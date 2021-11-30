Best white Christmas tree decoration

The perfect white Christmas tree decoration can bring a touch of the wintry outdoors into your home.

Which white Christmas tree decoration is best?

Festive white Christmas tree decorations bring a sophisticated, wondrous dazzle to holiday trees. From ornaments to tree toppers, the best white Christmas tree decorations come in all kinds of shades and styles.

However, they all have one common bigger purpose: to make your Christmas tree the most beautiful tree on the block. If you’re looking for the best awe-inspiring white Christmas tree decoration, the Northlight Seasonal Pre-Lit Fiber Faux Fur Angel Christmas Tree Topper is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a white Christmas tree decoration

While Christmas lights are popular holiday decorations, there are many others, too. It’s important to consider a few key points about white Christmas tree decorations to make sure you’ll enjoy yours as much as possible.

Shade of white

Like other colors, white comes in all kinds of shades and hues, from bright whites to soft, creamy whites. Consider which shade you’d like and try to stick with it for all white tree decorations. Alternatively, you can mix and match shades of white, but be careful doing this — you don’t want to end up with so many shades that the tree looks disheveled. A few different shades will do well enough.

Lights vs. no lights

Many white Christmas tree decorations contain some type of light feature, so you’ll need to decide whether you want that or not. If you do find a white Christmas tree decoration that has lights, consider how it is powered. Does it take batteries? Do you need to plug it in? Will the power type work with your holiday tree setup?

Theme

If your tree is a little tinsel tree not designed to mimic a real evergreen tree, adorning it with flocked, snow-covered, white realistic garland may not look right. If your theme is farmhouse or country, avoid an industrial-style or metallic garland. Stick with your theme throughout your tree decor — from the topper to the skirt.

What to look for in a quality white Christmas tree decoration

Durability in construction

Make sure your decorations won’t fall apart during the first year of use. Tree toppers should sit securely at the top of the tree, and garlands should be more than just a thin string. Look for a thick, braided cord as the center of garlands. Ornaments should be shatterproof, especially if there will be small children and pets around the tree for the holidays.

Bold, fade-free color

Fading and discoloration are common problems with low-quality seasonal decorations. Look for decorations that use colored plastic instead of plastic that has a coat of paint on it. It won’t take long for that paint to chip away little by little. This is especially true regarding reflective metallic paints, which tend to scratch quickly and peel off. Look for decorations with acrylic paint, if anything.

Fire-resistant or flame-retardant properties

Every year, decoration-related fires happen. To avoid a catastrophe, make sure your tree accessories or embellishments are fire-resistant or flame-retardant. The best high-quality decorations will confirm this on the packaging (and sometimes, the product itself). If you live in a dorm, apartment or another type of multi-family housing, using fire-resistant decorations is often a requirement.

How much you can expect to spend on a white Christmas tree decoration

Depending on whether you buy a single white ornament or a grand, blazing white Christmas star tree topper with lights and sounds, you can expect to spend anywhere from $5-$100 on average for white Christmas tree decorations.

White Christmas tree decoration FAQ

Is it better to buy decorations as a set or by individual piece?

A. There are kits available that contain everything you need to decorate a tree, which is convenient and oftentimes money-saving. Be cautious, though. Some kits sacrifice quality for quantity.

What decorations are safe for households with pets?

A. Look for shatterproof ornaments, garland that is not made of tinsel and lights that do not hang down past the tree’s bottom branches. Never decorate your tree with long strands of tinsel if you have pets. They tend to eat it, which can cause severe digestive issues and is a choking hazard.

What’s the best white Christmas tree decoration to buy?

Top white Christmas tree decoration

Northlight Seasonal Pre-Lit Fiber Faux Fur Angel Christmas Tree Topper

What you need to know: This gorgeous white angel is well-made and features faux-fur detail and color-changing fiber optic wings.

What you’ll love: The angel requires three AA batteries, so there are no plugs or cords to worry about. She can be easily spot cleaned, which will keep her beautiful for many years.

What you should consider: This angel decoration weighs 2 pounds, which can be a bit heavy for trees with smaller, weaker tops.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top white Christmas tree decoration for the money

Northlight 125-Pack Christmas Ball Ornaments in White

What you need to know: These decorations come in a few different soft white shades and vary just enough from one shade to another to present a beautiful display for any tree.

What you’ll love: This set includes enough ornaments to decorate even a large tree. The decorations are shatterproof, durable and diverse. Ornament caps don’t pop out easily, which is a feature that can be hard to find.

What you should consider: This pack may be too large for small trees, making it cost-prohibitive for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland

What you need to know: This garland comes ready to use right out of the box and is realistic, fire-retardant and high-quality.

What you’ll love: The included white lights are perfectly spaced and give off a beautiful soft white light. Needles are covered in artificial snow with good staying power to last for several seasons.

What you should consider: At only 9 feet long, you’ll need a few garland strands for larger trees.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

