Best smart ceiling fan

John Hunter and his son James were the first to popularize the ceiling fan using a model that was belt-driven and water-powered in 1886.

Which smart ceiling fans are best?

As with any invention that has the staying power and utility to be used for over a century, the humble electrical ceiling fan has come a long way. Originally credited to Phillip Diehl, the first ceiling fan was made from a pair of paddle blades affixed to the motor he had invented for the Singer sewing machine. The Big Ass Fans Haiku L Smart Ceiling Fan represents a real breath of fresh air in both technology and capabilities.

What to know before you buy a smart ceiling fan

Cubic meters per minute (CMM)

One of the most important things to know is how well your fan can move air. The chief means of measuring this metric is known as cubic meters per minute — or CMM. This refers to the total volume of air that can be moved.

A higher CMM translates into a greater ability to move air and create stronger breezes. Depending on the room where you would like to install your new smart ceiling fan, you should make sure that the CMM rating is sufficient for your cooling needs.

Streamlined modern designs

Though old-fashioned paddle fans may hold some nostalgic memories, their uneven rotations are not very efficient. In addition, anyone who has ever accidentally run into a pull chain at face level knows it can be a painful thing to experience.

A quality smart ceiling fan will have factory-balanced, wobble-free blades. Besides being made from durable materials like metal and hybrid resin, these ceiling fans are easy to control. They are easily operated by remote control and voice commands. However, you should always consider the room placement of any fan to avoid any unpleasant surprises.

Low noise levels and easy to clean

Now that you have installed your brand-new smart ceiling fan, you might be rather frustrated to find you have to clean it as often as your old unit. After all, you shouldn’t have to decide between making your rooms cooler and rapidly spreading any dust across the immediate area.

As such, one important thing to consider in buying a ceiling fan is whether the unit has been treated to avoid dust accumulation. Furthermore, you should also think about the acceptable level of noise your fan makes as well as how costly it might be to operate regularly.

What to look for in a quality smart ceiling fan

Multiple modes of operation to assist in all seasons

Though you might think that a smart ceiling fan is only good for keeping your home cool during the summer months, fan technology can do much more than that. For example, many smart ceiling fans can switch into different modes like “eco-mode” or “sleep mode.” Some smart fans can even reverse the direction of their motors.

Being able to switch your ceiling fan from downdraft to updraft will lower your power consumption by circulating warmer air. Whether you want to simulate the feeling of a natural breeze, keep rooms cooler or save on your monthly bills, a smart ceiling fan is an ideal solution.

LED light capabilities

Even though you are likely purchasing a fan to improve the temperature and air circulation in your home, why not go with something more versatile? For example, you could purchase a typical ceiling fan with filament light bulbs that need to be replaced regularly. On the other hand, you could go with an LED light kit that will last for years (or even decades).

LEDs also offer fully customizable settings while creating a warmer and brighter environment. With features like full-range light dimming and multiple brightness settings, smart ceiling fans can also provide excellent illumination.

Hand-held remote controls and virtual assistant integration

Being able to change the settings on your new smart ceiling fan from anywhere in the room is convenient, but doing so without lifting a finger is even better. In addition to coming with remote controls, some fans can be controlled with VA technology like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It should be noted though that some smart ceiling fans require additional equipment before such features can be used.

How much you can expect to spend on a smart ceiling fan

Depending on your budget and any desired features, a quality smart ceiling fan can cost between $120-$835.

Smart ceiling fan FAQ

Is it OK to leave my smart ceiling fan running 24 hours a day?

A. While it is technically possible to do, it is highly recommended that you stick to a maximum of 8 hours. To do otherwise will subject your unit to unnecessary mechanical strains.

Will buying a smart ceiling fan help reduce my monthly power bill?

A. When used as part of a well-designed air conditioning system, smart ceiling fans can help lower power bills. They do this by ensuring efficient air circulation and reducing the overall use of the air conditioning system.

What are the best smart ceiling fans to buy?

Top smart ceiling fan

Big Ass Fans Haiku L Smart Ceiling Fan

What you need to know: This top-of-the-line smart ceiling fan has all the bells and whistles.

What you’ll love: This unit features seven operating speeds including Sleep mode, Eco mode, Whoosh Mode and Timer. It also includes an integrated LED light kit featuring 16 distinct brightness settings. You can also control it both with your phone and digital voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with being able to consistently connect the unit with Wi-Fi.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top smart ceiling fan for the money

Hunter Dempsey Indoor Low Profile Ceiling Fan with LED Light and Remote Control

What you need to know: This affordable smart ceiling fan offers great features for the price.

What you’ll love: It has a multispeed reversible fan motor with both downdraft and updraft capabilities. It also has a universal remote control and energy-efficient dimmable LED lights. It comes with a limited lifetime motor warranty and is designed for rooms with low ceilings.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with excessive noise and power surge issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Minka-Aire F787-WHF Protruding Mount 3 Flat White Bladed Smart Ceiling Fan

What you need to know: This is a great minimalist smart ceiling fan for those interested in efficiency over aesthetics.

What you’ll love: This unit features a six-speed reversible DC motor and remote control. You can also change the direction the blades spin. It can accommodate both custom LED light kits and voice control via a virtual assistant, but both kits must be purchased separately.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with excessive operating noise and breaking easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

