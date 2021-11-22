Best farmhouse Christmas decor

Farmhouse decor takes its inspiration from early 20th-century farmhouses in rural America, which were built from local materials and featured simple, practical and rustic interiors.

Which farmhouse Christmas decor is best?

For warm and cozy charm this Christmas, deck your halls with farmhouse decor. You can achieve this rustic, country style whether you live in the suburbs, an urban or a rural area by incorporating farmhouse decor into your home this holiday season.

While you’re probably too busy this time of year to make your own decorations, farmhouse decor often looks handmade or vintage. For example, for a farmhouse-style stocking, buy a cable-knitted one in ivory white, such as Fesciory 4-Pack Christmas Stockings.

What to know before you buy farmhouse Christmas decor

Material

The farmhouse aesthetic features all-natural materials such as wood, copper, stone, leather and wool. Linen and burlap are natural fabrics most commonly used in farmhouse decor. When decorating your house for Christmas in this traditional style, consider materials that were available to early agricultural and homestead settlements and are locally sourced.

Colors

Farmhouse decor is characterized by neutral, light and airy tones. Wood is usually natural or whitewashed. Pale hues and soft colors such as dusty blue, light gray, sage green or light tan are incorporated in modern farmhouse decor as well as darker blues, yellows, reds and greens as accents.

Artificial vs. natural

While plastic certainly didn’t exist when the first farmhouses were built, many Christmas decorations are made from plastic and can be reused from year to year. While the most authentic Christmas greenery is real, such as garlands and wreaths, many consumers find it more economical and eco-friendly to reuse artificial Christmas greenery.

Whether you choose an artificial Christmas tree or real Christmas tree, a fir or pine fits right in with the farmhouse aesthetic, especially if you “spruce” it up with vintage-inspired ornaments or natural elements such as pine cones or winter berries.

What to look for in quality farmhouse Christmas decor

Wreath

Wreaths are popular Christmas decorations to place on your doors for some holiday cheer. Christmas wreaths can be artificial or real. For farmhouse Christmas decor, select a traditional wreath made from fir sprigs, lambs ear or eucalyptus and decorated with pine cones or holly. Cotton wreaths, whether artificial or real, also offer a wintery rustic look.

Garland

Garlands are great ways to decorate your interior for Christmas and fit in wonderfully with the farmhouse aesthetic. Choose fir, eucalyptus, holly, cotton or lambs ear garlands to drape over your mantel, doorway or railings.

Centerpiece

A winter foliage arrangement, whether faux or real, is a Christmas essential if you have a wood farmhouse table. Look for a centerpiece that comes in a vintage-inspired glass vase or wooden planter. Holly, poinsettias, pine cones and evergreen sprigs are commonly used in centerpieces. Centerpieces also come in a wreath form, which you can place flat on your table and over a burlap or linen runner for an extra rustic touch.

Stocking

Farmhouse stockings all have a homemade aesthetic, whether or not they’re actually handmade. Cable-knitted stockings in cream, oatmeal or barn-red colors offer vintage appeal. Woolen, hand-knit stockings are the most authentic, but many consumers opt for more affordable, polyester yarn stockings. You can also buy burlap or linen stockings that come in neutral colors and may feature plaid cuffs or Christmas graphics such as snowflakes or reindeer.

Pillow

Switching out your pillow covers or pillows with ones made from burlap, linen or flannel is an affordable way to make your home look, well, more down-home. Christmas-themed farmhouse pillows may be seasonal but are a fun and festive addition to your household during the holidays.

Ornaments

Last but not least, vintage-inspired Christmas tree ornaments put the finishing touches on your farmhouse Christmas decor. Wood and burlap ornaments, including burlap garlands, are popular as is decorating your tree with pine-cone ornaments. Plastic ornaments are discouraged for an authentic farmhouse look.

How much you can expect to spend on farmhouse Christmas decor

Expect to pay $10-$100 for farmhouse Christmas decor, including ornaments, stockings, wreaths, pillows and garlands.

Farmhouse Christmas decor FAQ

Can you combine farmhouse Christmas decor with modern Christmas decorations?

A. You sure can. The farmhouse style in general includes modern conveniences. You can weave the style with the Christmas decorations you already have. Many of them may already fit into the farmhouse aesthetic, such as garland, wreaths and glass or metal ornaments. Think minimalist and simple when combining your decor.

Are there specific colors you should use when decorating a house in farmhouse Christmas decor?

A. Choose a soft color palette and decorations that include sage green, oatmeal, antique white and barn red to mimic the earthy and warm tones of a Christmastime farmhouse.

What’s the best farmhouse Christmas decor to buy?

Top farmhouse Christmas decor

Fesciory 4-Pack Christmas Stocking

What you need to know: These deluxe, knitted stockings hold all the Christmas goodies while looking cozy and classy hanging over your fireplace.

What you’ll love: The ivory-white cable knit is classic and timeless. At 18 inches long and 5 inches wide, these stockings can pack in quite the gifts. The weave is thick and the yarn is a perfect neutral cream color.

What you should consider: While the stockings are well made, they can stretch out and lose shape when bigger items are placed in them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top farmhouse Christmas decor for the money

Sunshane Burlap Christmas Stockings

What you need to know: This is a bargain eight-pack of burlap Christmas stockings with both plain and colorful cuff options.

What you’ll love: These flaxen-colored stockings are popular for DIY decorators and you can embroider them or embellish them with iron-on vinyl transfers. The neutral color blends in well with other Christmas decorations. The stockings are lined and well sized.

What you should consider: The stockings can arrive wrinkled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Winter Berry Real Twigs and Sticks Wreath

What you need to know: A beautiful winter wreath, it has frosted white berries you can reuse every winter.

What you’ll love: A long-lasting combination of natural materials and artificial ones, this real twig wreath works for the entire winter season, not just for Christmas. The wreath is beautiful and can be a statement piece in any room.

What you should consider: This delicate but solid wreath is recommended for indoor use only.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

