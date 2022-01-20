Best Toshiba dehumidifier

The dehumidifier was originally invented in 1902 by Willis Carrier and was designed to prevent damage to paper stock at the Sackett & Wilhelms Lithography and Printing Company in Brooklyn, New York.

Which Toshiba dehumidifiers are best?

Excessive moisture in your home can lead to several potential health risks and can cause physical materials like wood and drywall to decay. Thankfully, this can be easily avoided with a dehumidifier that will detect excessive moisture and capture it. By purchasing a sturdy and reliable unit like the Toshiba 50-Pint 115-Volt Dehumidifier with Built-in Pump and Continuous Drain, you can protect your home and your health at the same time.

What to know before you buy a Toshiba dehumidifier

Physical dehumidifier features

It is important to consider the size and strength required for your Toshiba dehumidifier. Dehumidifiers come in various sizes and can remove up to 70 pints of water removed per day. Smaller units are best suited for smaller spaces like apartments. However, if you have a larger home, you will likely need to purchase a larger unit.

It’s especially important to consider a dehumidifier’s cubic foot per minute rating or CRM before purchasing one. A dehumidifier with a greater CRM rating means the unit will operate more efficiently when removing moisture from the air. It’s also worth considering the overall noise level.

Where to place a dehumidifier

Just like many other standing appliances, dehumidifiers need to be spaced at least 1 or 2 inches from walls, furniture and other objects. Place them in regularly cleaned rooms to avoid spreading dust.

Furthermore, it is also important to place your dehumidifier in a room that will do the most good in terms of capturing excessive water. For instance, by placing your dehumidifier in a room with lots of excessive moisture like an entryway or laundry room, you can capture it before it spreads to other rooms.

However, if your home experiences humidity issues regularly, you should contact a professional. If your issue is being caused by poor insulation or defective plumbing, it should be addressed promptly.

Key Toshiba dehumidifier features

The best Toshiba dehumidifiers have something called “continuous operation mode.” Through a hygrometer, your unit will automatically activate when moisture exceeds your set parameters. Once it detects that the relative humidity has reached your desired level, the unit will shut itself off to conserve power. Some models even offer quiet operation modes during bedtime hours and timers with automatic shut-offs.

What to look for in a quality Toshiba dehumidifier

Water storage, capacity and drainage

Ensure that any Toshiba dehumidifier you buy can remove water from your home efficiently without needing to be constantly emptied. One often overlooked aspect of dehumidifiers is whether water storage is bucket or bucketless. Bucketless water storage can make water disposal difficult. To save time, you should also look for a dehumidifier with a drainage hose that can constantly empty itself.

Given that many standing Toshiba dehumidifiers can easily weigh over 40 pounds, 50-70 pints of added water may make moving the unit difficult. Having the ability to remove a bucket from the back of the unit or stick a tube down the drain can save you a lot of time and back pain.

Maximum square foot coverage and ease of movement

Some dehumidifiers can be heavy. To avoid being stuck with a heavy unit you have to move throughout your home, consider purchasing a Toshiba dehumidifier with wheels to make transporting it much easier.

Another important factor to consider is square foot coverage. Purchase a unit appropriate for your square footage for maximum efficiency.

Energy Star certification and warning codes

Experiencing issues with your dehumidifier can be very frustrating. As such, look for a model that displays error codes clearly and concisely. Whether your water bucket is at max capacity or not placed correctly, you can instantly be aware and rectify the issue. Many Toshiba dehumidifiers also have EnergyStar certification so you can use it without your power bill going through the roof.

How much you can expect to spend on a Toshiba dehumidifier

Depending on your desired features and budget limitations, a quality Toshiba dehumidifier can cost between $170-$229.

Best Toshiba dehumidifier FAQ

What is the ideal level of relative humidity for my home?

A. According to EnergyStar, the ideal level of relative humidity is between 30% to 40% in winter and between 30% to 50% for the rest of the year.

Will using a dehumidifier help prevent mold and mildew in my home?

A. Yes, dehumidifiers help prevent the growth of mildew and mold in your home by removing excess moisture and improving your home’s overall air quality.

What’s the best Toshiba dehumidifier to buy?

Top Toshiba dehumidifier

Toshiba 50-Pint 115-Volt Dehumidifier with Built-in Pump and Continuous Drain

What you need to know: This sturdy and reliable Toshiba dehumidifier has great features and a large storage capacity.

What you’ll love: This model helps protect your home by removing up to 50 pints of water per day. It’s also lightweight and offers both manual and automatic humidity setups. This model also includes an optional drainage hose.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with the unit suffering technical failures within a year.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Toshiba dehumidifier for the money

Toshiba 35-Pint 115-Volt ENERGY STAR MOST EFFICIENT Dehumidifier with Continuous Operation Function

What you need to know: This affordable and efficient Toshiba dehumidifier has both a hygrometer and is EnergyStar certified.

What you’ll love: This unit features both continuous and automatic operation modes, which allows you to maintain your desired level of humidity with little input. In addition, it offers several warnings for a full bucket, clean filter and more to ensure efficiency.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with the auto defrost function not working and causing ice damage to coils.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Toshiba 50-Pint 115-Volt ENERGY STAR MOST EFFICIENT Dehumidifier with Continuous Operation Function

What you need to know: This robust Toshiba dehumidifier has great room-to-room portability.

What you’ll love: This unit features the ability to cover up to 4500 square feet. It’s also relatively lightweight and portable at just under 44 pounds. It also includes a one-year limited warranty covering all labor and parts.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with the compressor failing within a year of purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

