments.

If you’re looking for a simple hack to make your living space fit the season, swap out your regular throw pillow covers with buffalo plaid ones, such as the 4th Emotion Set of 2 Christmas Buffalo Check Plaid Throw Pillow Covers.

What to know before you buy buffalo plaid Christmas decor

Stockings

Hanging buffalo plaid Christmas stockings on your mantelpiece is a festive yet classic look. Buffalo plaid stockings come in both black-and-white and black-and-red patterns. The cuff of the stocking is typically a solid color, like white or black, and you can also find cuffs made of plush faux fur or knit. Some buffalo plaid stockings feature graphics, like snowflakes, or Christmas-themed words like “joy.”

Tree skirt

One of the easiest ways to add this trendy pattern to your Christmas decor is with a buffalo plaid tree skirt. This circular piece of material is designed to fit around the base of your Christmas tree. Think of it as a mat for presents. Tree skirts come in both 36- and 48-inch diameters. Some tree skirts only feature buffalo plaid around the outside border while others are made entirely of the pattern, either in black and red or black and white.

Ornaments

Decking your tree with buffalo plaid ornaments brings an old-timey look to your tree. Buffalo plaid ball ornaments are typically wrapped in fabric with the pattern. Christmas bows made of buffalo plaid ribbon are popular to decorate trees and the home. Buffalo plaid ribbon tree toppers are also available. You can find buffalo plaid used in ornaments in Christmas tree shapes, snowflakes and other traditional Christmas-themed shapes.

Pillowcases

Buffalo plaid adds a cozy look to home decor all winter long. Buffalo plaid Christmas throw pillowcases are a great way to add seasonal cheer to your living room or bedroom. You can find black-and-red buffalo plaid pillowcases in different standard throw pillow sizes to fit the pillow inserts you already have.

Table runner

For a traditional farmhouse look, a table runner made of buffalo plaid fabric will spruce up your holiday table. This long and narrow rectangular piece of fabric is designed to drape over the center of your dining room table either lengthwise or widthwise. Though primarily decorative, a buffalo plaid table runner can serve as a place to set down hot plates and protect your table. Check the dimensions of the runner before purchasing as sizes vary.

What to look for in a quality buffalo plaid Christmas decor

Material

Buffalo plaid is most often associated with flannel, which is a cotton material with a fuzzy finish. However, when fabric is used in buffalo plaid decorations — such as stockings, table runners, pillow covers and tree skirts — it’s often a cotton-polyester blend, or 100% polyester. These blends are more durable than cotton. For an authentic farmhouse look, you can find buffalo plaid decorations, and some stockings, made from traditional burlap.

Colors

When it comes to Christmas decor, most consumers favor the red-and-black checkers of buffalo plaid over black-and-white ones. But you may also occasionally see buffalo plaid in other color combinations. For Christmas, however, the traditional pairing of red-and-black or black-and-white looks best.

Block size

Buffalo plaid is distinguished from other plaid designs, including gingham, by its large color blocks. All squares in buffalo plaid are the same width. However, the size of the squares can vary somewhat. For instance, ornaments will feature smaller blocks of the pattern while a throw pillow may feature the pattern in larger blocks.

How much you can expect to spend on buffalo plaid Christmas decor

Buffalo plaid Christmas decor ranges from $9-$24.

Buffalo plaid Christmas decor FAQ

How else can I incorporate the pattern at Christmas time?

A. Buffalo plaid wrapping paper and ribbons for wrapping your Christmas gifts are widely available. To welcome your holiday visitors, place a buffalo plaid doormat outside your front door or hang a Christmas wreath that incorporates the pattern. You can also find, or make, buffalo plaid burlap garlands to decorate your home.

How did buffalo plaid get its name?

A. Legend has it that buffalo plaid came to the United States from Scotland in the 1880s. A mill called the Woolrich Woolen mill started to manufacture buffalo plaid shirts, which were an immediate hit in the northeast. Supposedly the owner of the mill owned a herd of buffalo, hence the name.

What’s the best buffalo plaid Christmas decor to buy?

Top buffalo plaid Christmas decor

4th Emotion Set of 2 Christmas Buffalo Check Plaid Throw Pillow Covers

What you need to know: This cozy pair of buffalo plaid pillow covers is very soft and stylish.

What you’ll love: Designed to cover most throw pillow inserts, these pillow covers come in six size options. The red-and-black and black-and-white covers are perfect all winter long, not just Christmastime, and the two lighter color options are perfect for transitional seasons.

What you should consider: The material is too thin for some consumers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top buffalo plaid for the money

DII Buffalo Check Collection Classic Farmhouse Table Runner

What you need to know: A highly popular buffalo plaid runner that’s an affordable way to add the classic Christmas pattern to your home decor.

What you’ll love: The 100% cotton runner is machine washable and the vibrant red-and-black checkers don’t lose their color after washing. The runner doesn’t move around or scrunch up. It’s well made for such an inexpensive price point.

What you should consider: This runner won’t fit larger tables and can shrink in the dryer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Senneny 6 Pack Christmas Stockings

What you need to know: For bigger households, this six-pack of buffalo plaid stockings is a great value.

What you’ll love: The cuff comes in solid black or white and can be personalized with initials by crafty consumers. At 18-inches long, they’re the perfect size. They come in both traditional buffalo plaid colors plus an option to mix and match.

What you should consider: Although the cotton material is thin, it’s sturdy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ana Sanchez writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.