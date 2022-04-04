Budget-friendly ways to make backyards look nice

If you’re planning on spending more time in your backyard this season, you’re probably looking for new ways to spruce up your favorite outdoor space. While there are plenty of high-ticket investments you can make, you don’t need to spend big bucks to outfit your backyard with cool stuff. There are plenty of budget-friendly products — from string lights to raised garden beds — that will make your backyard the coziest spot around.

What you need to know about making your backyard look nice on a budget

Choosing decor

When it comes to choosing outdoor decor for your backyard, placement is everything. The side of your house facing the patio, for example, is a sprawling space that can be adorned with outdoor wall art or string lights. If you have an empty spot beneath a shady tree, an antique-inspired bistro set adds a whimsical touch. And if you’re looking for a focal point in your yard, opt for a small birdbath.

Look for outdoor organization

Sprucing up your backyard on a budget entails more than investing in decorative and welcoming items. It’s also a matter of keeping the space tidy — starting with outdoor organization essentials.

Garden hoses can look unruly on the ground, which is why it’s worth buying a simple hose reel to wrangle them. Deck box: If your children have a wide variety of backyard games and toys, toss them inside a low-profile deck box when they’re not in use.

If your children have a wide variety of backyard games and toys, toss them inside a low-profile deck box when they’re not in use. Resin trash bin: Regular trash cans are eyesores in backyards, but resin trash bins are attractive alternatives that blend in with patio furniture and decor.

Decorate with backyard games

If you’re on a tight budget, backyard games are affordable investments that lend themselves to plenty of use — and play. And because they often have large footprints, they also become the focal points of backyard spaces. Volleyball nets and cornhole boards are top choices because they engage several guests at once during barbecues and other outdoor gatherings.

Opt for cost-effective investments

There are several backyard accessories you can buy on a budget, but sometimes, it’s better to spend a little more because it will save you money down the line. A quality patio furniture set is a small investment, but if you take care of it, it can last for a decade or longer. The same is true for sheds and outdoor light fixtures — you get what you pay for. With that said, if you’re willing to upgrade these products within a few years, by all means, choose inexpensive alternatives for the time being.

Top 8 budget-friendly backyard products

Southern Patio FlexSpace Raised Garden Bed

If you’d like to cultivate a small backyard garden, this modular raised garden bed is a worthwhile investment. It’s made with weather-resistant polypropylene and withstands the test of time.

Permande Solar Torch Lights

These solar torch lights are perfect for illuminating walkways, landscaping and pool areas. They flicker with a warm, soothing glow that creates a relaxing ambiance.

Green Decore Outdoor Reversible Rug

Give your favorite seating area an artsy, cozy vibe with this colorful outdoor rug. It’s made with recycled plastic, and it’s easy to wipe clean or hose down.

Hampton Bay Piedmont Steel Fire Pit

This affordable fire pit does more than look good. It’s a 2-in-1 design that comes with a cooking grate for easy grilling and barbecuing. The elegant steel construction blends in well with patio furniture.

Orange Casual Patiorama Wicker Patio Furniture Set

If you’re looking for a laid-back patio furniture set for enjoying your morning coffee, this wicker trio is a top choice. The wide, deep chairs are inviting, and the small side table is the perfect size for a couple of mugs and small plates.

Perky-Pet Copper Panorama Hanging Bird Feeder

This panorama bird feeder has a 2-pound seed capacity as well as a sure-lock cap to prevent spills or tampering. It also has a 360-degree perch so birds can hang out while they dine.

FirsTime & Co. Sundeck Outdoor Clock

A practical piece, this sun-inspired outdoor clock displays time and temperature. It has an aged copper finish that complements outdoor walls, and it easily becomes the focal point of the space.

Hampton Bay Surf Blue Metal Garden Stool

Look no further for a color accent table. The light blue garden stool is a handsome addition that can sit between outdoor chairs or next to pool loungers. It’s also a popular choice for entryways and sunrooms.

