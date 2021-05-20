Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Politics
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Traffic
Video game news
Podcasts
Get breaking news alerts
Get KTLA newsletters
News tips
Top Stories
While L.A.’s Pride Parade will be held virtually for 2nd time, some events will be in-person
More Oregon counties vote to secede and become part of ‘Greater Idaho’
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo advised brother, NY. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on sex harassment claims: Report
Mountain lion captured after lurking through San Francisco neighborhood
Coronavirus
How to get vaccinated in SoCal
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Abrupt relaxation of mask rules leaves some workers struggling to adjust
Video
Top Stories
Vaccinating young teens seen as vital to crushing COVID in California
Top Stories
Gaps in vaccine rates across the U.S. worry health experts
Mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium set to close Thursday
Video
U.S. unemployment claims hit new pandemic low, decline to 444,000
Youtube removes channel of major COVID-19 vaccine disinformation distributor
Shows
Morning News
LA Unscripted
5 Live
Off the Clock
Frank Buckley Interviews
California Cooking
Inside California Politics
Friends with Friends
Podcasts
Community
Watch KTLA live
Watch on mobile apps
Watch on smart TVs
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Contests
News tips
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
About
News team
Community
Community calendar
News tips
Contact us
Contests
Get KTLA newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Job openings
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
iOS, Android apps
Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV
KTLA+ FAQ
Search
Search
Search
Lighting
How to hang patio string lights
Most Popular
Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz’s sons sent home from school for refusing to wear masks
Video
11-year-old girl fights off knife-wielding Florida man, says she got blue slime on him so police could ID attacker
Attack on Jewish diners by members of pro-Palestinian caravan in Beverly Grove investigated as possible hate crime
Video
Olympic gold medalist living in car outside her Villa Park home amid identity theft legal battle
Video
Mexican police find bones beneath home of man suspected of killing woman, hacking up body
27-year-old pregnant mom killed was innocent bystander as brawl sparked gunfire in Hemet, family says
Video
Judge drops murder charge against 26-year-old Central Valley woman whose baby was stillborn