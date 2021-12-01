Best Christmas truck decor

You can make additional detailed decorations for your Christmas truck out of air-dry clay for a fun and simple Christmas craft.

Which Christmas truck decor is best?

The Christmas truck has become a classic holiday symbol with a vintage look. The image can be found decorating wrapping paper, ornaments, wall hangings and mantel decorations.

If you’re enamored with this cute icon and looking to decorate your home with it this season, check out the Plyemon Vintage Red Truck.

What to know before you buy Christmas truck decor

Decor needs

Before choosing Christmas truck decor, consider what would be the most useful. Options can include mantle decorations, blankets, wall hangings and even tree skirts. You can plan your entire decor theme around it, or use one or more pieces to accent the rest of your design. If you’re missing any Christmas essentials, such as wrapping paper or a cherry countdown, you’ll likely be able to find some featuring a truck.

Level of detail

If you are a stickler for details in your Christmas decor, you can find a Christmas truck that has all of the realistic features of a vintage car, such as a grill, mirrors and even license plates. Some models have trees and gifts in the back dusted with fake snow. If you’re more fond of a cute and simple look, you can find less detailed or even one-dimensional designs that will often be cheaper. You may not need a lot of detail if it’s not going to be viewed close up.

Placement

Determining the right size for your Christmas truck decor will depend on where you want to place it. If you plan to put it somewhere up high on display, try not to get one that’s too heavy or breakable. If it’s going to be placed low and easily accessible to little hands, make sure it doesn’t have small or removable parts. Christmas trucks look great up on mantels, especially when accented with Christmas garland.

What to look for in quality Christmas truck decor

Function

Christmas truck decor varies widely from basic and stationery to interactive and fun. If you want it to function as well as it decorates, you can look for ones with moving wheels, working doors or controllable lights. You can also find trucks that allow you to remove the tree and gifts from the back in order to customize your display and better match your other decor. You can even find Christmas trucks that have numbered blocks in the bed for a fun Christmas countdown.

Material

If you want your Christmas truck to last for many holidays to come, be sure to get one that’s made out of high-quality wood or metal that won’t corrode or break. Hand-painted trucks tend to be of the highest quality. Most Christmas trucks are painted red, but you can find them in other colors as well. The trees in the back are typically made of plastic and polyurethane with fake snow.

Size

Be sure to look at the product dimensions when buying your Christmas truck decor. Most trucks are designed for mantles and tables and are between seven and ten inches. Ornaments will obviously be smaller and lighter while hanging decorations will take up more space.

How much you can expect to spend on Christmas truck decor

Most Christmas truck decor is relatively inexpensive with a price range between $15-$30, but details and high-quality materials can drive up the price to $35-$50.

Christmas truck decor FAQ

What does Christmas truck decor match with?

A. You can pair your new truck decor with other vintage Christmas icons, shiny red decorations and Christmas trees.

Can you decorate the bed of the truck?

A. It depends on the model, but many Christmas trucks allow you to remove the decorations out of the back and add your own. You can also add lights and fake snow to the already existing decorations for extra holiday flair.

What’s the best Christmas truck decor to buy?

Top Christmas truck decor

Plyemon Vintage Red Truck

What you need to know: This is a detailed and vintage-looking truck with a light-up removable tree.

What you’ll love: This truck comes with a removable light-up Christmas tree in the back. It’s a perfect piece for a mantle or window display. LED lights and a star topper decorate the tree.

What you should consider: The paint isn’t as bright as some customers expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas truck decor for the money

Hand Lettered Countdown Block Red Truck

What you need to know: This is a Christmas countdown truck with wooden numbered blocks in the bed.

What you’ll love: This truck is decorated with a hand-painted Christmas quote and includes a steering wheel, headlights and other details. It is interactive and made of sturdy wood, so it is great for families. It also comes with a one-dimensional tree.

What you should consider: It only counts down the 30 days before Christmas. The painting is sometimes inconsistent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OurWarm Vintage Red Truck

What you need to know: This is a shiny and classic red truck with two removable trees.

What you’ll love: This truck is hand-made out of high-quality metal. It has delicate details, such as movable wheels, mirrors and a grill. The trees are dusted with fake snow and the paint doesn’t chip.

What you should consider: Some customers reported that the details were poor or inaccurate. It was smaller than some customers expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

