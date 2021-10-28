Best welcome mat

Welcome mats can help reduce time spent vacuuming or sweeping around the house because particles get trapped within their fibers and are not spread wherever a person walks.

Which welcome mat is best?

First impressions are everything and in many cases, a welcome mat is the first thing guests see before entering your home. An excellent welcome mat makes a space feel homey, helping guests feel at ease when entering the residence. It also can be an expression of personality for the homeowner, offering a small window into the world of the person who lives there. The waterproof SlipToGrip Universal Doormat is a top pick for durability and ease of cleaning.

What to know before you buy a welcome mat

Materials

One of the most common welcome mat materials is coir, which is also known as natural fiber. These indoor welcome mats are created from the husks of coconut shells, making them naturally absorbent and giving them a rough exterior texture. There also are rubber mats, which are great for outdoor use because of their ability to trap dirt and dust from shoes. They are easy to clean by spraying with an outdoor hose. Fabric mats are made of cotton or other synthetics, giving them a smooth texture, much like a rug. They are best for indoor use.

Indoor vs. outdoor mats

One of the most important things to consider is whether you would like an indoor or an outdoor welcome mat. This distinction will determine what kind of material to look for as well as whether or not you want other features in the mat, such as water or UV resistance. A couple of materials ideal for outdoor mats are woven seagrass and waterproof coconut fibers.

Size

Most standard outdoor welcome mats start somewhere around 18-by-30 inches. This size is consistent with most doorframes and work particularly well in front of single doorways. A helpful rule of thumb is to find a welcome mat that takes up at least 80% of the width of the doorway, so it doesn’t look too small compared to the door.

What to look for in a quality welcome mat

Mold and mildew resistance

Most outdoor mats are mold and mildew resistant to a degree, but it is a good ideal to look for this specific feature when purchasing one. When a mat is both mold and mildew resistant, it will last longer, especially in climates susceptible to both. A mat like this also prevents the mat from carrying odors.

UV resistance

Much like mold and mildew resistance, finding a welcome mat that is UV resistant is helpful if you intend on purchasing an outdoor mat for a climate that has a lot of sunlight. UV protection keeps the welcome mat from fading or deteriorating quickly over time.

Multi-season mats

Multi-season welcome mats often are mold, mildew and UV resistant, making them durable and reliable year-round.

How much you can expect to spend on a welcome mat

Most welcome mats usually have a starting cost of around $15. These mats typically are made from polysynthetic fibers and are reliable and durable, although not as much as more expensive, higher-quality mats. Mid-tier and expensive welcome mats cost $20-$50 and can be made out of various materials such as rubber, coir and even metal. The most costly welcome mats tend to be those with more intricate designs to fit particular aesthetic tastes.

Welcome mat FAQ

How often should you clean your welcome mat?

A. Clean welcome mats somewhat regularly. Clean mats are much more effective at trapping dirt and other debris that come off the bottom of shoes. For most indoor mats, you can vacuum, while for many outdoor mats, you can rinse with a hose and let air-dry.

What is a layered welcome mat?

A. Layered welcome mats are designed with two different textiles, with a bigger rug on the bottom and a smaller rug on top. These kinds of mats can be great ways to add new aesthetic style to your entryway.

What is the best welcome mat to buy?

Top welcome mat

SlipToGrip Universal Door Mat

What you need to know: This anti-slip and the waterproof welcome mat is perfect for any entryway, both indoors and outdoors.

What you’ll love: It comes in five colors. Its polypropylene fiber construction ensures it is durable and long-lasting while also being easy to clean.

What you should consider: Many users have mentioned this welcome mat is somewhat plain and does not offer very much in terms of style.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top welcome mat for the money

Sierra Concepts Front Door Mat Welcome Mats 2-Pack

What you need to know: This two-for-one welcome mat offer provides two heavy-duty mats that are great for trapping mud and other debris.

What you’ll love: You can use it indoors and outdoors. They are easy to sweep or hose off and are available in three colors.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that they work better as indoor mats and are not very waterproof.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

Welcome Mat Home Sweet Home Doormat

What you need to know: This homey welcome mat is perfect for any entryway or porch, measuring 18-by-28 inches.

What you’ll love: It features a nonslip and durable surface constructed with high-quality rubber. It is available in 10 color options.

What you should consider: This is an indoor mat only.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

