Best green Christmas stocking

If you don’t have a fireplace where you can hang your Christmas stockings, you can use something else like a bookcase, string, curtain rod or knob to hang them.

Which green Christmas stocking is best?

Red and green Christmas stockings have a traditional Christmas look that still resonates with people of all ages. Everyone has their preference, but green is an amazing color for stockings and meshes well with other colors like red, white and even blue. It’s also a versatile color, having lighter and darker color options that please the eye, and green tends to remind people of nature, leaves and happiness.

Festive Stockings Shop Luxury Green Velvet Christmas Stocking is a beautiful choice for almost anyone. It has a traditional Christmas stocking aesthetic with green velvet and a white cotton topper. Its large size also allows you to stick any stocking stuffer you can imagine inside.

What to know before you buy a green Christmas stocking

Traditional vs. modern

Some people really like a traditional Christmas. Classic stockings usually feature a solid-colored body — typically red or green — with a white top. Sometimes a name is also embroidered on the stocking. Despite it being the 21st century, these stockings still have a lot of charm and usher the Christmas spirit into any room they’re placed in.

More modern stockings have also become very popular. There are knitted and plaid Christmas stockings, and many stockings now feature graphics of things not traditionally associated with Christmas, like movie characters. Colors like blue and purple are on the rise in terms of popularity, and they often go together well with green.

Types

There are many Christmas stockings on the market, but there are a few common types you’ll likely encounter.

Velvet Christmas stockings are made of closely woven fabrics like cotton or nylon. They tend to have a glossy appearance and they’re very soft. Many traditional stockings are made of velvet.

Knitted Christmas stockings are made with thread and yarn. You can see the weave of the fabric, which gives it a very handmade appearance. These stockings are currently taking the holiday season by storm.

Plaid stockings are made with patterns on cloth and incorporate different colors. Typically, plaid stockings have squares with two to three different colors. These blur the lines between traditional and modern, though they're currently trending.

Matching decor

Everyone’s home has a different color and design scheme. It makes sense to get stockings that complement the colors of your home rather than contrast with it. Luckily, green is a color that pairs well with most others, and there are lighter and darker green stockings available. If red and green don’t work well for you, consider trying more unorthodox colors like gold, blue, purple or even black.

What to look for in a quality green Christmas stocking

Handmade

A lot of people choose to make their own stockings, but not everyone has the time or ability to do so. When buying stockings, it’s always nice to get a stocking that makes you feel cozy and cared for. Handmade stockings are often preferable to mass-produced stockings due to their individual nature and how they reflect your personality.

Personalization

Many stockings come with personalization options, which allow you to add a name, and sometimes even a font. Other options like nametags work just as well, but a lot of people like to see their family members’ names on the stockings. You can always add them yourself, but many stockings allow for custom names.

Size

Bigger stockings are not necessarily better, but they can hold more. However, some people may prefer small stockings due to how adorable they are and how little space they take up. It might be fitting for a young child to have a smaller stocking. At the end of the day, the best size for a stocking is in the eye of the beholder.

How much can you expect to spend on a green Christmas stocking

Stocking prices vary, especially since many of them are hand-crafted. You find them as cheap as $10, and they can be as expensive as $40. The average cost is around $10-$20 for one stocking.

Green Christmas stocking FAQ

Why do green stockings sell out so fast?

A. Green is one of the most popular Christmas colors, and it’s been associated with Christmas for a long time. It’s also an inoffensive color that most people enjoy looking at, so green stockings sell well.

What green stocking is best for a pet?

A. This is really up to the person getting the stocking, but many people prefer smaller stockings for pets with a personalized name or even a photo of the pet. It’s fun to include pets in the holiday, and there are tons of stocking stuffers available for them.

What’s the best green Christmas stocking to buy?

Top green Christmas stocking

Festive Stockings Shop Luxury Green Velvet Christmas Stocking

What you need to know: This is a classic handmade green velvet Christmas stocking with a white top lined with small bells.

What you’ll love: Enjoy the look of a traditional stocking. It’s 18 inches tall and 9 inches wide, leaving plenty of room for stocking stuffers. It’s handmade with high-quality velvet, cotton and faux shearling.

What you should consider: There are no personalization options, so you’ll have to take care of that yourself.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top green Christmas stocking for the money

The Landry Design Co. Personalized Christmas Stockings

What you need to know: These stockings come with color and character options, making them a fun choice for children and holiday enthusiasts.

What you’ll love: These simple yet detailed stockings come in many colors, including green. Choose from Santa, a snowman or a reindeer. The stockings are handmade, and you can personalize them with names.

What you should consider: At 18 inches tall, they’re smaller than some other stockings.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Turnbow Designs Christmas Stocking

What you need to know: This is a traditional green Christmas stocking with a plaid topper and personalization options.

What you’ll love: Both traditional and modern design are fused in this gorgeous green plaid Christmas stocking. Choose the font you want for the name. It’s 21 inches tall and 9 inches wide, leaving room for stocking stuffers without taking up too much space.

What you should consider: Some people may prefer an embroidered name over the name tag design.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Stephen Morin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

