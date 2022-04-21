Which nautical throw pillows are best?

They may be small, but throw pillows can have a mighty impact on your space. If you’re trying to create an ocean theme for your room, a nautical throw pillow might be the perfect accent piece.

Decorative nautical throw pillows come in various designs, from simple navy blue patterns to detailed illustrations of mythical sea creatures. If you want a colorful set of pillow covers with a unique nautical design, the Ulove Love Yourself Mediterranean Pillow Cover Set is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a nautical throw pillow

Design

All throw pillows are unique, even if they share a nautical theme. However, most share a similar coastal color scheme by focusing on blue, teal, and white shades. If you want to give a room a nautical vibe, the key is choosing decor that looks beach-inspired without being distracting. Pillows that depict familiar maritime images such as anchors, lighthouses and sea creatures can instantly create a maritime feel.

Keep in mind that it’s better to display various nautical images rather than focusing on just one. For instance, if all of your throw pillows depict lighthouses, it could feel like the room has a lighthouse theme instead of a nautical theme.

Shape

Most throw pillows are square, but you can also find ones that are rectangular, round or shaped like an aquatic animal, like a whale or starfish. If you’re buying throw pillow covers, make sure to check the measurements and purchase an insert that is the same shape and size.

Size

The standard size for a throw pillow is 18 inches by 18 inches, but you can find pillows in all kinds of sizes. If you’re not sure what size throw pillow you should get, be sure to measure the depth of your furniture. The last thing you want is a nautical throw pillow that looks too small or too big for the space.

What to look for in a quality nautical throw pillow

Closure

The majority of throw pillow covers come with a zippered or envelope-style closure. Zippers are durable and secure, but they are often more expensive than other closure types. Poorly designed zippers can also poke out of the pillowcase and dig into your arm or back. Envelope closures have two pieces of fabric that overlap to hold the insert in place. These pillows have a clean, finished look but stay closed as well as zippered closures.

Care

Check the product details closely to see if your nautical throw pillow cover is machine-washable. Some throw pillows with sequins or three-dimensional embellishments can get damaged in the washing machine or dryer, so always follow the care instructions printed on the tag.

Materials

Manufacturers typically make throw pillows out of cotton, polyester or linen. You may be able to find pillow covers with more unusual fabrics, like leather and velvet. If you’re going for a nautical theme, stick with a simple yet durable material, like natural linen or cotton. If you like to fill your home with eco-friendly decor, you can also find pillows made with recycled or biodegradable materials.

Pillow sets

When shopping for nautical throw pillows, think about how many you’ll need. Some throw pillows are sold individually, while others come in a set of four or more. Buying a throw pillow set is a great way to ensure you’re decorating your space with a cohesive design.

How much you can expect to spend on a nautical throw pillow

Nautical throw pillows vary in price depending on the quantity, construction and material. A set of four pillows typically costs around $10-$20.

Nautical throw pillow FAQ

Can I use my throw pillows outdoors?

A. If you plan to use your throw pillows outdoors, check to make sure the pillows can handle the rain and sun. Keep in mind the colors may fade more quickly if they’re in the sun for long periods.

Can pillow inserts be bigger than the covers?

A. If you like your throw pillows to be particularly plump and full, it’s good to opt for an insert that’s slightly bigger than the cover. This allows you to slightly compress the pillow insert for a more plush look.

What’s the best nautical throw pillow to buy?

Top nautical throw pillow

Ulove Love Yourself Mediterranean Pillow Cover Set

What you need to know: These throw pillow are made with cotton linen, and they depict colorful illustrations of sea creatures.

What you’ll love: This pillow set comes in a stylish tan and blue color scheme and displays beautiful drawings of a seahorse, octopus, whale and sea turtle. You can use these nautical throw pillows both indoors and outdoors.

What you should consider: These pillows have a unique design aesthetic that may not fit in every nautical-themed room.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top nautical throw pillow for the money

Unibedding Vintage Sea Theme Throw Pillow Covers

What you need to know: Choose these nautical throw pillows if you want a timeless, monochromatic design and durable construction.

What you’ll love: The minimalist blue and white motif will fit in seamlessly with almost any nautical decor. The 50% cotton and 50% linen construction means that the pillows are environmentally friendly, too.

What you should consider: A few users didn’t receive all four pillow covers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Littlebeachtree Fabric Buoy Nautical Throw Pillows

What you need to know: If you want something a little unique, these throw pillows look like marine buoys.

What you’ll love: These handmade throw pillows feature a metal eyelet and cotton rope to make them look like an authentic buoy. There are four design patterns available, and the pillows are durable enough for indoor and outdoor use.

What you should consider: These unique throw pillows are considerably more expensive than other cushions.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

