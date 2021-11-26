Best custom Christmas ornament

Christmas tree decoration began in Germany, where trees were decorated with fruits to symbolize the coming spring season. Early ornaments were also made of simple household items such as nuts, foil paper, paper streamers and strings of popcorn.

Which custom Christmas ornament is best?

A large part of Christmas is making everywhere around you look and feel like Christmas. What better way is there to do that than spending time decorating your Christmas tree?

You can decorate solo or with your whole household as a fun, yearly tradition. Either way, a large part of your decoration will involve ornaments of all shapes and sizes. While certain ornaments are classic, customized ornaments have a much more personal feel and make the holidays even more special.

For unique custom Christmas ornaments, the Personalized Christmas Ornament Gift is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a custom Christmas ornament

Type

Christmas ornaments come in all shapes, styles and sizes. There’s an ornament for every type of person and when it comes to custom-made ornaments, there’s even more room for personalization. Common Christmas ornaments that can be customized include baubles, Santa figures, reindeer, stockings, snowmen, dancing figurines, pine cones, candy canes, angels, gift boxes, snowflakes, gingerbread men, and stars.

Personal style

Before buying a custom ornament, it’s important to consider how it fits into your personal style. What kind of ornaments do you already have? Would they match the custom items you’re considering? And what colors do you like? You don’t have to buy classic Christmas colors.

Once you’ve selected the type of ornament you like, decide how to personalize it. You may be able to customize it with names, pictures, art, cherished moments and beloved pets, winter scenery, special dates and occasions such as weddings and birthdays, favorite holiday quotes and even inside jokes.

Ornament fixture

Ornaments come in a variety of fixtures, and you may want one or another depending on the type of tree you have or your personal preference. Common fixtures are thread loops such as ribbons and metal hooks. Somecome as a thin wire wrap made to be twisted unto the branches of the tree.

What to look for in a quality custom Christmas ornament

Material

Just as ornaments come in a variety of styles and designs, they also come in different materials. The ornament’s weight and look will be determined by the material it’s made of. The most popular materials are plastic, wood, ceramic, metal, resin and glass.

It’s also important to choose materials that suit your lifestyle. For instance, glass ornaments may not be the best option if you live in a house with kids and animals that are likely to play around the tree, break the ornaments and possibly get injured.

Detail

While there are many styles of ornaments, what makes each custom ornament special are the details — the colors you choose, intricate patterns, well-printed photos and correctly spelled names. High-quality ornaments have exquisite details.

Durability

No matter what material they’re made of, well-made ornaments are built to last. However, certain materials need more care than others. Glass and ceramic ornaments are the most fragile, but can be preserved through gentle handling and storage.

How much you can expect to spend on a custom Christmas ornament

Depending on the type, you can get ornaments from as low as $4 to as high as $69.

Custom Christmas ornament FAQ

What can you personalize ornaments with?

A. Some DIY ways to personalize ornaments are drawing with a sharpie or glitter glue.

What do you need to make custom ornaments?

A. Clear plastic ornaments, coloring, glue and vinyl can be used to create your own customized ornaments.

What’s the best custom Christmas ornament to buy?

Top custom Christmas ornament

Personalized Christmas Ornament

What you need to know: This is a cute ceramic watercolor ornament with a glossy finish.

What you’ll love: This is personalized with any photo and text of your choice and the watercolor is digitally rendered, not hand painted, so it shouldn’t fade no matter how long it’s used. Your text can be further personalized in a variety of font options and the ornament comes with a ribbon fixture.

What you should consider: You can’t change the colors in the photos or remove objects from them.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top custom Christmas ornament for the money

Custom Christmas Tree Baubles

What you need to know: These are beautiful handmade birch baubles with high-quality craftsmanship.

What you’ll love: Using laser-cut technology, details such as names, dates and holiday text can be cut for your custom design. This bauble is lightweight and has a simple elegance that is an excellent, affordable addition to your Christmas ornaments.

What you should consider: This ornament does not come with a ribbon, thread or hook fixture of its own.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Personalized Mini Ugly Sweater Ornaments

What you need to know: These are tiny knitted sweaters in a wide range of designs.

What you’ll love: These mini ugly sweaters come in over 20 styles and 10 fonts. The text you select is made with vinyl for permanence, and some styles come with a picture or mini Christmas lights. They are a fresh, fun way to add some extra flair to your tree.

What you should consider: The text on the ornament is not stitched, as some users would prefer.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

