Best fiber laser engraver

Which fiber laser engravers are best?

Fiber laser engravers are an excellent tool for leaving your mark on various materials. A fiber laser engraver tends to cost much more than your average laser engraver. However, their added versatility and precision keep customers coming back.

The US Stock 50-Watt Fiber Laser Engraver is a great option for anyone who needs a robust laser marking machine. It works with all kinds of items up to 175 square millimeters.

What to know before you buy a fiber laser engraver

Use

Since most fiber laser engravers are expensive, it may be a good idea to narrow down your choices before making a purchase. You can do this by considering how you plan to use your engraver. While even the best laser engravers may be able to accommodate a handful of materials, fiber laser engravers can accommodate far more. They can handle an extensive range of materials of all different densities and surfaces. If you would rather not spend a few thousand dollars on this tool, you might consider looking for a more affordable laser engraver. Some laser engravers even offer 3D printing.

Fiber laser engravers vs. other laser engravers

Fiber laser engravers are different from other laser engravers in several ways. Most notably, they can accommodate more materials due to their higher power output. Technically speaking, fiber laser engravers utilize an extremely thin optical fiber and glass to project a high-powered laser onto a subject. This creates a powerful and precise laser beam, which is far more effective compared to other engravers that forego the optical fiber.

Intended materials

Keep in mind that fiber laser engravers are not suitable for engraving wood. If you wanted to engrave boxes, coasters or other wood items, this tool would not work for those items. However, you can use them for engraving on several metals, plastics, leathers, glasses and other materials.

What to look for in a quality fiber laser engraver

Power capacity

Ultimately, fiber laser engravers have a higher power capacity than other laser engravers. This power allows them to mark metal and other hard surfaces, and makes them more expensive as a result. Fiber laser engravers usually offer between 20 to 50 watts of power, with some models even offering variable power capacity levels.

Size

You can engrave on items of various sizes with a fiber laser engraver. However, this will vary depending on the size of the enclosure or marking area. Fiber laser engraver marking areas range from 100 to 200 square millimeters of space. Make sure you cross-check the size of the items you want to engrave against the marking area to ensure a proper fit.

Rotary axis

Adding a rotary axis on a fiber laser engraver or laser marking machine is a great upgrade. It gives extra precision by allowing the laser arm to angle itself exactly where you need it, making it easy to engrave rings, cups and other non-linear goods. While this isn’t a necessity, many people elect to buy fiber laser engravers that feature this rotating arm.

How much you can expect to spend on fiber laser engravers

Fiber laser engravers tend to be much more expensive than other engravers and 3D printers. A more affordable fiber laser engraver will likely still cost around $3,500. Other models cost up to $7,000, depending on their features. Some industrial and customized fiber laser engravers cost even more.

Fiber laser engraver FAQ

Are fiber laser engravers safe?

A. When used properly, fiber laser engravers are absolutely safe. Avoid looking directly at the laser, and make sure to thoroughly read the instructions before using it.

Are there good fiber laser engravers for beginners?

A. Many people can learn how to use fiber laser engravers, but beginners should take extra care to learn how to operate them properly. Instead of focusing on finding a fiber laser engraver for beginners, find online instructional videos to learn techniques.

What’s the best fiber laser engraver to buy?

Top fiber laser engraver

US Stock 50-Watt 175x175mm Lens JPT Fiber Laser Engraving Machine with Rotary Axis

What you need to know: This powerful fiber laser engraver features an adjustable power output ranging from 20-50 watts, and it offers a 175 square-millimeter marking area.

What you’ll love: Along with its varied power system and large marking area, this model includes a rotary axis arm. Users can also purchase various alternate models with or without a rotary axis engraving arm.

What you should consider: This particular model is pricier than most other fiber laser engravers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fiber laser engraver for the money

OMTech 30-Watt 8×8-Inch Fiber Laser Engraver with Rotary Axis

What you need to know: With 30 watts of power and a marking area just under eight square inches, this fiber laser engraver is a great option for the price.

What you’ll love: Along with its slightly lower price than some other laser marking machine models, this fiber laser engraver does include a four-pin connector to use this model with a third-party rotary axis.

What you should consider: This fiber laser engraver doesn’t include a rotating laser arm, and some buyers require more than 30 watts of power for their projects.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Triumph 30-Watt 200x200mm Fiber Laser Engraver with Spare 110x110mm Lens

What you need to know: This fiber laser engraver features an entire workstation, with two lenses offering either a 100 or 200 square millimeter marking area.

What you’ll love: This fiber laser engraver features an optional 80-millimeter rotary attachment and a huge marking area. It also comes with a two-year warranty, though the laser should last around 100,000 hours.

What you should consider: It only features a 30-watt power capacity, which isn’t suitable for some more heavy-duty projects.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews.

