Nest Thermostat vs. Nest Learning Thermostat

Depending on your location and your energy provider, purchasing either a Nest thermostat or a Nest Learning Thermostat may entitle you to energy bill rebates or other rewards.

The difference between a Nest Thermostat and a Nest Learning Thermostat

The difference between a Nest Thermostat and a Nest Learning Thermostat is not about functionality; it’s about how attentive the device is to your individual needs. When you work in the summer, you adjust your thermostat, so the air conditioner isn’t running when no one is home. However, when you return, you don’t want to step into what feels like an oven.

Being able to control your home’s temperature when you are away is why the Nest thermostat was invented. But should you be buying the Nest Thermostat or the Nest Learning Thermostat? The answer to that depends on your affinity for creature comforts, your budget and whether or not you prefer a hands-on approach.

Nest Thermostat

The Nest Thermostat is the company’s standard smart thermostat. This unit gives you the ability to reduce your home’s energy bill by letting you program different temperature parameters throughout the day. It makes suggestions on how you could tweak your settings to save even more money on your energy bill.

By using a combination of sensors and GPS, the Nest Thermostat knows when you leave the house so it can jump into savings mode. If you’d like to change the temperature for any reason while you are not home, the Google Home app allows you to do that. Additionally, if you’d like to use a Google Nest device to control your thermostat with your voice, that option is available as well.

For safety, the Nest Thermostat monitors your usage and lets you know when it’s time for routine maintenance.

What you’ll love about the Nest Thermostat

It helps you save money: By being in control of the temperature of your home 24 hours a day, you can create heating and cooling schedules that allow you to save money on your energy bills.

By being in control of the temperature of your home 24 hours a day, you can create heating and cooling schedules that allow you to save money on your energy bills. It can be installed by an accomplished DIYer: This thermostat is designed to be installed by the homeowner. However, if you do not feel comfortable installing the unit yourself, it's best to hire a professional.

It is easy to program: Programming your Nest Thermostat simply involves setting different temperature parameters for different times of day.

It offers advice on saving energy: If your unit detects any usage practices that may be costing you money, it will send you notifications on what you can do to remedy the situation.

What you should consider about Nest Thermostat

It must be programmed: While some temperature changes are automated, you must manually enter your overall home profile at setup.

It doesn't offer as many color options: The Nest Thermostat is only available in four colors.

It is slightly less compatible than the Nest Learning Thermostat: The Nest Thermostat is compatible with roughly 85% of heating and cooling systems. To find out if your home system is compatible, click here.

It has a shorter warranty: This model only features a 1-year warranty.

Where to buy a Nest Thermostat

The Nest Thermostat is sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Home Depot and Kohl’s.

Nest Learning Thermostat

The Nest Learning Thermostat is the company’s high-end model. It has all of the features that the Nest Thermostat has, plus a few more. If you’d like to use this thermostat the same way you use the basic model, you can; however, you’d be missing out on the advanced features.

For instance, after making manual adjustments for a few days, the thermostat learns where you like to keep the temperature and it begins making the changes for you – there is no need for programming.

The Nest Learning Thermostat is compatible with Nest Temperature Sensors. These remote devices allow you to monitor and control the temperature in specific areas of your home. The Nest Learning Thermostat will learn which room should be which temperature at what time of day and make the necessary adjustments.

Aesthetically, the Nest Learning Thermostat has a larger, crisper display screen than the Nest Thermostat. It also comes with a trim plate, features a metallic ring and has a wider variety of color options.

What you’ll love about the Nest Learning Thermostat

It offers everything the Nest Thermostat offers: This model maintains all the positive aspects of the Nest Thermostat.

It learns your routine: After a few days, the Nest Learning Thermostat learns your routine, so you do not need to program it. If you would like, you can still override the unit to fine-tune your settings.

It displays a green leaf when you are saving energy: A green leaf appears on the screen when you adjust your thermostat to save energy.

It is more compatible than the Nest Thermostat: The Nest Learning Thermostat is compatible with roughly 95% of heating and cooling systems. To find out if your home system is compatible, click here.

It has a longer warranty: This model features a two-year warranty.

What you should consider about the Nest Learning Thermostat

It costs more: The main downside to purchasing the Nest Learning Thermostat is the price. It costs a little over $100 more than the basic model.

It must be set up in the Nest app: While this model is remotely controlled via the Google Home app, you still must perform the setup using the Nest app. This is just a slightly awkward remnant of Google and Nest's merging.

Where to buy a Nest Learning Thermostat

The Nest Learning Thermostat is sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Home Depot, Kohl’s and Overstock.

Should you get a Nest Thermostat or a Nest Learning Thermostat?

As you’ve discovered from reading this article, both the Nest Thermostat and the Nest Learning Thermostat can save you money on your energy bill. Additionally, they both have highly desirable selling points.

The difference comes down to budget and how much you’d like to forget about ever adjusting your thermostat again. If you are on a strict budget, the Nest Thermostat is what you need. If, however, you can afford the higher price and you’d like the benefit of never having to worry about adjusting your thermostat again, a Nest Learning Thermostat is the better option.

