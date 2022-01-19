Best kitchen wall art

The kitchen often gets overlooked when it comes to decorating your home. Kitchen wall art is a great way to personalize your space and showcase your style and personality to your guests.

Which kitchen wall art is best?

For many, the kitchen is the heart of a home. It’s where families gather and spend precious hours talking, creating, sharing and much more. Still, for such a central space in the home, it often gets overlooked when it comes to decorating. Though a simple addition, wall art can make your space uniquely yours. Whether a picture or a quote, wall art can add a touch of personality to your home.

The Blue Kaleido Happiness is Homemade Kitchen Sign will look great in just about any kitchen. Made from wood, it can be purchased in three different sizes and in four different finishes to fit perfectly in your space.

What to know before you buy kitchen wall art

Size

Choose a size that will best accommodate your kitchen. Selecting art that’s too big can make your space feel crowded, while art that’s too small can get overlooked in a room. Go for a happy medium. Leaning toward the smaller side is ideal because smaller pieces of art can be moved for better arrangement. A hint of art will go a long way.

Style and taste

Your style and personality should be reflected in your art. Do you prefer vintage, trendy and modern or something else entirely? Whatever you choose, be mindful that wall art is the perfect opportunity to showcase your style. Funny quotes, colorful paintings and photographs or meaningful sayings all add to who you are and convey what the kitchen means to you.

Theme

Choosing to go with a theme certainly ties the room together or sets it apart. A theme allows you to have a bit of fun. Your style and personal taste can influence this greatly, or a theme may offer the opportunity to go with something completely opposite of your typical taste in order to create a space that’s truly unique and fun. For instance, a 1950s vintage-themed wall can be an exciting experiment.

What to look for in quality kitchen wall art

Feeling

Your kitchen wall art should make you feel joy and happiness. Depending on the art, it might even motivate and inspire you. Quotes, paintings of tranquil environments, photographs of loved ones, vintage decor or whatever art you choose should evoke a feeling. Art is subjective; thus, as long as it speaks to you, you’ve made the right choice.

Consistency

Wall art that ties the space together creates a less jarring effect. If jarring is what you’re going for, choose art that creates that feeling. If consistency is what you prefer, look for colors that complement one another, frames that blend with the room and overall styles that flow with the furniture, appliances and theme of the kitchen.

Use

There’s wall art that serves a purpose other than looking wonderful in your kitchen. Some kitchen wall art displays helpful cooking tips and other information to make your time in the kitchen more efficient. For example, some wall art shows measurement conversions. Others display simple recipes for spice blends, cocktails or coffee drinks.

How much you can expect to spend on kitchen wall art

The cost of kitchen wall art can vary. You can find most quality kitchen wall art from $5-$70.

​Kitchen wall art FAQ

Does my wall art need to be the focal point of my kitchen?

A. Typically, kitchen wall art is meant to decorate your space and not draw attention away from it. Subtle, smaller pieces often strike the right balance of being seen and effortlessly blending in with the surrounding style and theme. Choosing your wall art to be the focal point of your kitchen, however, is a personal choice that comes down to personal taste.

Can I blend different styles of wall art?

A. Not everyone strives for consistency. Some prefer styles that are more chaotic and different than safe and predictable. Mixing opposite materials and/or colors might be breaking the “rules,” but it’s your kitchen — break tradition if your heart desires. Try out different styles and themes to see what works and what doesn’t. You might be surprised at what you find.

What’s the best kitchen wall art to buy?

Top kitchen wall art

Blue Kaleido Happiness is Homemade Kitchen Sign

What you need to know: With this versatile sign, buyers can choose the size and finish of the final product to fit their kitchen decor.

What you’ll love: The design is handmade and can be customized to fit into your space. Each artwork is handcrafted and made to order. Attention to detail is a must for this seller.

What you should consider: No hanging equipment is provided with the purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top kitchen wall art for the money

Merrill Weber Matted Waffles Fine Art Print

What you need to know: Perfect for the waffle lover, this artwork is of an original oil painting with great detail and a fun design.

What you’ll love: This 12 by 12-inch print will give your home kitchen a classy vibe. It’s subtle enough to stand out without overpowering the rest of the space. The print is vivid and can be placed in your frame of choice, giving you more control of the overall product.

What you should consider: Buyers will have to purchase the frame separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Christopher Man Types of Spices Poster

What you need to know: This print is a great choice for those who love to spend time in the kitchen, whipping up recipes from their favorite recipe book.

What you’ll love: It’s perfect for the chef in your home. Choose from three different sizes to fit in your kitchen. The poster includes spice recipes of common spice blends so you’ll never have to Google them again.

What you should consider: In comparison to other options, it isn’t the most decorative of choices.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

