Best tablecloth

Which tablecloth is best?

The right tablecloth can add a sense of style to your dinner table and turn a simple dinner into a special occasion. Tablecloths can also resist spills and stains to make living life with young kids a little simpler. Wipe-clean and simple PVC tablecloths are appropriate for daily use, while heavy cotton tablecloths are more luxurious and a great option for both special occasions and formal affairs. The Gee Di Moda 70-Inch Round Tablecloth is a first-rate tablecloth.

What to know before you buy a tablecloth

Material

There are several different kinds of tablecloth material, including oilcloth, PVC, cotton-poly blend, polyester and cotton. Cotton tablecloths are luxurious and crisp and hang fairly nicely, particularly if you select a tablecloth composed of heavy cotton. These tablecloths can be pricey, and you might need to iron them to keep them wrinkle-free.

Polyester tablecloths are inexpensive and naturally wrinkle-resistant. Cotton-poly tablecloths tend to drape more nicely than polyester tablecloths do, but they are also fairly wrinkle-resistant. PVC tablecloths are the perfect rugged tablecloths for everyday use. Oilcloth tablecloths are similarly spill-proof and made of a heavy cotton base with a top coating to make the tablecloth waterproof and simple to wipe clean.

Shapes

You typically want to select a tablecloth that is about the same shape as your dining table. That being said, round tablecloths often look great on square tables, as long as they’re big enough to cover the tabletop fully. Round and rectangular tablecloths are the most common tablecloths, but there are also oval tablecloths and square tablecloths available.

Sizes

Tablecloths should hang about 8-16 inches on each side for formal dining and about 3-6 inches on each side for casual dining. Keep this in mind when choosing the appropriate size of tablecloth for your situation. Multiply the amount of overhang you want by two, then add that amount to the width and length of the table.

What to look for in a quality tablecloth

Colors and patterns

You can find tablecloths in a wide range of solid colors, but you can also find a diverse range of patterns and prints, including elegant damask tablecloths, fall leaf prints, elaborate florals, plaid and polka dots. You should buy something you love, since patterns and colors are a matter of personal preference, but you should also consider what would look best in your dining room.

Washability

You will inevitably spill a drink or drop some food on your tablecloth, so it’s essential to find a washable tablecloth that is easy to clean. Oilcloth and PVC tablecloths are fairly easy to wipe clean, but you can also machine wash them on low heat. Fabric tablecloths also work well for machine washing and tumble drying.

Accessories

Tablecloths often come with accessories, including cloth napkins, placemats and table runners.

How much you can expect to spend on a tablecloth

Tablecloths range in price from about $10 to more than $100. The most basic tablecloths cost about $10-$20, while mid-priced tablecloths vary in price from $20-$40. High-end tablecloths range in price from $40-$60, and premium designer tablecloths go for more than $100.

Tablecloth FAQ

Do you need to use a tablecloth on your dining table?

A. You are not legally required to place a tablecloth on the dining table, and most people only use tablecloths on special occasions. That being said, you might opt to cover your dining table with a tablecloth at all times, especially if you have a dated or worn table. There are no rules about when you need to use a tablecloth, so you should just use them whenever you want to.

How can you make sure your tablecloth matches the look and style of your home?

A. Tablecloths might seem traditional, but you can actually find tablecloth options in a number of different styles, including sleek, modern and rustic. You should just shop around and search for the tablecloth option that suits your own style. Classic white is a wonderful and timeless option that you can brighten up with a table runner.

Which types of tablecloths are best for outdoor tables?

A. Any kind of tablecloth can work if you want a nice option for a single outdoor picnic meal. That being said, if you plan to leave the tablecloth outside for long periods of time, you should select an oilcloth tablecloth or a waterproof PVC tablecloth.

What’s the best tablecloth to buy?

Top tablecloth

Gee Di Moda 70-Inch Round Tablecloth

What you need to know: This durable, attractive and low-cost round tablecloth is available in a wide range of colors, including lilac and red.

What you’ll love: This Gee Di Moda tablecloth offers a durable construction with nicely weighted and thick fabric that stays put. The well-made polyester tablecloth is also washing machine-friendly.

What you should consider: The colors advertised online for this tablecloth are not completely accurate in person.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tablecloth for the money

Gee Di Moda Square Tablecloth

What you need to know: This tablecloth from Gee Di Moda is a square version of the best tablecloth with all of the same positive features.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive tablecloth is very durable, simple to iron, washable and richly colored with high-quality fabric. The tablecloth holds up well to machine drying.

What you should consider: This square tablecloth may slide around a little.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LinenTablecloth 90-Inch Oval Tablecloth

What you need to know: This stain-resistant tablecloth from LinenTablecloth is simple to care for and comes in multiple color options.

What you’ll love: This LinenTablecloth tablecloth doesn’t hold onto wrinkles, and you can easily iron out wrinkles that do happen. The tablecloth also features smooth stain-resistant material that is simple to clean.

What you should consider: The edges of this tablecloth are not entirely finished.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

