Best Thanksgiving table runner

Depending on your table and decorative vision, you can either place a runner directly on your table or lay it on top of a tablecloth.

Which Thanksgiving table runners are best?

While Halloween and Christmas provide opportunities to decorate your home with seasonal lights and inflatables, Thanksgiving is not celebrated in the same way. The majority of decorating involves incorporating a fall color palette into your home decor, specifically around the dining room table.

One of the easiest ways to add a little festive flair to your Thanksgiving table is by using a holiday table runner. The best Thanksgiving table runners will be appropriately sized for your table and fit in effortlessly with your decor. Glitzhome Embroidered Thanksgiving Tabletop Runner, for instance, is an elegant, 72-inch option that features neutral colors, allowing it to be cohesive with the decor of nearly any home.

What to know before you buy a Thanksgiving table runner

What is the purpose of a table runner?

A table runner is a somewhat narrow strip of decorative fabric that adorns a table. Its primary function is to add color and texture. It can be used to draw attention to the centerpiece and delineate where table settings go. Additionally, a table runner can help protect the table or tablecloth from spills and damages from hot serving dishes. While a table runner isn’t a necessity, it is a highly desirable element that allows you to quickly and easily elevate the elegance of any table.

Table runners are for more than dining room tables

Most people use a table runner on a dining room table. While that is the intended purpose, it is hardly the only one. A table runner can be used anywhere you’d like to quickly add a splash of style or seasonal decor. They also come in a variety of sizes, making them quite versatile. In addition to using a table runner for your dining table, you can use it to decorate a coffee table, an end table, a nightstand, a hall table or even a patio table. If you’d like to get even more creative, a table runner could be placed on a bed, used as a decorative rug, draped over a chair, run along the top of a dresser or even displayed as wall art.

What to look for in a quality Thanksgiving table runner

Appropriate length

The ideal length of your table runner depends on the size of your table and how you would like your table setting to look. If you would like the ends to hang over the sides of your table, you will need a runner that is longer than the table. If you just want a table runner to help highlight a centerpiece, its length should measure significantly shorter than the table’s. The only “wrong” size for a table runner is having one that is the same size as your table.

Appealing design

Ultimately, the design of your Thanksgiving table runner is a personal preference. However, as a rule of thumb, a table runner should not blend in with the table or tablecloth. Its purpose is to stand out. Look for a table runner with texture and colors that complement or contrast your table or tablecloth.

Quality material

Like the design, the best material is also somewhat dependent on the aesthetic sense of the consumer. In general, however, smooth fabrics, such as silk or satin, work best on tables with a smooth surface, such as highly lacquered wood or glass. Smooth fabrics are also often reserved for formal occasions. Fabrics that have a coarse texture are best for informal use on wood, stone or ceramic-tiled tables.

Cutwork features

Depending on your tastes, a Thanksgiving table runner that features cutwork can add a whole new dimension to your decor. Some of the best uses of cutwork revolve around accentuating the shape of leaves.

Ease of care

Even if everyone is exceptionally careful, it is inevitable for things to drip or spill on the table runner. The best table runner, therefore, should be one that is easy to clean. If possible, find a table runner that is machine washable.

How much you can expect to spend on a Thanksgiving table runner

You can get an inexpensive Thanksgiving table runner for less than $10. However, for a more durable option, it’s best to look in the $15-$25 price range. If you want a high-end table runner, it is possible to spend $200 or more.

Thanksgiving table runner FAQ

How do I use a table runner?

A. While most people place the table runner lengthwise down the center of the dining room table, you can also use it across the width of the table. When this is the case, it often serves as a placemat for two settings located across from each other. If you have a round table, two table runners can be placed in the form of an “X” to indicate four separate table settings.

How do I measure for a table runner?

A. For the traditional placement of a table runner, measure the length and width of your table. Depending on how far you’d like the table runner to hang off the edge of the table, add anywhere from 12-24 inches to the table’s measurement. The table runner should only be one-third the width of your table. For instance, if your table is 36 inches wide, your table runner can be 12 inches wide and be perfectly suitable.

Can I use placemats with a table runner?

A. Yes, you can definitely use placemats with a table runner. Keep in mind that it is important to use similar patterns and textures, so the table doesn’t look too busy.

What are the best Thanksgiving table runners to buy?

Top Thanksgiving table runner

Glitzhome Embroidered Thanksgiving Tabletop Runner

What you need to know: This 72-inch, handcrafted table runner has a simple yet elegant design that can add a touch of class to your holidays.

What you’ll love: Made of 80% polyester and 20% linen, this table runner can be machine washed on a gentle cycle with cold water and mild detergent. It features embroidered wheat along with the word “thankful” as decorative elements. The neutral color allows it to blend with a wide variety of home decor styles.

What you should consider: If you’re looking for a more ornate table runner for Thanksgiving, this might not be the best match for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Macy’s

Top Thanksgiving table runner for the money

OurWarm Thanksgiving Table Runner

What you need to know: This attractive farmhouse table runner features crisp autumn colors and a festive design.

What you’ll love: The embroidered maple leaves make this table runner suitable for any fall event, from birthdays to weddings to Thanksgiving dinner parties. It is made with high-quality polyester and has a double thickness that adds weight, so the runner will not slide off the table.

What you should consider: At 67 inches, this table runner is a little shorter than other options, but that may not be a deal-breaker.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Xia Home Fashions Autumn Leaves Embroidered Cutwork Table Runner

What you need to know: If you are looking for a festive Thanksgiving table runner that will get you compliments this holiday season, this is a top choice.

What you’ll love: With its rich fall colors and shimmering embroidery, this polyester table runner will add a festive fall flair to your dining room. It features intricate hand-rendered cutwork and is machine washable for easy cleaning.

What you should consider: Though this is a beautiful table runner, the higher price may make some buyers turn away.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

